Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market to reach USD 30.4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 30.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment is expected to close at US$ 21.5 billion.



The rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide is a significant driver of the market. Factors such as aging populations, exposure to environmental pollutants, and tobacco smoking contribute to the increasing incidence of COPD cases.

Growing awareness about COPD among patients and healthcare professionals has led to earlier diagnosis and treatment initiation, which is expected to boost the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.

The rise in the success rate of combination therapy in COPD treatment and recent regulatory approvals have augmented the adoption of combination therapy. An increase in the number of patients successfully treated with combination therapy is expected to fuel the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market was valued at US$ 20.6 billion

By drug class, the combination therapy segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on type, the chronic bronchitis segment accounted for the largest chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market share during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Growing technological advancements in medical technology have led to the development of more efficient and user-friendly inhalation devices, oxygen therapy equipment, and monitoring tools.

Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of new and more effective treatment options for COPD. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of novel medications, inhalers, and devices to manage COPD symptoms and slow disease progression.

Key Developments in Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment. This is attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of COPD, well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and strong pharmaceutical industry presence. The United States and Canada, have a significant share in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market, owing to the factors such as increasing pollution levels, a growing aging population, and improving access to healthcare services are driving market expansion in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is highly consolidated with the presence of few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market report:

Almirall

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Orion Corporation

Sanofi

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Theravance Biopharma

Verona Pharmaceuticals



Key Developments in Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market

GlaxoSmithKline GSK has been actively involved in the COPD treatment market. The company has continued to invest in research and development for its COPD portfolio, including inhalers and medications like Advair Diskus and Anoro Ellipta. They have also been focusing on improving patient outcomes through innovative therapies.

has been a key player in the COPD treatment market with medications like Spiriva and Stiolto Respimat. The company has been focused on research and development efforts to improve patient outcomes and provide better inhalation therapies for COPD patients. Teva Pharmaceuticals has been focusing on inhalation therapies for COPD treatment. Their product ProAir Digihaler, an inhaler with a built-in sensor, offers digital monitoring and has potential applications for COPD management.



Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market – Key Segments

Drug Class

Combination Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor

Mucokinetics

Others

Type

Chronic Bronchitis

Emphysema

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



