Europe Air Purifiers Markets, Competition Forecasts & Opportunities, 2028F

The Europe air purifiers market is on track to experience remarkable growth with an impressive CAGR to 2028
This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of air pollution control equipment and the integration of cutting-edge technology like IoT, wi-fi, and Bluetooth features into air purifiers. Air pollution poses a serious and urgent threat to public health, causing millions of deaths annually and linked to various severe health conditions.
Commercially rated air purifiers are finding applications in medical, industrial, and commercial sectors, with both standalone units and larger units attached to air handler units or HVAC systems. The grim readings of air pollution levels in major European cities have highlighted the pressing need for effective air purifiers.
As pollution levels continue to rise, the demand for air purifiers is soaring, particularly those equipped with HEPA filtration technology, capable of trapping up to 99.97% of pollutants. The market is offering a wide range of air purifiers, catering to the diverse needs of consumers and addressing various air quality concerns.
With the World Health Organization's recommended PM2.5 exposure levels emphasizing the importance of cleaner air, the demand for air purifiers is witnessing a surge in both commercial and residential sectors across Europe.
New Products Launches Fuel the Market Growth
With the rising competition in the air purifiers market within European countries, various companies are focusing on manufacturing and launching innovative products for customers. For instance, in 2022, Coway launched the Airmega 150 air purifier, which has a maximum power usage of 35 watts.
It has a whisper-quiet mode that is only 22 dB loud for a peaceful night's sleep with pure air. It not only filters out up to 99.999% of dangerous particles with a nano-size of up to 0.01 m, including allergens, bacteria, animal hair, fine dust, mites, mildew, odors, pollen, and viruses, but it also renders those particles inactive by trapping them in the GreenHEPA. Therefore, the launches of new air purifiers are crucial in the European market.
Technological Advancements Fuel the Market Growth
In modern times, companies use new and different technologies in their products to attract consumers in the market. For instance, the MC55W air purifier from Daikin utilizes streamer technology and has been found effective against respiratory viruses, as its Streamer technology helps in improving the quality of the air by removing irritating odors and breaking down allergens like pollen and fungal allergens using electrons to start chemical reactions with airborne particles.
According to tests conducted by the renowned French laboratory Institute Pasteur de Lille, Daikin's line of air purifiers removes more than 99.98% of the human coronavirus HCoV-229E in under 2.5 minutes. Moreover, the science company Molekule introduced its ground-breaking PECO technology-based air purifier in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2021.
In small chamber and swatch lab testing, the molecule inactivates the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% and destroys the COVID-19 virus by over 99% in an hour. Technology-based air purifiers are further influencing the growth of the air purifiers market in Europe.
Surging Air Pollution Aids Market Growth
People with allergies and respiratory problems are the major users of air purification devices. However, the sales of air purifiers are increasing in direct proportion to Europe's rising air pollution levels. Moreover, the increased spending on high-end air purifiers to make the environment pathogen-free is another factor supporting market expansion.
According to the Central Office of Public Interest (COPI) and Imperial College London, dirty air affects 97% of UK homes. Therefore, rising air pollution drives the market for air purifiers in Europe.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe air purifiers market.
- IQAir AG
- Blueair AB
- Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Daikin Europe N.V.
- Winix Europe B.V.
- Camfil AB
- Airfree - Produtos Electronicos, Lda
- Boneco AG
- NateoSante SA
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Building and construction activities
- Rising demand from Commercial sector
- Growing health consciousness
Market Trends & Developments
- Rising Pollution Concerns
- Increasing Fatalities due to respiratory diseases
- Surging Use of HEPA Technology
- Product Innovations
Challenges
- Increasing demand for Humidifier
- High maintenance cost
Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)
- Sample Size Determination
- Respondent Demographics
- By Gender
- By Age
- By Occupation
- Brand Awareness
- Frequency Of Usage
- Brand Satisfaction
- Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
- Customer Satisfaction
- Challenges Faced Post Purchase
Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Air Purifiers Market
- Impact Assessment Model
- Key Segments Impacted
- Key Countries Impacted
- Key Distribution Channel Impacted
Report Scope
Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:
- HEPA
- Prefilter + HEPA
- Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon
- Others
Europe Air Purifiers Market, By End Use:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Direct/Institutional Sales
- Exclusive Brand Outlets
- Multi-Branded Electronic Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Online Channels
Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Country:
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Russia
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- Poland
