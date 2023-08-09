Global Specialized Design Services Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Globalized Design Services Take Center Stage as Companies Collaborate and Enter New Markets, Eliminating Geographic Boundaries

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialized design services market has witnessed remarkable growth, soaring from $142.78 billion in 2022 to $156.19 billion in 2023 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, with the specialized design services market expected to reach $214.86 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%.

North America emerged as the largest region in the specialized design services market in 2022, closely followed by Asia-Pacific, which secured the second-largest position in the market. The market comprises various types of specialized design services, including interior design services, graphic design services, and industrial design services.

The specialized design services market research report presents valuable statistics and insights, encompassing global market size, regional shares, competitors' market share, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities within the specialized design services industry.

Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by interior design service providers to provide customized designs to customers and offer low-cost design plans in a short time span. Virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create computer-stimulated visuals, and augmented reality is a real-world object supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs.

These technologies aid in reducing rework, increasing quality, lower labour costs, improving safety, streamline collaboration and aiding in project management. For instance, Decorilla, an online interior design service provider, is providing AR and VR-based technologies for interior designing. Large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Samsung are also widely using these technologies to increase productivity and enhance quality associated with design. Other companies using virtual reality and augmented reality for interior designs include roomy and Vectorworks.



Many design services companies are entering into new markets or collaborating with foreign designers to offer a wide range of services, thereby eliminating boundaries on the geographic scope of design services. As overseas travel is becoming prevalent, awareness of the latest design trends is increasing. Therefore, many companies have access to more globalized and advanced design services. For instance, Callison RTKL, a Baltimore-based design firm collaborated with HBS Realtors, an Indian real estate company, to design residential buildings in India.



The specialized design services market consists of revenue earned by entities by providing services such as planning, designing and administering projects as required by client specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services.

Specialized design services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



