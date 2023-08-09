Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals and Personal Care: Technology and Application Analysis Research Report 2023

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals and Personal Care: Technology and Application Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the transformative potential of Postbiotics, Psychobiotics, and Topical Probiotics as key drivers for growth strategies in the nutraceuticals and personal care industries.

This comprehensive study delves into the latest microbiome technologies that are revolutionizing consumer wellness worldwide, with a specific focus on their impact on nutraceuticals and personal care applications.

Gain insights into the cutting-edge advancements in dietary supplements, food and beverage products, as well as skin, hair, and oral care formulations fueled by microbiome innovations.

It includes global patent and R&D landscape analytics that use microbiome technologies for consumer wellness and provides insights into recent microbiome industry developments, emerging innovations, and future roadmaps. In addition, this report lists the strategic microbiome partnerships and industry challenges and drivers.

The human microbiome is made of several microorganisms that reside within and outside the body. These comprise complex and diverse bacteria, archaea, fungi, viruses, and protozoa. They form signature colonies unique to an individual or body part and help maintain general health and wellness.

Any disruptions to the naturally occurring healthy microbial communities can cause dysbiosis, leading to several diseases, including gastrointestinal, immunological, inflammatory, neurological, and skin disorders. Therefore, there is a rising focus on restoring the natural microbial balance within and on the human body using microbiome-based interventions, both from therapeutic and consumer wellness perspectives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Consumer Microbiome Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Microbiome Technologies for Consumer Wellness

Impact of Microbiome Technologies in Consumer Wellness

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Scope of the Research

Segmentation

3 Overview of Industry Initiatives

Emerging Research Landscape

Snapshot of Funding Landscape

Snapshot of M&A, Partnerships, and Collaborations

Patent Landscape for Consumer Microbiome Technologies

Focus Areas of Key Patent Assignees

4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

Industry Value Chain: Microbiome-based Nutraceuticals

Industry Value Chain: Microbiome-based Personal-Care

Industry Value Chain: Analyst Perspective

5 Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceuticals

Overview of Technology and Application Landscape

Innovator Spotlight

Industry Roadmap

Industry Roadmap: Analyst Perspective

6 Microbiome Technologies for Personal Care

Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Topical Skin Care

Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Hair and Scalp Care

Overview of Technology and Application Landscape: Oral Care

Innovator Spotlight

Industry Roadmap

Industry Roadmap: Analyst Perspective

Microbiome Technologies for Nutraceutical and Personal Care: Analyst Perspectives

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Psychobiotic Nutraceuticals

Growth Opportunity 2: Better Oral Care with Microbiome Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Improved Topical Probiotic Formulations

8 Next Steps

