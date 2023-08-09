Global Personalization Software Market - Opportunities in B2B Personalization and Integration with Profile Management Services

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personalization Software Market by Operating System (Android, iOS), Application User (Commercial Use, Personal Use), Industry - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the personalization software market and its projected growth from 2023 to 2030. The market size was estimated at USD 943.25 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.67% during the forecast period.

The report categorizes the market based on various factors:

Operating System: The market is studied across Android and iOS, with Android projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Application User: The market is studied for commercial use and personal use, with commercial use expected to hold a significant market share.

Industry: The market is studied across various industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. Information Technology is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report also provides insights into the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Some of the key drivers include higher revenue and increased recurring, up-sale, and cross-sale revenue by reducing customer frustration, the need to facilitate mobile engagement with customers, and the need to improve one-to-one marketing campaigns. The market may face challenges such as consumer privacy issues and the inability to work with legacy admin APIs.

Opportunities exist in B2B personalization and integration with profile management services, content management systems, CRMs, and data collection suites. In addition, social and mobile capabilities to discuss and analyze customer questions and comments presents growth opportunities.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Personalization Software Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Personalization Software Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Personalization Software Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Personalization Software Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Personalization Software Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Personalization Software Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Personalization Software Market?

Key Players

The report also includes a market share analysis, competitive assessment & intelligence, and product development & innovation insights. The leading market players in the personalization software market include:

AB Tasty

Algolia, Inc.

Aurea, Inc.

Barilliance Ltd.

CognitiveScale

GeoFli, LLC

Intellimize

Manthan

Monetate, Inc.

Nosto Solutions Oy

Paperflite, Inc.

Personyze

PIANO SOFTWARE INC.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Segmentify Yazilim A.S.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global

Overall, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of the personalization software market, including its current state, future projections, market trends, and competitive landscape. It serves as a valuable resource for investors, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals seeking insights into the global personalization software market and its growth prospects.



