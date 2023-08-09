Global Catalase Market Size Projections: Aiming for USD 416.6 Million by 2030, Displaying 3.2% CAGR

New York, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Catalase Market By Source (Bovine Livers And Microorganisms), By Product Type (Liquid Catalase And Powder Catalase), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, And Other End-Users), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts For 2023 – 2030.” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Catalase Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 387.4 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 416.6 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Catalase? How big is the Catalase Industry?

Report Overview:

The global catalase market size was worth around $387.4 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $416.6 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.2% between 2023 and 2030.

An essential enzyme known as catalase can be found in the cells of a wide variety of creatures, including human beings. The primary purpose of this compound is to act as a catalyst in the conversion of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. Hydrogen peroxide is a toxic by-product of many different biological activities, and it can be detrimental to cells when it is present in large amounts. In addition, catalase plays a significant part in protecting cells from oxidative damage. It does this by swiftly converting hydrogen peroxide into components that are not harmful to cells. This enzymatic reaction results in the conversion of two molecules of hydrogen peroxide into two molecules of water and one molecule of oxygen. Because of the extraordinary effectiveness of catalase in breaking down hydrogen peroxide, this potentially harmful chemical can be neutralised by it in a very short amount of time. Because the presence of catalase in cells is essential to the preservation of cellular health and the avoidance of oxidative stress, catalase is an important component of the body's defence mechanism against potentially dangerous reactive oxygen species.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/catalase-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 212+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Catalase Market: Growth Factors

The ever-increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetics is expected to be a driving force behind the expansion of the global market.

One of the most important factors contributing to the expansion of the worldwide catalase market is the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Natural and organic cosmetics use only natural ingredients in their formulations. Natural and organic cosmetics are preferred by many customers these days over synthetic cosmetics since natural and organic cosmetics are perceived to be safer and more effective. Cosmetics made from organic and natural ingredients are also better for the environment. Increasing the shelf life of a product and improving its quality both require the enzyme catalase.

In addition, the increasing interest that customers have in personal care has led to an increase in the demand for catalase in various cosmetic procedures. The food and beverage business is thriving, and there is a massive demand for food that is both of high quality and of a hygienic standard, which is driving up the demand for catalase all over the world. Additionally, catalase is an essential component in both the packing of food and the production of cheese. As a result of these factors, there has been a rise in the demand for catalase in the food and beverage industry, which is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market. Additionally, the catalase enzyme is utilised extensively in the process of treating wastewater. It is anticipated that each of these unique selling points will contribute to an increase in the demand for catalase around the world. It is anticipated that the widespread use of catalase in a variety of industries, such as textiles, will also contribute to the expansion of the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/catalase-market-size

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 387.4 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 416.6 million CAGR Growth Rate 3.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Megazyme Inc., Biocatalysts Limited, Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., BIO-CAT, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Novozymes, and Sekisui Diagnostics LLC. Key Segment By Source, By Product Type, By End Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Catalase Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for catalase may be broken down into four different categories: the end-user, the type of product, and the geography.

The global market for catalase may be broken down into two distinct segments: microorganisms and bovine livers, which are divided according to the source. During the time period covered by the forecast, the microorganism segment is projected to seize the greatest share of the market. The expansion of this market segment may be influenced by the growing demand for catalase derived from fungi across a variety of end-use applications. In addition to this, fungi-based catalases are the most appropriate for a vegetarian diet, which is projected to boost the need for microorganisms in the years to come. In addition, it is anticipated that the bovine livers segment would expand at a rate that is significantly faster than the forecast period. Catalases are a successful treatment option for a variety of medical disorders, including exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer.

The global market for catalase may be broken down into two distinct segments: liquid catalase and powder catalase, both of which are determined by the product type. During the period covered by this research, it is predicted that the liquid catalase segment will hold a large share of the market. In the field of catalase, liquid catalase has garnered a lot of attention due to its capacity to convert hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen. This is one of its primary functions. This enzyme's reaction is beneficial in a variety of industrial applications, including the preparation of food and beverages. In this context, the enzyme is used to remove any traces of hydrogen peroxide that may be present in foods such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, thereby ensuring the goods' safety.

The global market for catalase is segmented into several different categories, based on the end-user, including food and drinks, personal care, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other end-users. During the period covered by the forecast, it is predicted that the food and beverages segment would have a considerable proportion of the market. The expansion of this market sector can be due to the extensive use of catalase enzyme in the food and beverage industries. Catalase has the ability to operate as a food preservative and has an exceptional tolerance to high PH levels, both of which contribute to its ability to thrive in environments with high PH levels.

The global Catalase market is segmented as follows:

By Source:

Bovine Livers

Microorganisms

By Product Type:

Liquid Catalase

Powder Catalase

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other End-Users

Browse the full “Catalase Market By Source (Bovine Livers And Microorganisms), By Product Type (Liquid Catalase And Powder Catalase), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, And Other End-Users), And By Region – Global, And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts For 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/catalase-market-size

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Catalase market include -

Megazyme Inc.

Biocatalysts Limited

Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

MP Biomedicals LLC.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

BIO-CAT

Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Novozymes

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Catalase market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Catalase market size was valued at around US$ 387.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 416.6 million by 2030.

