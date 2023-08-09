Hydrogen Aircraft Market to Surpass $27.69 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Hydrogen Aircraft Market By Passenger Capacity (Less than 100, 100-200, and More than 200), By Range (Short Haul (<1,000 Km), Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km), and Long Haul (2,000+ Km)), By Application (Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030,” According to the report, the global hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5906

Analysts’ Views on Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market

Hydrogen aircrafts are also called on hydrogen-powered aircraft which uses hydrogen gas as their basic fuel source. These aircraft can be more eco-friendly than a conventional aircraft that work on fossil fuels. The hydrogen can be utilized in fuel cells for producing electricity for propulsion. The use of hydrogen fuel creates only water vapor as the byproduct. This in turn reduces emissions of carbon and addresses environmental concerns. The hydrogen aircraft development is representing a major step in the efforts aviation industry towards achieving sustainability and reducing the impact on the environment.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market:

Increasing green hydrogen infrastructure trend is likely to augment growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market over the forecast period. The technological development to build first ever zero-emission commercial aircrafts remains on-going in the aerospace industry. Green hydrogen is one of the newest developments in this industry that can be deployed under environment conservation strategies. This trend is likely to continue in the global hydrogen aircraft market in the coming future.

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market – Drivers

Growing focus on decarbonization of the aviation industry to boost the market growth

Hydrogen aircraft have various benefits and one of the major advantage is lack of emissions of harmful gases, as the by-product of this fuel is water. As per the Air Transport Action Group, the aviation industry caused nearly 915 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions accounting for 2% global human-induced emissions and 12% owing to all types of transportation. Different nations, especially EU countries such as the U.K., Germany, France are involved in efforts to control emissions and are promoting utilization of hydrogen aircraft for the industry.

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 5.5 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 22.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 27.69 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Passenger Capacity: Less than 100, 100-200, and More than 200

Less than 100, 100-200, and More than 200 By Range: Short Haul (<1,000 Km), Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km), and Long Haul (2,000+ Km)

Short Haul (<1,000 Km), Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km), and Long Haul (2,000+ Km) By Application: Passenger Aircraft, Cargo Aircraft Companies covered: Aerodelft, Aerovironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Alaka’i Technologies, Hes Energy Systems, Pipistrel D.O.O., PJSC Tupolev, and The Boeing Company Growth Drivers: Growing global air passenger traffic

High suitability of hydrogen Restraints & Challenges: High cost of production and management of hydrogen

Large amount of investments needed for certification and approval processes

Rise in air passenger traffic to augment the market growth

Rise in disposable income and traveling among people around the world is driving the rise in air passenger traffic. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the air passenger traffic increased in 2019 to 4.38 billion, which is 3.65% higher from the previous year. Thus, the demand for environmentally-friendly mode of transportation is likely to boost growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market over the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market – Restrain

High production and management cost of hydrogen to limit the market growth

To extract hydrogen in gaseous form, electrolysis of water is performed. This process involves passing a high electric current in the water to isolate oxygen and hydrogen atoms. This can be a high cost process as it requires expenditure in energy requirements. Along with this, hydrogen handling in terms of mass and volume requirements is a complex procedure. Thus, the high cost of production and management of hydrogen is expected to hinder growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5906

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market – Opportunities

Increasing technological developments in fuel cell technology for aviation industry to create multiple opportunities in the global hydrogen aircraft market over the forecast period. Increasing R&D in fuel cell technology will make adopting hydrogen fuel cells easier for the aviation industry. The focus on development of fuel cells is increasing among private and public sector. For instance, in June 2022, Event 38, successfully tested flight of one E400 UAVs modified for running on hydrogen fuel cell.

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market - Key Developments

In March 2022, HyPoint and Gloyer-Taylor Laboratores (GTL), in a joint venture announced that the company will be receiving carbon composite liquid hydrogen fuel tanks from GTL that will be integrated with the company’s own technology of hydrogen fuel cell.

In March 2022, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for working together on development of hydrogen-fueled aircraft.

In March 2022, Gloyer-Taylor Laboratories and Hypoint announced a joint venture for providing carbon composite liquid hydrogen fuel tanks to Hypoint for integrating the technology with its hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hydrogen aircraft market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The hydrogen aircraft market is growing rapidly in response to the suitability of hydrogen as the aviation fuel. Hydrogen fuel is one of the best green alternative for replacing petroleum-based jet aviation fuel that would support the constantly growing air-traffic.

On the basis of Passenger Capacity, Less than 100 Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing focus of market players on developing hydrogen aircraft with passenger capacity of 100 people.

On the basis of Range, Short Haul (<1,000 Km) Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing demand as a result of low cost of hydrogen-powered flights that allow short distance travel to passengers.

On the basis Application, Passenger Aircraft Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in air passenger traffic driving the demand for passenger aircrafts operating on hydrogen fuel.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in rise in entry of key players in the market across the region, and increasing initiatives around green energy for advanced air mobility in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global hydrogen aircraft market include The Boeing Company, Aerodelft, PJSC Tupolev, Aerovironment, Inc., Pipistrel D.O.O., Airbus S.A.S., Hes Energy Systems, and Alaka’i Technologies

For Report Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5906

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market, By Passenger Capacity : Less than 100 100-200 More than 200

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market, By Range : Short Haul (<1,000 Km) Medium Haul (1,000-2,000 Km) Long Haul (2,000+ Km)

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market, By Application : Passenger Aircraft Cargo Aircraft

Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market, By Region : North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Cargo Bike Market, By Type (Two Wheeled, Three Wheeled, Four Wheeled), By Application (Courier and Parcel Service Provider, Retail Suppliers, Personal Transportation, Waste, and Municipal Services, Others), By Fuel Type (Electric Batteries (Lead Based, Nickel Based, Lithium Ion), Hydrogen, Others), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

