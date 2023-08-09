Correction: Announcement on dividend payment ex-date of JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

Dividend payment ex-date of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” (GZE1R, ISIN LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on August 11, 2023 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is August 10, 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will pay dividend 2,75 EUR per share on August 23, 2023.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” confirms that the dividends are paid from the Company's undistributed profit of previous years earned after January 1, 2018.

Board of Joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”

About JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The Company’s shares have been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

Investor.relations@lg.lv

Phone: +371 67 374 369