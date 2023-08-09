Taboola Beats High End of Guidance in Q2 On All Metrics, Raises Mid-point for 2023

Exceeded high end of guidance on all metrics - Q2 2023 Revenues of $332.0M, Gross Profit of $97.1M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $123.1M, Net loss of $31.3M and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7M.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $11.6M and Free Cash Flow in Q2 2023 of $7.8M after net publisher prepayments of ($6.9M)** and $4.7M in cash interest payments.

Updated 2023 guidance raises the mid-point: Revenues of $1,438M - $1,469M, Gross Profit of $420M - $436M, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $531M - $546M, Adjusted EBITDA of $73M - $80M. Positive Free Cash Flow.

Reiterating 2024 guidance of $200M+ Adjusted EBITDA, $100M+ Free Cash Flow.

eCommerce beats expectations, growing from 15% of ex-TAC to nearly 20% of ex-TAC.

Taboola News, distributing content to Android OEMs, continues to see rocketship growth, from $50M in 2022 approaching $100M in 2023.

Up to $40M share buyback announced in Q2 began in June and continued into Q3.

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We had a strong performance in Q2, beating the high end of our guidance across all metrics. Publishers all around the world continue to trust us and sign long term partnerships, which we saw with new and competitive wins this quarter from Barstool Sports, Cambium Media, Nexstar Media, Futura, and A Cidade On. This is on top of key partners like Time, Disney, Unidad Editorial, BBC, One India, The Print and Bangkok Post renewing their relationships with us. We’re seeing eCommerce and Taboola News significantly outpacing our expectations, with eCommerce now being nearly 20% of our ex-TAC and Taboola News roughly doubling in size, approaching $100M from $50M last year. Our focus for the rest of the year continues to be making our four company priorities successful–Yahoo, Performance Advertising, eCommerce and Bidding–each representing a $1B opportunity for us. I’m bullish about our future, and believe Taboola can soon become the first ‘must buy’ in the Open Web,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola.

For more commentary on the quarter, please refer to Taboola’s Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter, which was furnished to the SEC and also posted on Taboola’s website today at https://investors.taboola.com.

Second Quarter Results Summary

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 Unaudited

% change YoY Guidance

Revenues $ 332.0 $ 342.7 (3.1% ) $296 - $322 Gross profit $ 97.1 $ 116.4 (16.6% ) $78 - $88 Net loss $ (31.3 ) $ (5.0 ) 523.7% EPS diluted (1) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) 344.8% Ratio of net loss to gross profit (32.3% ) (4.3% ) — Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 11.6 $ 2.1 456.5% Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and

investments $ 246.9 $ 308.5 (20.0% ) Non-GAAP Financial Data * ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 123.1 $ 143.2 (14.0% ) $105 - $115 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.7 $ 34.2 (54.2% ) ($4) - $6 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (1.4 ) $ 15.8 NA ($26) - ($16 ) Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 12.7% 23.9% — Free Cash Flow $ 7.8 $ (7.3 ) NA

1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 351,585,059 and 250,777,915, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended June 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary Shares.

Business Highlights for Q2 2023

Revenue from new publisher partners continues to be an area of strength - Publisher wins from competitors included Barstool Sports, G/O Media, Cambium Media, Futura, and A Cidade On.

Renewed relationships with many well-known publishers including Time, Disney, Unidad Editorial, BBC, One India, The Print and Bangkok Post.

Taboola News is continuing to experience strong growth and will approach $100M in revenue this year (from over $50M in 2022).

We’re outpacing our expectations on eCommerce, which now represents nearly 20% of ex-TAC (up from 15%).

Our Generative AI technology was made generally available and of the brands using our technology, 80% of those early users ran multiple campaigns.



Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance

For the Third Quarter and Full Year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Q3 2023

Guidance FY 2023

Guidance Unaudited (dollars in millions) Revenues $331 - $357 $1,438 - $1,469 Gross profit $83 - $95 $420 - $436 ex-TAC Gross Profit* $112 - $124 $531 - $546 Adjusted EBITDA* ($2) - $10 $73 - $80 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)* ($20) - ($8) $5 - $10

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Webcast Details

Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place on August 9, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET. The call can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com . To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc37f11a51ded4f36a084ea5acda51c57 and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on August 9, 2024.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

**About Cash Investment in Publisher Prepayments (Net)

We calculate cash investment in publisher prepayments (net) for a specific measurement period as the gross amount of cash publisher prepayments we made in that measurement period minus the amortization of publisher prepayments that were included in traffic acquisition cost during that measurement period, which were the result of cash publisher prepayments made in that measurement period and previous periods.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,595 $ 165,893 Short-term investments 42,256 96,914 Restricted deposits 1,170 750 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of

