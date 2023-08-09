Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027: Demand Driven by the Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging and Smart Packaging Options

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food Packaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby food packaging market is forecasted to grow by USD 14.66 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The report on the baby food packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by an increase in demand for pouch packaging, rise in number of modern retail formats globally, and surge in demand for organic baby food.

The study identifies the portion-controlled packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the baby food packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of eco-friendly packaging and smart packaging options for baby food will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global baby food packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

Milk formula

Prepared baby food

Dried baby food

Others

By Packaging

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby food packaging market vendors that include:

ABC Packaging Direct

Amcor PLC

AptarGroup Inc.

Ardagh Group SA

Ashtonne Packaging

BEAPAK

Berry Global Inc.

Cascades Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

DS Smith PLC

Guala Pack S.p.A.

Logos Packaging Holdings Ltd.

Mondi PLC

Printpack Inc.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

Sealed Air Corp.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

Winpak Ltd.

Also, the baby food packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



