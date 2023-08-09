New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single-Use Bioreactors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483196/?utm_source=GNW



Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to the increasing research and development (R&D) activities, collaborations, and strategic partnerships, along with soaring demand for new vaccines, therapeutics, and rising chronic and infectious diseases.



Also, the growing development of monoclonal antibodies is anticipated to create demand for SUBs used for manufacturing facilities, thereby expected to drive segment growth. In January 2022, HaemaLogiX Ltd (HaemaLogiX) and Lonza entered into an agreement for manufacturing the next clinical batch (cGMP) of HaemaLogiX’s lead multiple myeloma drug candidate and KappaMab, which is a monoclonal antibody and binds to a cell surface target which is called as kappa myeloma antigen (KMA) and found on myeloma cancer cells and not on normal plasma cells.

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals



Biopharmaceuticals play a significant role in driving the growth of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.Biopharmaceuticals are drugs and vaccines that are produced using living organisms such as bacteria, yeast, or mammalian cells.



Single-use bioreactors are widely used in the production of these biopharmaceuticals due to their cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility.The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is one of the key drivers of the Single-Use Bioreactors Market.



Biopharmaceuticals have become an important component of modern medicine, as they offer targeted and personalized treatments for various diseases.The Global Biopharmaceuticals Market is expected to grow at a significant rate, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for innovative and targeted therapies.



Single-use bioreactors offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, such as lower capital and operational costs, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and greater flexibility. These advantages make single-use bioreactors an attractive option to produce biopharmaceuticals, particularly for smaller batches and clinical trials. The biopharmaceutical industry is adopting new bioprocessing technologies, such as high-density cell cultures and continuous manufacturing, which require flexible and efficient bioreactors. Single-use bioreactors can adapt to changing process requirements, making them ideal for these new technologies.



Cost-effectiveness and efficiency of single-use bioreactors



Cost-effectiveness and efficiency are key factors driving the growth of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.Single-use bioreactors offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors in terms of cost and efficiency.



One of the primary advantages of single-use bioreactors is their lower capital cost.Traditional stainless-steel bioreactors require significant upfront capital investments in infrastructure and equipment, whereas single-use bioreactors require much less capital investment.



This makes single-use bioreactors an attractive option for small and medium-sized companies, as well as for research and development purposes to lower capital costs; single-use bioreactors offer lower operational costs compared to traditional bioreactors.The use of single-use components, such as bags, filters, and sensors, reduces the need for cleaning and sterilization, which can be time-consuming and costly.



This reduces the risk of cross-contamination between batches, ensuring higher quality and more consistent products. Single-use bioreactors offer greater flexibility, which can lead to increased efficiency. They can be quickly and easily set up, allowing for faster product turnaround times. Single-use bioreactors are more adaptable to changes in process requirements, making them ideal for research and development, as well as for small-scale production.



Growing focus on personalized medicine



Personalized medicine is a major driver of the growth of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that considers individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle when designing treatment plans for patients.



This approach requires the production of targeted and individualized therapies, which can be achieved using biopharmaceuticals and single-use bioreactors.The use of single-use bioreactors allows for more efficient and cost-effective production of biopharmaceuticals, which are the foundation of personalized medicine.



Single-use bioreactors offer several advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors in terms of flexibility, efficiency, and scalability, making them ideal for producing targeted and personalized therapies.

Single-use bioreactors are particularly well-suited to produce smaller batches of biopharmaceuticals, which are often required for personalized medicine.They are ideal for research and development purposes, as they allow for rapid and cost-effective testing of new therapies.



The demand for personalized medicine is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in genomics and proteomics. This growth is expected to fuel the demand for biopharmaceuticals and single-use bioreactors, as personalized medicine requires the production of targeted and individualized therapies.



Advancements in bioprocessing technology



Advancements in technology and research are key drivers of the growth of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to evolve and expand, there is a growing need for more efficient and cost-effective bioprocessing solutions.



The development of new materials and manufacturing processes has led to the production of more advanced single-use bioreactors that offer higher levels of performance, reliability, and scalability.For example, the use of advanced polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene has led to the production of single-use bioreactors that are more durable and resistant to a wider range of chemicals and temperature ranges.



