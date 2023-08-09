Global Casino Management System (CMS) Market, Forecast to 2030: Burgeoning Demand for Online Casinos and Gambling, with Player Tracking Holding a Major Share

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Casino Management System (CMS) Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CMS market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand of online casinos and gambling. It is anticipated that, in the coming years consumers' interest towards online casinos and gambling will continue to expand.

Consumers have engaged themselves in online gambling due to its easy availability for the purpose of enjoying games in their preferred environment and Individuals can log in at any time they want. They offer a wide range of online casino and gambling games such as, jackpot guru, windaddy, bigbaazi, casibee, lucky spins.

For Instance, in March 2023 BetMGM has announced the launch of the Wheel of Fortune Online Casino in partnership with IGT Wheel of Fortune, along with additional themed games and features.



Segmental Outlook



The global CMS market is segmented based on its components, applications and end-users. Based on its components, the market is segmented into solution, service, consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. Based on the applications, the market is segmented into accounting, security and surveillance, player tracking, marketing and promotions, gaming analytics, and others. Further more, based on end-users, the market is segmented into small casino, medium casino, and large casino.

Among the application, the security, and surveillance sub-segment is expected to exhibit significant growth, owing to the increased security concerns due to the increased influx of people to casinos such as, plenty of security, reputational, and financial risks can be eliminated with increased security and risk assessment.



Player Tracking Sub-Segment Holds a Major Market Share



Among the application segment, the player tracking sub-segment is anticipated to register significant growth for the forecast period. The growth of player tracking sub-segment is expected to experience significant growth globally, owing to the growing popularity of online gaming. The casino management system enables the casino to better monitor the behaviors of its customers. It effectively keeps track of a player's activity on the gaming table by documenting the device the player is paying on, and for how long and it dominates the number of wins and losses that have occurred.

For Instance, in August 2022, Table Trac, Inc. announces has announced the binding of an agreement for implementing the CasinoTrac Management System at both the bighorn casino and the longhorn casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This provides management with an exact understanding of the sorts of machine consumers used to like gaming.



Regional Outlooks

The global CMS market is segmented based on geography, including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America). Among these, the North American region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of CMS industry can be attributed to the growth of experienced technologies, increasing software implementation, and the region's significant acceptance of casinos.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold a Prominent Share



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly developing region owing to the growth of casinos are gaining social acceptance, and the number of casinos rising economies such as China and India. The casino management system is predicted to rise due to increased legalization and an increased the number of gaining organizations, and gaming establishment in gaming property such as casino, hotel , and resort that offers a variety of games or betting that requires a legal license.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global CMS market include Casinoflex Systems International Ltd, , Ensico CMS D.O.O, Hconn Inc, International Game Technology PLC IGT, Table Trac, Inc, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For Instance, in November 2022, Table Trac Inc has announced it will be in charge of providing its Casino Management System Casino Trac to the Golden Buffalo Casino and Motel located in Lower Brule, South Dakota. They meant to automate as well as monitor the operation of casinos and the system is a versatile product that is suited to a variety of gaming and entertainment center environments. The company also allows the casinos to provide accounting and player club services.



