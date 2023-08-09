New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen and Gelatin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483195/?utm_source=GNW



Global Collagen and Gelatin Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to increased demand from various industries, including food & beverage, biomedical materials & devices, cosmetics & wellness, and pharmaceuticals.



Also, the growing use of the product in the production of jellies, chewing gums, and desserts and demand for hydrolyzed products in the food industry is expected to create lucrative growth for Global Collagen and Gelatin Market during the forecast period.Similarly, the rising consumption of health and beauty supplements is a major factor that will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



March 2021: GELITA USA opened its new collagen peptide unit, a 30,000-square-foot production unit in Lowa. This expansion is majorly driven by the double-digit market growth of GELITA’s collagen peptides, especially in the health and beauty markets, with no sign of slowing down in the future.

Growing Usage In the Food And Beverages Industry

Collagen and gelatin are used in a wide range of food products, including confectionery, dairy products, meat products, and beverages.The food industry is increasing its use of collagen and gelatin due to their functional properties, such as gelling, emulsifying, and stabilizing.



The food industry is responding to the growing consumer demand for clean-label and natural ingredients by using collagen and gelatin as alternatives to synthetic ingredients.To meet the growing demand for collagen and gelatin in the food industry, manufacturers are expanding their production capacity.



For example, in 2019, Rousselot opened a new gelatin production facility in Brazil to meet the growing demand for gelatin in the food industry. The food industry is investing in research and development to develop new food products that incorporate collagen and gelatin.

Growing Collaboration and partnerships

Collaboration and partnerships between collagen and gelatin manufacturers will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Also, the pharmaceutical industry and the food industry are focusing on developing new products and formulations.



DSM and Phynova collaborated to develop a natural joint health product containing collagen and other bioactive ingredients.Can drive innovation by combining the expertise and resources of different companies.



Different companies’ resources and expertise can help with the innovation of the product, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.For example, in 2020, Rousselot and Aalto Bio Reagents collaborated to develop a new antibody detection test that uses collagen as a coating.



Expanding the collagen and gelatin market in future collaboration and partnerships help to distribute networks and customer base. In 2021, GELITA and Epi Ingredients formed a partnership to develop and market collagen peptide solutions for the dairy industry. Improving the production capacity and improve the efficiency of collagen and gelatin by sharing resources and expertise will further propel the growth of the market over the years. In 2018, Rousselot and Naturex formed a partnership to develop a range of botanical extracts that incorporate collagen and other natural ingredients.

In February 2022, Nippi (Shanghai) Trading Co.Ltd (“Nippi Shanghai”), which is a subsidiary of Nippi Japan, collaborated with Infobird Co.



Ltd, an AI-enabled customer engagement solutions provider, to increase its sales and grow its market share as a supplier of collagen raw materials to the Chinese market.

Rising Demand In The Pharmaceutical Industry

Collagen and gelatin are used in various pharmaceutical products such as wound dressings, drug delivery systems, and bone graft substitutes.The pharmaceutical industry is investing in the development of new products that incorporate collagen and gelatin to improve their efficacy and safety.



The use of collagen and gelatin in the pharmaceutical industry is growing due to their properties, such as biocompatibility, biodegradability, and low immunogenicity. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products that incorporate collagen and gelatin is driving the growth of the global collagen and gelatin market.

The pharmaceutical industry is collaborating with collagen and gelatin manufacturers to develop new products and formulations.For example, in 2019, DSM and Phynova collaborated to develop a natural joint health product containing collagen and other bioactive ingredients.



To meet the growing demand for collagen and gelatin, the pharmaceutical industry is expanding its production capacity. For example, in 2020, Rousselot opened a new production facility in China to meet the growing demand for collagen in the pharmaceutical industry.

Increasing demand for usage in different industries

As the demand for collagen and gelatin in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products, continues to increase, manufacturers need to increase their production capacity to meet the demand.Increasing production capacity ensures that there is enough supply of collagen and gelatin to meet the growing demand, which helps to drive the growth of the market.



Increasing production capacity can help manufacturers to achieve economies of scale, which reduces the cost of production.This can translate into lower prices for consumers and can help to drive demand for collagen and gelatin products.



Increasing production capacity can drive innovation in the market as it provides manufacturers with the resources needed to invest in research and development, new technology, and the development of new products and formulations.Increasing production capacity can help manufacturers to expand into new markets and geographies.



This can help to increase their market share and drive growth in the global collagen and gelatin market.

Growing government funding

Governments may provide funding for research and development in the collagen and gelatin industry, which can drive innovation and the development of new products and formulations.Government funding can be used to support the expansion of collagen and gelatin manufacturers into new markets, including international markets.



This can help to increase the demand for collagen and gelatin products and drive growth in the market.Government funding can be used to support the development of infrastructure, such as production facilities and transportation networks, which can help collagen and gelatin manufacturers to increase their production capacity and improve efficiency.



Governments may provide funding to support regulation and quality control in the collagen and gelatin industry. This can help to ensure that products meet regulatory standards and are of high quality, which can help to build consumer trust and drive demand for collagen and gelatin products.

Increasing demand in the cosmetic industry

The cosmetic industry is one of the key drivers of growth in the Global Collagen And Gelatin Market.Collagen and gelatin are widely used in the cosmetic industry for their anti-aging and skin health benefits.



They are used in a variety of cosmetic and personal care products, including skincare creams, serums, masks, and hair care products.Collagen and gelatin are known for their ability to improve skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration and to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.



They are used in hair care products to strengthen hair and improve its texture and shine.The growing demand for anti-aging and natural skin care products is one of the key factors driving growth in the cosmetic industry.



Consumers are increasingly seeking products that are formulated with natural and sustainable ingredients, including collagen and gelatin. The increasing use of collagen and gelatin in beauty supplements is driving growth in the cosmetic industry. Beauty supplements containing collagen and gelatin are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek to improve their skin health from within.

Recent Development



• Geliko Gold, a premium gelatin product launched by Darling Ingredients in 2020, is marketed for use in gourmet desserts, confectionery, and bakery applications.

• Vital Proteins Collagen Water, a line of flavored, ready-to-drink collagen products launched by Vital Proteins in 2019, is marketed as a convenient way to boost collagen intake.

• Cargill’s EverSweet line of stevia sweeteners launched in 2019, which includes a new product called EverSweet Collagen, a sweetener that also contains collagen peptides.

• GELITA AG’s Verisol F, a soluble collagen peptide, was designed for use in beauty supplements and was launched in 2020.

Market Segmentation



Global Collagen And Gelatin Market can be segmented by product, source, application, and region.Based on the product, the market can be divided into gelatin and peptide.



Based on source, the market can be segmented into bovine, porcine, and other sources. Based on the application, the market can be differentiated into pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetic, nutraceutical, and others.



Market Players

Integra Lifesciences., Royal DSM., Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc., Symatese SASU., Gelita AG., PB Leiner., Smith & Nephew Plc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Collagen and Gelatin Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Collagen and Gelatin market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Collagen and Gelatin Market, By Product:

o Gelatin

o Peptide

• Collagen and Gelatin Market, By Source:

o Bovine

o Porcine

o Other Sources

• Collagen and Gelatin Market, By Application:

o Pharmaceutical

o Food

o Beverage

o Cosmetic

o Nutraceutical

o Others

• Collagen and Gelatin Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Collagen and Gelatin Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________