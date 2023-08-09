Composite Repair & Rehab in the Global Construction Market, 2023-2028: Growth Opportunities Across Applications, Fiber Types, End-uses, and Regions

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Repair & Rehab in the Global Construction Industry, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composite repair and rehab market in the construction industry is poised for a promising future, with lucrative opportunities in civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, and parking structures applications.

By 2028, the market is projected to reach an estimated value of $372.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2022 to 2028. The major driving force behind this growth is the increase in seismic activities in regions like North America and Japan, leading to significant structural damages in old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, and parking structures.

Emerging Trends

The industry is witnessing emerging trends that directly impact its dynamics. These trends include an increasing use of bio and recycled content in the repair and rehab of civil infrastructures, and the development of new fire-resistant polymers to enhance the fire performance of composites in civil infrastructural applications.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global composite repair and rehab market in the construction industry based on various segments:

Application

Civil Infrastructure

Existing and Historic Buildings

Parking Structures

Others

Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Composite

Glass Fiber Composites and Others

End Use

Civil

Residential

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players and Strategies

Companies in the market compete based on product quality. Major players focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, enhancing infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities along the value chain. These strategies enable them to meet rising demands, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products and technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Key players profiled in this report include Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson Strong-Tie, and BASF Construction Chemicals Italia Spa (Master Builders Solution).

Market Insights

The civil infrastructure segment is expected to remain the largest end-use segment, as FRP materials outperform conventional concrete and steel repair materials in bridges, highways, and tunnels, resulting in increased service life, reduced maintenance costs, faster construction, and the ability to handle higher vehicular loads on equivalent sized structures due to weight reduction.

The carbon fiber composite segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost, high resistance properties, and chemical stability.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period, driven by infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California, which is one of the most affected states by natural calamities.

Key Features of the Market Analysis

Market Size Estimates: Comprehensive estimation of the composite repair and rehab market size in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Examination of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecast projections from 2023 to 2028 for various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed breakdown of the market size for various segments, such as application, fiber type, end use, and region.

Regional Analysis: Analysis of the market breakdown by regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Insightful analysis of growth opportunities across different applications, fiber types, end uses, and regions in the composite repair and rehab market.

Strategic Analysis: Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape in the composite repair and rehab market.

Competitive Intensity Analysis: Examination of the competitive landscape using Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry by Application

3.3.1: Civil infrastructure

3.3.2: Existing and historic building

3.3.3: Parking structure

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry by Fiber Type

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber Composite

3.4.2: Glass Fiber Composite and Others

3.5: Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry by End Use

3.5.1: Civil End Use

3.5.2: Residential End Use



4. Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry by Region

4.2: North American Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry

4.3: European Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry

4.4: APAC Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry

4.5: RoW Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Composite Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansions

6.3.2: Mergers and Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Aegion

7.2: Sika

7.3: Mapei

7.4: Simpson Strong-Tie

7.5: BASF Construction Chemicals Italia Spa (Master Builders Solution)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9g5ez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.