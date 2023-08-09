Rising Awareness about Benefits Drives Global Calcium Pantothenate Market to Reach $361.7 Million by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Grade, By Form, By End User, By Sales Channel, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global calcium pantothenate market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

The calcium salt of the water-soluble is called calcium pantothenate or vitamin B5. The calcium pantothenate is essential to various biochemical reactions that sustain life. The main function of this water-soluble B vitamin is in the synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA) and acyl carrier protein.

Pantothenic acid is widely consumed and used vitamin. Moreover, the phosphopantetheinyl moiety of coenzyme A is required for the biological activity of several proteins including the acyl-carrier protein involved in fatty acid synthesis. It is ubiquitously found in foods of plant and animal origin, and dietary deficiency is very rare. The calcium pantothenate is used for various purpose in the field of cosmetics, feed preparation, foods and pharmaceutical purpose. The use of calcium pantothenate in the field of cosmetics is done for treating alopecia.



Market Dynamics:



The key players in the market are focused on expanding their product portfolio by launching new products in the market is expected to drive the global calcium pantothenate market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Bad Ace, men's skin care product company, expanded its product portfolio by launching the Bad Ace Citric Punch line which includes face wash and a moisturizer. The Citric punch contains ingredients such as Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract and vitamin B5 (Calcium Pantothenate) that will clear excessive oil from the men's face without loss of beard hair.



The demand for calcium salts, such as calcium D-pantothenate, is rising quickly as people become more aware of its benefits, which include lowering skin pigmentation, boosting immunity, promoting bodily metabolic processes, and helping the body produce lipids, proteins, and carbs. Due to the increase in demand, calcium D-pantothenate is being manufactured synthetically for use in industry and is being offered as a vitamin B5 supplement.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global calcium pantothenate market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global calcium pantothenate market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global calcium pantothenate market

Company Profiles

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Yifan Pharmaceutical

Shandong Hwatson Biochem

Caesar & Loretz GmbH (CAELO)

Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical

DSM

BASF

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Hebei Jingye Group

Avnochem Limited

Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $258.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $361.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Grade:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Capsule

Tablets

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical and Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others (Agro-based companies, etc.)

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Sales Channel:

Retailers

Wholesalers

Online Retailers