The rising demand for organic and natural cosmetics is a key driver for the growth of the global catalase market. Natural and organic cosmetics are made from components that are naturally derived and are not artificial. Many end users now prefer natural and organic cosmetics over artificial ones because they are trusted to be safer and more effective.

Based on the source, the bovine livers segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the liquid catalase segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share of the global market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/catalase-market-size

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Catalase industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Catalase Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Catalase Industry?

What segments does the Catalase Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Catalase Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Source, By Product Type, By End Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7433

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global catalase market during the forecast period. North America has been a significant market for Catalase due to its various industrial applications. The growth drivers of the market in North America include the rise in catalase use in the thriving food and beverages sector in the countries such as the U.S., where catalase is used to ensure food safety and quality by removing hydrogen peroxide residues. Furthermore, the increasing focus on using the product in various industries, like wastewater treatment and textiles, has increased the scope of the demand for catalase in the region.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global catalase industry in 2022. Europe has also observed a stable request for catalase, driven primarily by the region's stringent regulations on environmental protection and food safety. In Europe, the food processing industry widely utilizes catalase that complies with food safety standards/protocols, while different other industries in the continent implement it to reduce environmental impact, thereby contributing sizably towards regional industry growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2021, Kerry, the Taste & Nutrition company, and BIO-CAT, Inc., a Virginia-based biotech company, entered into a strategic partnership to focus on revolutionary enzyme product development. Through this partnership, Kerry will be in charge of OPTI-BIOME MB40, a patented probiotic strain owned by BIO-CAT, for sales, marketing, and distribution. The move will boost the growth of the catalase market across the globe.

In May 2021, BRAIN Biotech expanded its stakeholder share in the enzyme producer Biocatalysts Ltd., a global biotechnology company producing specialty enzymes at commercial scales for a variety of industries, including food, flavor, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals. This has enabled BRAIN Biotech to raise its ownership in Biocatalysts Limited. The move will contribute majorly to the global industry.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/catalase-market-size

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

3D Food Printing Market By Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Dough, Proteins, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Sauces, And Others), By Technology (Selective Laser Sintering, Extrusion-Based, Inkjet, Binder Jetting, And Others), By Vertical (Commercial, Residential, And Government), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/3d-food-printing-market

Calcium Propionate Market By Application (Dairy, Beverages, Animal Feed, Bakery, Packaged Food Products, And Others), By Form (Liquid, And Dry), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/calcium-propionate-market

Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite And Synthetic Graphite), By Application (Lubrication, Refractories, Foundry, And Battery Production), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/graphite-market

Forklift Battery Market By Type (Lithium-Ion And Lead–Acid), By Application (Warehouses, Construction, Manufacturing, And Retail & Wholesale Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/forklift-battery-market

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market By Product & Service (Reagents, Instruments, And Software & Services), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, And Clinical Chemistry), By Application (Infectious Disease, Diabetes, Cardiology, Oncology, Autoimmune Disorders, And Drug Testing), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, And Homecare Units), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

Emulsifiers Market By Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, And Others), By Source (Animal, Plant, And Synthetic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/emulsifiers-market

Fats & Oils Market By Form (Solid, And Liquid), By Source (Animal-Based, And Plant-Based), By Application (Industrial, Biodiesel, Food, Animal Feed, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fats-oils-market

Maracuja Oil Market By Application (Medical And Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Extraction Method (Hot-Pressed And Cold Pressed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/maracuja-oil-market

Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market By Product Type (Educational Devices & Software, Mobility Devices, And Low Vision Devices), By End User (Blind Schools, Enterprises & Social Organizations, Personal Use, And Federations & Hospitals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/assistive-technologies-for-visually-impaired-market

Mycotoxin Testing Market By Technology (Immunoassay-Based, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography, LC-MS/MS-Based, And Others), By Type (Patulin, Fusarium, Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, And Others), By Food-Type (Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mycotoxin-testing-market

Food Blender & Mixer Market By Technology (Continuous Mixing, Batch Mixing), By Type (Double Cone Blender, Screw Mixer & Blender, High Shear Mixer, Planetary Mixer, Ribbon Blender, And Others), By Mode Of Operation (Semi-Automatic, And Automatic), By Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Confectionery, Meat Products, Dairy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-blender-mixer-market

Food Coating Ingredients Market By Application (Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetables, R.T.E Cereals, Confectioneries, Meat & Poultry Products, And Snacks & Nutritional Bars), By Outlook (Batter & Crumbs, Fats & Oils, Sugar & Syrups, Hydrocolloids, Flours, Salts, Seasonings, Spices, Cocoa & Chocolates, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-coating-ingredients-market

Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market By Form (Fresh, And Frozen), By Product Type (Organic Vegetable, And Organic Fruit), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online, Retail Stores, And Others), By End-User (Commercial, And Personal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

Organic Rice Protein Market By Type (Concentrates, Isolates, And Others), By Application (Dairy, Beverages, Sports & Energy Nutrition Drink, Meat Products, Others), By Form (Liquid, And Dry), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-rice-protein-market

Smart Grid Analytics Market By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, And Hybrid), By Component (Services, Solution, Managed, And Professional), By Type (Generalized Solutions, And Specialized Solutions), By End-User (Public Sector, Large Enterprises, And Small & Medium Size Enterprises), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-grid-analytics-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?