Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Sun Care Cosmetics Industry in 2022, Fueling Market Growth and Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sun Care Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online), By Product (SPF Foundation, SPF Sunscreen), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sun care cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

The sales of sun care cosmetics are largely driven by brand awareness, shopping frequency, and expenditure capability of different buyers. The adoption of sustainable products made without any chemicals is rising. Also, cruelty-free sun care cosmetics are gaining traction in the market.

Over the past few years, sun care cosmetics have been gaining popularity among people of all ages, particularly the millennial population. Most consumers love sunbaths, however, tanning is a concern and a key factor contributing to the perennial demand for the product.



According to RealSelf Sun Safety Report, in 2019, only 10% of U.S. adults used sunscreen daily and almost half (47%) never wear sunscreen. Women are significantly more likely than men (15% vs. 4%) to wear sunscreen on a daily basis. However, men are significantly more likely than women to always or almost always reapply sunscreen when they wear it, i.e. 34% of men and only 25% of women reapply sunscreen.

The study also mentioned that among Americans who wear sunscreen at least one day a week, 93% apply it to their face. The second most popular product application area is the neck (74%), followed closely by the arms (73%). The top reported reasons for not wearing sunscreen are not being exposed to the sun enough (56%) and having skin that doesn't burn easily (25%).



The top motivations for using sunscreen are preventing skin cancer (74%), preventing sunburn (48%), and preventing the look of aging skin (46%). In addition, the report stated that men are significantly more likely than women to get an annual skin check at 36% and 27%, respectively.

The rising awareness regarding the detrimental effects of harmful chemicals and toxic ingredients, such as formaldehyde and toluene, that disrupt the endocrine system has boosted the demand for organic products in the industry. To capitalize on this trend, manufacturers are focusing more on research & development and trying to come up with new products. For instance, the skincare brand Badger makes Organic Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30.



The product is also eco-friendly to cater to ingredient-conscious customers. Consumers tend to stay loyal to particular brands owing to their experience and pricing. However, increasing marketing and brand communication activities influence consumers' product adoption. The internet has played a key role in making women more familiar with various grooming routines. A large number of millennials are following social media influencers, bloggers, and vloggers to understand and enhance their grooming, makeup, and fashion skills.

Companies Mentioned

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

L'Oreal Groupe

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

Groupe Clarins

The Clorox Company

Naos

Sun Care Cosmetics Market Report Highlights

The SPF sunscreen segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

This is owing to the rising demand for sun care products with SPF. Manufacturers in the segment are coming up with innovative SPF sunscreens with added benefits

The organic segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Consumers tend to opt for sun care cosmetic products that are made from plant- or mineral-basedmaterials, which provide superior water resistance and improve the feel of the skin

Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2022 and will remain dominant throughoutthe forecast years

The increasing demand for sunscreens with specific SPF content, the rising popularity of sun care cosmetic products, and brands looking to accelerate their expansion plans by venturing into the regional markets of APAC are the key factors boosting the region's growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Sun Care Cosmetics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Roadmap of the Sun Care Cosmetics Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sun Care Cosmetics Market



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Sun Care Cosmetics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Sun Care Cosmetics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Sun Care Cosmetics Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Sun Care Cosmetics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7acuw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment