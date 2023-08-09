Nano Dimension: Murchinson Could Not Find Board Nominees to Join Them

Resorted to Paying Cronies $50,000 Each, in Cash1 – For using their Bios

Waltham, Mass., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” “Nano” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today highlighted that Murchinson, Ltd. (“Murchinson”) paid its director nominees $50,000 each in cash – or a total of $250,000 – for simply agreeing to stand for election to Nano’s Board of Directors (“the Board”), regardless of outcome. The payments render those nominees beholden to Murchinson and they CANNOT be considered independent .

One of Murchinson’s director nominees is Nano Dimension’s prior chairman of the board, Ofir Baharav . This is the same Ofir Baharav that left the Company’s board in March 2021 to “support the exponential growth” of a $20 million ventilator business , which alas, turned into a failed business adventure since then. The same Ofir Bahar a v said in his farewell remarks that “ Under the exceptional guidance of our CEO Yoav Stern, Nano has transformed into a viable and momentous force in the world of electronics ”.

Mr. OFIR BAHARAV served on Nano’s Board from November 2015 to March 2021 . During this period as a Director of Nano, share price of the Company went DOWN from approximately $88 per share to less than $2 .00 per share (See graph below).

Mr. OFIR BAHARAV along with the prior chairman of the Company, for whom Mr. Baharav voted for his recruitment and his compensation package, brought Nano Dimension to dire situation, at which point the Nano hired an investment bank to find a buyer. Mr. Baharav voted for the engagement which included paying the investment bank a guaranteed $450 ,000 in cash WITHOUT any success fee . The process failed as the investment bank did not find a single candidate interested in buying the Company. Nonetheless, Nano was forced to pay the bank cash, while its cash reserves were barely sufficient for only additional three months, before having to file for bankruptcy.

and Mr. Baharav was appointed as a replacement. When Nano Dimension tried to engage in a transaction between Nano and Catalyst Venture Fund in 2020-21, Catalyst made any business involvement contingent on Mr. Baharav ’s removal from Nano’s B oard .

on . In 2020-21, Mr. Ofir Baharav continued to exhibit questionable behavior , relating to other matters. That included asking the company’s board to pay him $120,000 for his past work on the Board in 2019 , like the former chairman was paid (apparently with the approval of Mr. Baharav), claiming that he “worked more than the previous chairman.” Nano at the time, had only 3 months to survive based on its cash reserve. A fact that was clearly known to him. His request was obviously turned down.

Upon Murchinson’s announcement of Mr. Baharav as a director nominee, Nano conducted substantial due diligence beyond what was known to its management back in 2021. Below are highlights of some concerns regarding Mr. Baharav record and career development. Nano is in the process of perform ing similar due diligence on Murchinson's other director candidates .

Mr. Ofir Baharav currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of PowerBreezer, which is a fledgling and flailing ventilators ’ manufacturer, which under Baharav’s leadership has failed to meet all its goals since 2016: Mr. Baharav tried to go-public (IPO) in April 2021 - failed , tried to raised money independently - failed , tried to merge with a SPAC - failed .

has joined Stratasys Ltd. in Mr. Ofir Baharav was also ousted from XJ et , a company he founded, after conflicts with at least two prominent investors, the leader of Indigo/HP and the leader of Catalyst Ventures, as well as with the company’s co-founder. During his tenure, XJet failed to develop a printing machine for photovoltaic cells. Until 2022 that company generated no material revenue despite approximately $200 million being invested in it.

Nano Dimension believes Murchinson is leading a self-interested campaign to elevate its profile and gain access to the Company’s significant cash reserves at the expense of other shareholders .

Nano’s Board urges shareholders to protect their investment and the future of the Company by voting today “ FOR” ALL 3 of Nano’s highly qualified nominees and AGAINST the Murchinson proposals . The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 7th, at 8:00 EST/3:00 pm Israel time. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31st, 2023, are entitled to vote at the meeting. Votes must be received by 12 p.m. ET on August 31, 2023. Please follow the instructions on your voting instruction form as your broker may impose earlier voting cut-offs.

The Company’s definitive proxy statement and other important information and resources related to the Annual Meeting can be found at www.ProtectingNanoValue.com or the investor relations page of the Company’s website.

1 “…In consideration of your agreement to be named and serve as a nominee of the Murchinson Group for your proposed appointment as a director of the Company at the AGM, the undersigned hereby agrees to pay you $50,000 in cash promptly following the execution of this letter agreement by Murchinson and you and, for the sake of clarity, regardless of the outcome of the AGM…” Exhibit 99.4, Murchinson filing.