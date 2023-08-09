The worldwide data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Worldwide Data Center Cooling Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 43 Countries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483098/?utm_source=GNW

This rise in power density necessitates implementing efficient cooling systems to maintain optimal temperatures.



Sustainable Cooling Solutions: Operators actively seek cost-effective and sustainable cooling solutions to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and conserve water usage. New-age technologies are being considered to achieve these goals.



Reduction in Water Usage: Traditional cooling methods in data centers can lead to significant water consumption, contributing to water scarcity in certain regions. In response, data center operators are actively working to reduce their water usage and achieve water-positive status by implementing more sustainable cooling solutions in the global data center cooling market.



Advancements in AI Adoption: The global data center market is witnessing notable growth in adopting AI and ML technologies. Various countries invest in AI research and development to improve public administration, support small and medium-sized businesses, and drive innovation in various sectors.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Regions like North America, Nordics, Western Europe, and APAC dominate the global data center cooling industry. Colocation service providers lead the data center cooling market, with Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, GDS Services, Ascenty, Vantage Data Centers, and CoreSite Realty as significant growth contributors.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

o Rest of the Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o The U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Switzerland

o Italy

o Spain

o Belgium

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Poland

o Other Central & Eastern European Countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Israel

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Egypt

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China

o Hong Kong

o Australia

o New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Other Southeast Asian Countries



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



• In the dynamic data center industry, vendors continually innovate and develop new cooling technologies to meet the demand for high-density computing. Initiatives include using cold energy from LNG regasification, hybrid liquid cooling, and waterless cooling systems to achieve better energy efficiency and reduce operational costs.

• The operational PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) is an important factor in selecting cooling systems, with low PUE enabling data center operators to achieve sustainability.



Key Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors



• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors



• 3M

• 4ENERGY

• Airsys

• Alfa Laval

• AAON

• Aqua Cooling Solutions

• Aquila Group

• Asetek

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• Canovate Electronics

• Carrier

• Chilldyne

• Citec International

• ClimateWorx

• Cooler Master

• Condair Group

• Coolit Systems

• Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

• Data Aire

• DCX (LIQUID COOLING COMPANY)

• Degree Controls

• Delta Group

• ebm-papst

• EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

• Envicool

• FlaktGroup

• Fuji Electric

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC),

• HiRef

• Huawei Technologies

• Iceotope

• ION

• Johnson Controls

• Kelvion Holding

• KyotoCooling

• Legrand

• Lennox International

• LiquidCool Solutions

• LiquidStack

• Menerga

• Midas Green Technologies

• Minkels

• Motivair Cooling Solutions

• Munters

• Nortek Air Solutions

• nVent

• OceanAire

• QCooling

• Renovo Zhuhai

• Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

• SPX Cooling Technologies

• Stellar Energy

• Submer

• Swegon Group

• SWEP International

• Systecon

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• United Metal Products (UMP)

• Upsite Technologies

• USystems

• Vigilant

• Wakefield-Vette



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the data center cooling market worldwide?

2. What are the key trends in the data center cooling industry?

3. What is the growth rate of the global data center cooling market?

