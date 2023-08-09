Chest Drainage Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2031 with Remarkable 5.4% CAGR Expansion: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for chest drainage devices was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 799.6 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a steady 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1.3 billion.



The aging of the population, bad eating patterns, and sedentary lifestyles are the main causes of the rise in CVD incidence. These illnesses include ailments including congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and heart attacks that are serious health risks and heavily tax the world's healthcare systems.

Demand for chest drainage devices has increased as a result of a rise in the frequency of respiratory and cardiac disorders and an increase in the number of surgical treatments for these ailments. These devices are used to remove extra fluids or air that have accumulated in the pleural area around the lungs as a result of ailments including hemothorax, pneumothorax, or surgical problems. These tools are being used more often by healthcare organizations to support improved patient outcomes and raise the standard of treatment.

Key Findings of Market Report

Pleural catheters and other chest drainage tools are essential in minimally invasive treatments, particularly those involving the thoracic as well as cardiac areas.

The development of more effective and easy to use chest drainage systems is a result of technological advancements.

During the projection period, the thoracic drainage systems market sector is anticipated to dominate on a worldwide scale.

Thoracic drainage systems frequently come with cutting-edge technologies, such digital monitoring and automated control, that improve the capacity of healthcare professionals to deliver individualized treatment.

During the projection period, Europe is expected to dominate the worldwide market.



Market Trends for Chest Drainage Devices

During the projection period, the thoracic drainage systems market sector is anticipated to dominate on a worldwide scale. This is attributed to the thoracic drainage systems' improved functionality, effectiveness, and patient-focused advantages.

The thoracic drainage system provides precise control and reliable suction while managing a variety of thoracic diseases, such as pneumothorax, pleural effusions, as well as post-operative drainage. Its novel construction guarantees ideal fluid and air evacuation, lowering the possibility of problems and hastening patient recovery.

Thoracic drainage systems frequently come with cutting-edge technologies, such digital monitoring and automated control that improve the capacity of healthcare professionals to deliver individualized treatment.



Chest Drainage Devices Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, Europe is expected to dominate the worldwide market. The high frequency of respiratory diseases, the region's sophisticated healthcare system, and the rising use of novel medical technology are the main drivers of the market growth for chest drainage devices.

A growth in the number of people with respiratory illnesses including lung cancer, COPD, and pneumonia is predicted to raise the market size for chest drainage devices in North America in the near future. Chest drainage devices are frequently needed for these illnesses to assist control symptoms and enhance patient outcomes.

The Asia Pacific region's market statistics are being driven by an increase in knowledge of chest drainage operations, bettering healthcare infrastructure, and a sizable population.



Global Chest Drainage Devices Market: Key Players

The global market is fragmented, and the bulk of the market share for chest drainage devices is controlled by a small number of big competitors. According to a market analysis of chest drainage devices, these firms launched new products, collaborated strategically, and undertook mergers and acquisitions to increase their income.

The leading companies in the market include ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Getinge AB, ICU Medical, Inc., Medela AG, Medtronic, Redax S.p.a., Rocket Medical plc., Sinapi Biomedical, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Vygon SAS. For profitable revenue chances, these competitors are utilizing the chest drainage devices market trends.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for chest drainage devices are:

ICU Medical Inc . purchased Smiths Medical Inc . in January 2022 from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. manufactures medical devices for infusion treatment and critical care uses. ICU Medical, Inc. would have access to the portfolio of chest drainage devices from Smiths Medical through this transaction.

. purchased . in from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. manufactures medical devices for infusion treatment and critical care uses. ICU Medical, Inc. would have access to the portfolio of chest drainage devices from Smiths Medical through this transaction. At Stanford University Medical Center, Centese's Thoraguard digital drainage device successfully underwent the first clinical trial there in January 2020. The very first surgical drainage system that can autonomously remove blockages without assistance from a person is called Thoraguard. It digitally records and displays daily drainage volume along with trend information, which can assist physicians in making decisions regarding post-cardiac surgery patient care.

Global Chest Drainage Devices Market Segmentation

Product Thoracic Drainage Systems Analog Digital Trocar Drains Unsecured Needles Secured Needles Pleural Drainage Catheters PVC Others Thoracic Drainage Kits

Application Thoracic Surgeries & Pulmonology Cardiac Surgeries General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine Infectious Diseases Oncology & Pain Management Military / Damage Control / Disaster Medicine

End-user Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Urgent Care or Outpatient Care Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Medical Facilities Ambulance Services

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



