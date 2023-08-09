Analysis of the Insurance Analytics Industry to 2030: Cloud-based Solutions Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insurance Analytics Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insurance Analytics Market is experiencing rapid growth, with estimations reaching USD 17.17 billion in 2022 and USD 19.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to maintain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.17% during the forecast period, reaching USD 53.18 billion by 2030. Several factors, such as the rising adoption of data-driven decision-making technologies, the expansion of digital infrastructure, and growing demand for IoT insurance, are driving this growth. However, challenges related to integrating insurance platforms with legacy systems and concerns over data security and privacy pose restraints to market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Data-Driven Decision Making: Insurance companies are increasingly adopting data-driven technologies to make informed decisions and enhance their operations. Digital Infrastructure and Fraud Prevention: The expansion of digital infrastructure has enabled insurance companies to combat fraudulent activities more effectively. Growing Demand for IoT Insurance: The rising adoption of IoT devices in the insurance sector is driving demand for analytics solutions.

Restraints:

Integration Challenges: Difficulty in integrating insurance platforms with existing legacy systems hinders seamless adoption.

Opportunities:

Cloud-Based Solutions: The emergence of cloud-based digital insurance solutions offers promising growth opportunities. Data-Driven Technology Innovation: Innovations in data-driven technology are transforming the insurance analytics landscape.

Challenges:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns: Insurance analytics platforms face challenges in ensuring data security and protecting user privacy.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global Insurance Analytics Market based on application, end-user, deployment mode, organization size, and region. The segments include Claims Management, Customer Management and Personalization, Process Optimization, Risk Management, Brokers & Consultancies, Government Agencies, Insurance Companies, Third-party Administrators, On-Cloud, On-Premises, Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