$9,685 and $6,748 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022, respectively) 217,437 256,708 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,817 73,643 Total current assets 536,275 593,908 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term prepaid expenses 40,230 42,945 Commercial agreement asset 289,451 — Restricted deposits 3,974 4,059 Deferred tax assets, net 3,121 3,821 Operating lease right of use assets 64,364 66,846 Property and equipment, net 71,079 73,019 Intangible assets, net 157,215 189,156 Goodwill 555,931 555,869 Total non-current assets 1,185,365 935,715 Total assets $ 1,721,640 $ 1,529,623

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

Unaudited

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 222,232 $ 247,504 Short-term operating lease liabilities 16,231 14,753 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 105,234 102,965 Current maturities of long-term loan 3,000 3,000 Total current liabilities 346,697 368,222 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term loan, net of current maturities 192,307 223,049 Long-term operating lease liabilities 54,583 57,928 Warrants liability 5,782 6,756 Deferred tax liabilities, net 26,938 34,133 Other long-term liabilities 5,000 5,000 Total long-term liabilities 284,610 326,866 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000

as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 300,637,035

and 254,133,863 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized:

46,000,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;

45,198,702 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June

30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 1,442,000 and 0 Ordinary

shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively (4,358 ) — Additional paid-in capital 1,226,572 903,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (834 ) (834 ) Accumulated deficit (131,047 ) (68,420 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,090,333 834,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,721,640 $ 1,529,623

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Revenues $ 332,004 $ 342,695 $ 659,690 $ 697,421 Cost of revenues: Traffic acquisition cost 208,870 199,486 420,816 415,984 Other cost of revenues 26,077 26,848 52,225 53,046 Total cost of revenues 234,947 226,334 473,041 469,030 Gross profit 97,057 116,361 186,649 228,391 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,001 34,079 65,986 64,491 Sales and marketing 61,198 66,405 121,767 127,773 General and administrative 26,858 25,428 52,694 53,377 Total operating expenses 122,057 125,912 240,447 245,641 Operating loss (25,000 ) (9,551 ) (53,798 ) (17,250 ) Finance income (expenses), net (3,827 ) 4,764 (6,981 ) 15,959 Loss before income taxes benefit (expenses) (28,827 ) (4,787 ) (60,779 ) (1,291 ) Income tax benefit (expenses) (2,487 ) (234 ) (1,848 ) 158 Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary

and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic

and diluted (1) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.00 )

1 The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the basic and diluted net loss per share the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 351,585,059 and 250,777,915, respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are 342,491,457 and 249,095,931, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include 45,198,702 Non-Voting Ordinary Shares.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale

marketable securities 130 (259 ) 457 (259 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative

instruments, net 199 (3,294 ) (457 ) (3,524 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 329 (3,553 ) — (3,783 ) Comprehensive loss $ (30,985 ) $ (8,574 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (4,916 )

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 1,039 $ 851 $ 2,083 $ 1,554 Research and development 6,181 7,443 12,025 13,545 Sales and marketing 4,401 7,397 8,686 12,697 General and administrative 4,914 4,741 9,823 12,465 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 16,535 $ 20,432 $ 32,617 $ 40,261

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 8,460 $ 8,419 $ 16,758 $ 16,520 Research and development 589 695 1,194 1,340 Sales and marketing 13,509 13,722 27,035 27,225 General and administrative 234 (23 ) 406 404 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 22,792 $ 22,813 $ 45,393 $ 45,489

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,792 22,813 45,393 45,489 Share-based compensation expenses 16,535 20,432 32,617 40,261 Net loss from financing expenses 564 3,645 236 4,316 Revaluation of the Warrants liability 702 (11,958 ) (974 ) (26,000 ) Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance

costs 391 357 891 715 Amortization of premium and accretion of

discount on short-term investments, net (249 ) (137 ) (530 ) (137 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (5,091 ) (319 ) 39,271 45,616 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and

other current assets and long-term prepaid

expenses 7,921 (3,033 ) 8,642 (6,350 ) Decrease in trade payables (6,923 ) (6,661 ) (29,730 ) (52,525 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

and other current liabilities and other long-term

liabilities 10,251 (6,402 ) 1,812 (22,946 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred taxes, net (4,284 ) (8,390 ) (6,494 ) (12,476 ) Change in operating lease right of use assets 3,924 4,744 8,075 7,639 Change in operating lease liabilities (3,621 ) (7,986 ) (7,460 ) (12,262 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,598 2,084 29,122 10,207 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software (3,828 ) (9,350 ) (10,178 ) (16,252 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of

cash acquired — — — (620 ) Proceeds from (investments in) restricted

deposits (61 ) 10 (341 ) 10 Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term

deposits — 40,026 — — Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-

term investments 35,696 — 77,636 — Purchase of short-term investments (21,991 ) (74,855 ) (21,991 ) (74,855 ) Payments of cash in escrow for acquisition of a

