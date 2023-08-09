Global Slot Machines Market Size in Focus: Envisioned at USD 13.4 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR Of 4.35% | Gambling Industry Evolution

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Slot Machines Market By Machine Type (Single-Coin Slot Machines, Multiple-Coin/Multiple Payline Slot Machines, Buy-Your-Pay Slot Machines, Progressive Slot Machines, Multi-Game Slot Machines, Video/Touch-Screen Slot Machines, And Other Slot Machines), By Type (Digital And Mechanical), By Application (Casino And Other Applications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Slot Machines Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 13.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.35% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Slot Machines? How big is the Slot Machines Industry?

Report Overview:

The global slot machines market size was worth around USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 13.4 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.35% between 2023 and 2030.

To play a slot machine, a player typically places a coin, token, barcode, or one of several other types of currency in the machine's designated slot before pulling the machine's handle or pressing a button to cause the symbols to spin and reveal the possible outcomes. Slot machines are classified as gambling machines. The outcomes of slot machine games are decided by a random number generator, which is a computer programme with its foundation in mathematics. A random set of numbers is selected by the programme, and those numbers determine which symbols are put forward to produce winning or losing results. It is anticipated that the growing number of casinos around the world would accelerate the growth of the slot machine sector. One of the most important contributors to a casino's bottom line is its selection of slot machines. These machines provide amusement not just in casinos but also in bars and nightclubs all over the world. The usage of slot machines is subject to government regulation and must be certified in order to meet the requirements of the industry. Japan, the United States of America, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Australia, amongst other countries, are some of the important countries that have the biggest number of slot machines.

Global Slot Machines Market: Growth Factors

During the time period covered by this forecast, market expansion will be driven by the growing number of casinos located all over the world.

It is anticipated that the global market for slot machines will expand as a result of the expanding number of casinos located in various nations throughout the world. The casino industry has seen massive expansion over the course of the last several decades because to the rise of online gambling. Licenced casinos have been given the opportunity to expand into new areas as a result of the ongoing legalisation of activities related to gaming. A third factor that has contributed to the growth of the slot machine industry is the emergence of economies around the world that feature a sizeable number of casinos. According to Casino.org, which is an independent gaming authority, the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Oklahoma, which is located in the United States, was the largest casino in the entire world as of the year 2022. The gambling floor at the casino spans around 600,000 square feet. The Venetian Macao, China, was home to the world's second-largest casino, which encompassed a total floor space of around 546,000 square feet.

The American Gaming Association projects that there will be 468 commercial casinos operating in the United States by the year 2022. This represents an increase from the previous projection of 466 units in 2021. Nevada (about USD 14,842 million), Pennsylvania (approximately USD 5,343 million), New Jersey (approximately USD 5,211 million), New York (approximately USD 4,228 million), and Michigan (approximately USD 3,258 million), amongst other states, will be some of the important states with the largest gross gaming revenue of casinos in 2022.

As of the year 2022, the European Casino Association (ECA) estimated that there were approximately 900 casinos spread throughout 28 nations in Europe. According to the European Gaming and Betting Association, the casino was the most important online gambling category in terms of revenue in 2022. This segment was responsible for around EUR 14.9 billion gross gaming revenue, which was an increase of approximately 9.56% year-on-year. Additionally, this segment represented approximately 39% of online gambling revenue share in Europe during the same year.

Policies implemented by governments and regulatory bodies within the gaming sector with the intention of restricting market expansion

Numerous nations throughout the world, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Poland, and India, amongst a great number of others, have either partially or totally outlawed casinos and gambling establishments. Slot machines are ubiquitous throughout a casino's gaming floor. The gaming industry is regulated in a variety of nations in accordance with their own local laws and agencies. For instance, commercial casinos and gambling are not permitted in India, with the exception of certain regions such as Goa, Sikkim, and Daman. After the Goa, Daman, and Diu Public gaming Act was signed into law in 1976, the state of Goa made the decision to legalise gaming. In addition, according to the rules set forth by the local regulatory organisations in the United Arab Emirates, gambling is expressly prohibited. Participation in any form of gambling activity can result in a hefty fine or a sentence to prison time according to the laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition, according to the Government of Singapore, gambling is regulated in Singapore through stringent laws and regulations. This is done in order to maintain law and order and to minimise the potential harm that gaming could cause to society. Following the bill's passage into law by the Singapore parliament in March 2022, the Gambling Control Act 2022 and the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Act 2022 went into force in the country in September 2022. Both of these pieces of legislation dealt with gambling in some capacity. It is anticipated that these laws will act as a barrier to the expansion of the slot machine sector.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 13.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.35% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players AGS LLC, Ainsworth Game Technology Limited, AMATIC Industries GmbH, Apollo Games, Aries Technology LLC, Aristocrat, Aruze Gaming America Inc., Eclipse Gaming, Everi Holdings Inc., IGT, Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., INTERBLOCK LUXURY GAMING PRODUCTS, Konami Gaming Inc., NOVOMATIC AG, Recreativos Franco S.A., Scientific Games, and UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT. Key Segment By Machine Type, By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Slot Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for slot machines around the world may be broken down into four distinct categories: the machine type, the type, the application, and the region.