In addition, advancements in automation and process control have led to more precise and efficient bioprocessing operations, further driving the demand for single-use bioreactors.Automation technology can help to reduce the risk of contamination, minimize operator error, and increase the speed and accuracy of bioprocessing operations.



The development of more sophisticated sensors and analytical tools has allowed for more detailed monitoring and control of bioprocesses. This has led to improved process efficiency, higher product yields, and reduced costs. As research continues to uncover new applications and uses for biopharmaceuticals, the demand for more advanced single-use bioreactors is expected to grow. These advancements will continue to drive innovation and growth in the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market, providing more efficient and cost-effective bioprocessing solutions to meet the needs of the biopharmaceutical industry.



Growing funding for the biopharmaceutical industry



Growing government support plays a significant impact in the growth of the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of the biopharmaceutical industry and the role of these bioprocessing technologies, such as single-use bioreactors, play an important role in the development and production of biopharmaceutical products such as novel drugs.



Governments provide support for the growth of the single-use bioreactors market in several ways, including funding for research and development, tax incentives, and regulatory support which will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.For example, in the United States, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provide funding for research and development of new bioprocessing technologies, including single-use bioreactors.



Governments play a crucial role in regulating the safety and efficacy of biopharmaceutical products, and the technologies used to produce them will accelerate their adoption in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and propel the growth of the market over the years.



Recent Development



• In March 2022, Sartorius AG announced the launch of its new single-use bioreactor system, BIOSTAT STR® 1000. The system was designed to meet the growing demand for large-scale bioprocessing and offers advanced automation and control features.

• In January 2022, GE Healthcare Life Sciences announced the acquisition of Univercells Technologies, a provider of innovative bioprocessing solutions. The acquisition is expected to expand GE Healthcare’s offerings in the single-use bioreactors market and enhance its position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

• In December 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its new single-use bioreactor, the HyPerforma™ Single-Use Bioreactor (SUB). The system is designed to provide high yields and process efficiencies with improved flexibility and scalability.

• In November 2021, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its single-use manufacturing facility in the United States. The expansion is expected to increase Merck’s capacity to produce single-use bioreactors and support the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products.

• In September 2021, Pall Corporation announced the launch of its new single-use bioreactor, the Allegro™ STR 400. The system offers advanced automation and control features, as well as improved flexibility and scalability for bioprocessing operations.

Market Segmentation

Global Single-Use Bioreactors market can be segmented by product, type, type of cell, molecule, application, usage, end user, and by region.Based on product, the market can be segmented into Single-use bioreactor systems, Single-use media bags, Single-use filtration assemblies, and other products.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into Stirred tank SUB, Wave induced SUB, Bubble Column SUB, and Other SUB.Based on the type of cell, the market can be differentiated into Mammalian Cell, Bacterial Cell, Yeast Cell, and Other Cells.



Based on molecules, the market can be grouped into Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Gene Modified Cells, Stem Cells, and Other molecules.Based on application, the market can be segmented into Research and Development, Bioproduction.



Based on usage, the market can be differentiated into Lab scale production, Pilot scale production, and large scale production. Based on end users, the market can be grouped into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies, CROSs & CMOS, and Academic and Research Institutes.



Market Players

ABEC, INC., Able Corporation & Biott Corporation., BBI-Biotech Gmbh., Cellexus Biosystems PLC., Celltainer Biotech BV., Danaher Corp., Distek Inc., Eppendorf AG., G&G Technologies, Inc., Getinge AB are some of the leading players operating in the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Single-Use Bioreactors market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Product:

o Single-use bioreactor systems

o Single use media bags

o Single use filtration assemblies

o other products

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Type:

o Stirred tank SUB.

o Wave-induced SUB.

o Bubble Column SUB

o Other SUB

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Type of Cell:

o Mammalian Cell

o Bacterial Cell

o Yeast Cell

o Other Cells

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Molecule:

o Monoclonal Antibodies

o Vaccines

o Gene Modified Cells

o Stem Cells

o Other molecules

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Application:

o Research and Development

o Bioproduction

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Usage:

o Lab-scale production

o Pilot-scale production

o large scale production

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical companies

o CROSs & CMOS

o Academic and Research Institutes

• Single-Use Bioreactors Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483196/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________