subsidiary — — — (2,100 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities 9,816 (44,169 ) 45,126 (93,817 ) Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of options and vested RSUs 1,121 2,633 2,456 6,032 Payment of tax withholding for share-based

compensation expenses (1,117 ) (340 ) (1,908 ) (2,185 ) Repurchase of Ordinary shares (4,358 ) — (4,358 ) — Repayment of long-term loan (30,750 ) (750 ) (31,500 ) (1,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities (35,104 ) 1,543 (35,310 ) 2,347 Exchange rate differences on balances of cash

and cash equivalents (564 ) (3,645 ) (236 ) (4,316 ) Increase (decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents (14,254 ) (44,187 ) 38,702 (85,579 ) Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of

the period 218,849 277,927 165,893 319,319 Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the

period $ 204,595 $ 233,740 $ 204,595 $ 233,740





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

Unaudited Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 2,575 $ 13,744 $ 6,833 $ 16,162 Interest $ 4,700 $ 6,803 $ 9,767 $ 10,373 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software $ 1,705 $ 7,353 $ 1,705 $ 7,353 Share-based compensation included in capitalized

internal-use software $ 680 $ 503 $ 1,332 $ 1,020 Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets $ 5,593 $ 3,107 $ 5,593 $ 3,107

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

(dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 332,004 $ 342,695 $ 659,690 $ 697,421 Traffic acquisition cost 208,870 199,486 420,816 415,984 Other cost of revenues 26,077 26,848 52,225 53,046 Gross profit $ 97,057 $ 116,361 $ 186,649 $ 228,391 Add back: Other cost of revenues 26,077 26,848 52,225 53,046 ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 123,134 $ 143,209 $ 238,874 $ 281,437

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Finance (income) expenses, net 3,827 (4,764 ) 6,981 (15,959 ) Income tax (benefit) expenses 2,487 234 1,848 (158 ) Depreciation and amortization 22,792 22,813 45,393 45,489 Share-based compensation expenses 13,890 17,640 27,417 34,679 Holdback compensation expenses (1) 2,645 2,792 5,200 5,582 M&A and other costs (2) 1,334 474 1,571 524 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,661 $ 34,168 $ 25,783 $ 69,024

1 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.

2 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.

We calculate Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit as net income (loss) divided by gross profit. We calculate Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit. We believe that the Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit is useful because TAC is what we must pay digital properties to obtain the right to place advertising on their websites, and we believe focusing on ex-TAC Gross Profit better reflects the profitability of our business. The following table reconciles Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit and Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit for the period shown.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 97,057 $ 116,361 $ 186,649 $ 228,391 Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Ratio of net loss to gross profit (32.3% ) (4.3% ) (33.6% ) (0.5% ) ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 123,134 $ 143,209 $ 238,874 $ 281,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,661 $ 34,168 $ 25,783 $ 69,024 Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA margin to ex-TAC

Gross Profit 12.7% 23.9% 10.8% 24.5%

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss).

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (31,314 ) $ (5,021 ) $ (62,627 ) $ (1,133 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 15,962 15,828 31,931 31,608 Share-based compensation expenses 13,890 17,640 27,417 34,679 Holdback compensation expenses (1) 2,645 2,792 5,200 5,582 M&A and other costs (2) 1,334 474 1,571 524 Revaluation of Warrants 702 (11,958 ) (974 ) (26,000 ) Foreign currency exchange rate losses (gains) (3) (663 ) 2,490 (234 ) 2,706 Income tax effects (3,962 ) (6,451 ) (7,791 ) (10,077 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (1,406 ) $ 15,794 $ (5,507 ) $ 37,889

1 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Taboola Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.

2 Includes one-time costs related to the Commercial agreement.

3 Represents income or loss related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company's functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,598 $ 2,084 $ 29,122 $ 10,207 Purchases of property and equipment, including

capitalized internal-use software (3,828 ) (9,350 ) (10,178 ) (16,252 ) Free Cash Flow $ 7,770 $ (7,266 ) $ 18,944 $ (6,045 )

APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q3 2023 AND FULL YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Q3 2023

Guidance FY 2023

Guidance Unaudited (dollars in millions) Revenues $331 - $357 $1,438 - $1,469 Traffic acquisition cost ($220) - ($234) ($907) - ($923) Other cost of revenues ($29) - ($29) ($110) - ($111) Gross profit $83 - $95 $420 - $436 Add back: Other cost of revenues ($29) - ($29) ($110) - ($111) ex-TAC Gross Profit $112 - $124 $531 - $546

Although we provide a projection for Free Cash Flow, we are not able to provide a projection for net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net cash provided by operating activities, including taxes and timing of collections and payments, are not predictable therefore projecting an accurate forecast is difficult. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide projections on net cash provided by operating activities or to reconcile our Free Cash Flow projections without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net cash provided by operating activities is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.