United States DTC Wellness Testing Markets, 2023-2028: Growing Awareness, Accessibility and Advantages of DTC Testing Bolsters Growth

The United States DTC Wellness Testing Market is poised for remarkable growth with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected between 2024 and 2028.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing awareness among the population regarding DTC Wellness Testing and its associated benefits and consumer convenience. DTC Wellness testing, particularly in the realm of genetic testing, offers consumers access to valuable genetic information and enhanced privacy.

A key driver behind this surge in demand is the growing preference for personalized and accessible healthcare solutions. With DTC wellness testing, consumers can easily order and receive tests to monitor various health indicators, ranging from hormone levels to vitamin deficiencies and genetic predispositions to specific diseases.

Furthermore, the United States healthcare industry's shift towards precision care, supported by advanced testing and result analysis, has amplified consumer demand for convenient and affordable healthcare options. As healthcare costs rise, DTC Wellness in the United States provides access to personalized medical treatments based on genomic data, empowering individuals to take greater control over their own health.

Technological advancements, personalized healthcare, and increasing awareness of preventive healthcare are among the key factors driving the growth of the United States DTC wellness testing market.

Major companies like LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, and Everlywell, Inc. have been at the forefront of developing reliable consumer-facing wellness testing services, fueling the expansion of the United States DTC Wellness Testing Market.

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) provides access to genetic information to the customers directly and without the interference of a healthcare provider or any health insurance company. The growing awareness about wellness testing is creating a huge demand for the DTC Wellness testing market among the population in case of rising demand for DTC wellness Testing offerings such as home health & wellness kits.

Major disease testing performed by collecting samples at home for determining diseases such as infectious diseases like human papillomavirus, syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis C are increasing the demand for collection kits. Additionally, with a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, more consumers are turning to DTC wellness testing as a way to monitor their health and identify potential health issues early on.

Moreover, DTC wellness testing allows consumers to order and receive laboratory tests without the need for a healthcare provider's order or involvement, providing a convenient and affordable option for preventive healthcare.



DTC wellness testing market finds important applications in genetic testing by providing genetic tests to the consumers directly, without the inclusion of a healthcare provider, and thus, is gaining popularity for several advantages.

DTC genetic testing can be performed to identify the arrangement of DNA in chromosomes, to identify portions of genomes, and also involves performing comprehensive DNA sequencing of specific genes to look for any specific changes that may cause disease in the person. DTC Testing is advantageous in family planning as it helps in identifying any chromosomal abnormality present in the fetus. DTC genetic testing kits can provide paternity testing ease by providing accuracy by sample collection at home and avoiding contamination.

Moreover, the DTC (direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing proves itself to be an efficient method to make a person's medical genetic information available to the consumers and thus is an efficient tool to help avoid genetic discrimination by avoiding the patient's genetic information in medical records.



The growing prevalence of cancer has increased the demand for testing methods that aid in pre-diagnosing cancer in the patients in early stages. DTC Genetic testing is helpful in patients that suspect a risk of cancer such as breast cancer and are susceptible to getting the risk of breast cancer.

Due to the health guidelines by the United States healthcare system, physicians are required to follow guidelines to perform genetic testing for cancer suspects and thus are restricted to perform the testing in limited numbers and also cannot clear doubt in a person suffering from the doubt of acquiring cancer.

In such scenarios, one can get reassurance by getting DTC testing which is advantageous to the person and may help in identifying mutations in the breast cancer susceptibility genes BRCA1 and BRCA2. Therefore, this aspect of the US DTC Wellness Testing market is helping to support the market growth in the forecast period.



DTC testing is comparably performed at a lesser expense and faster pace than genetic testing. For instance, in DTC genetic testing kits, the sample is collected non-invasively by methods such as collecting saliva or swabbing inside the mouth with cotton swabs, taking blood samples, etc.



Furthermore, consumers can obtain information related to their results quickly and precisely through the DTC testing company's online portal. Thus, it increases the demand for consumer privacy and provides a genetic database to the consumer directly, thereby leading to build an increased demand for United States DTC wellness testing market in the forecast period.

The companies also started marketing diagnostic and serological COVID-19 tests directly to consumers in the middle of the pandemic. The sample was collected from the patient at home or sent to the laboratory, with negligible involvement of the healthcare provider. The majority of the companies received emergency use authorization (EUA) for such testing. The companies are forming strategic partnerships with some e-commerce giants.

For instance, in September 2021, a market player, namely Nordstrom, collaborated with Viome Life Sciences, Inc. to take up its wellness category under a new-brand retail partnership. The company aims to sell Viome's health intelligence test online and expand distribution in the selected stores by 2022.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States DTC Wellness Testing Market.

23andMe Inc.

Everlywell, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

LetGetChecked (PrivaPath Diagnostics Ltd.)

Kindbody

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Cue

myLAB Box.

Ro (Modern Fertility)

United States DTC Wellness Testing Market, By Test Type:

Hormone

Micronutrients

Food Intolerance

Food Sensitivity

COVID-19 DTC Test

Infectious Disease Tests

Others

United States DTC Wellness Testing Market, By Offerings:

Test Panel

Test Strips

Digital Monitoring Instruments

Other

United States DTC Wellness Testing Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Over the Counter

United States DTC Wellness Testing Market, By Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

United States DTC Wellness Testing Market, By Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