The global market for slot machines can be broken down into several different groups based on the types of machines available. These divisions include single-coin slot machines, multiple-coin/multiple pay line slot machines, buy-your-pay slot machines, progressive slot machines, multi-game slot machines, video/touch-screen slot machines and other slot machines. Slot machines that accept numerous coins and have several pay lines currently have a dominant position on the global market. This is due to the fact that these machines have a greater potential for winning and produce more satisfying outcomes. IGT and Aristocrat are two of the most prominent names in the industry when it comes to the production of slot machines with numerous coins and several pay lines.

The slot machine industry can be broken down into two categories, digital and mechanical, depending on the games offered. In 2022, the digital sector held the lion's share of the market share. Digital slot machines are gradually taking the place of traditional mechanical slot machines with reels that may be spun. In comparison to the traditional mechanical slot machines, modern digital slot machines are more appealing and catch the eye.

Casino applications make up one section of the worldwide market, while other applications make up the other segment. At the moment, the casino sector leads the pack in terms of revenue generated by slot machines. One of the most important aspects of a casino's business that contributes to the vast majority of its revenue is the video slot machines. Casinos are more popular in countries where gaming laws are less stringent. The United States of America, Japan, and a few more nations are included in this group. It is anticipated that the steadily increasing per capita income in these countries will further strengthen the sector.

The global Slot Machines market is segmented as follows:

By Machine Type

Single-Coin Slot Machines

Multiple-Coin/Multiple Payline Slot Machines

Buy-Your-Pay Slot Machines

Progressive Slot Machines

Multi-Game Slot Machines

Video/Touch-Screen Slot Machines

Other Slot Machines

By Type

Digital

Mechanical

By Application

Casino

Other Applications

Slot Machines Market By Machine Type (Single-Coin Slot Machines, Multiple-Coin/Multiple Payline Slot Machines, Buy-Your-Pay Slot Machines, Progressive Slot Machines, Multi-Game Slot Machines, Video/Touch-Screen Slot Machines, And Other Slot Machines), By Type (Digital And Mechanical), By Application (Casino And Other Applications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Slot Machines market include -

AGS LLC

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited

AMATIC Industries GmbH

Apollo Games

Aries Technology LLC

Aristocrat

Aruze Gaming America Inc.

Eclipse Gaming

Everi Holdings Inc.

IGT

Incredible Technologies Inc.

Inspired Entertainment Inc.

INTERBLOCK LUXURY GAMING PRODUCTS

Konami Gaming Inc.

NOVOMATIC AG

Recreativos Franco S.A.

Scientific Games

UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Slot Machines market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.35% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Slot Machines market size was valued at around US$ 9.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2030.

The global slot machines market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing number of casinos, worldwide.

Based on machine type segmentation, multiple-coin/multiple pay line slot machines were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type, digital was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on application segmentation, casino was the leading revenue-generating application in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Slot Machines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Slot Machines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Slot Machines Industry?

What segments does the Slot Machines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Slot Machines Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Machine Type, By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to lead the market during the forecast period

The global slot machines market growth is expected to be driven by North America, during the forecast period. The U.S. is the key revenue generator for the slot machine industry in the region. As per the American Gaming Association, total consumer spending on commercial casino gaming & sports betting in the United States reached USD 60.46 billion in 2022, registering a growth rate of around 14% compared to the previous year. Further, in the first five months of 2023, commercial gaming revenue reached around USD 27.59 billion, witnessing a growth rate of around 12.4% compared to the same period in the previous year. Specifically, in May 2023, slot machines generated USD 2.98 billion of revenue, up by 1.3%. Moreover, according to the American Gaming Association, total commercial casino direct gaming tax revenue in the United States reached USD 13.49 billion, witnessing a growth rate of around 15.3% compared to the previous year.

In Asia Pacific, countries such as Japan, Australia, and China are the key revenue generator in the regional slot machine industry. In Japan, slot machines are often called Pachinko or Pachislo. According to the National Police Agency, the number of pachinko parlors operating in Japan accounted for around 7.67 thousand in 2022, registering a decline rate of around 9.34% compared to the previous year. Most forms of gambling are banned in the country; however, pachinko is kept as an exception. In Japan, Pachinko parlors can be found all over the country and they are operated by private firms. In April 2023, Japan government approved a plan to build a casino in Osaka to attract tourists & related incomes. The casino is likely to be a part of an integrated resort facility. The casino is expected to come online by 2029.

In Australia, slot machines are often called Pokies. Globally, slot machines are found generally in casinos, however, in Australia, they can be found everywhere. The gambling industry or Pokies is legal & well-regulated in the country. Australia accounts for around 20% of the global gaming machines. New South Wales (NSW) accounts for the majority of the slot machines in clubs & hotels. According to the New South Wales (NSW) government, the number of electronic gaming machines in clubs, as of 30 November 2022, accounted for 64,444 units in the region. Moreover, in hotels, the number of electronic gaming machines, as of 30 November 2022, accounted for 22,428 units in the NSW region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

