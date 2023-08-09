an estimated 37.7 million people were affected by H.I.V. at the end of 2020

New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virology Specimen Collection Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483194/?utm_source=GNW



Virology Specimen Collection market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the development of advanced viral specimen collection technologies such as immunoassay, nucleic acid-based amplification testing methods or PCR-based methods, mass spectrometry, and NGS methods for accurate, quick results for different viral infections across the globe.



Along with the rising research and development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.Also, the growing focuses on the large molecule in biopharmaceuticals for developing novel drugs will further boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.



Similarly, growing advances in anti-viral therapy in terms of detection techniques, medication, and vaccines are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The increasing number of laboratory tests



The increasing number of rapid tests for easy detection of viruses is expected to drive the growth of the market over the years.The accuracy of test results is important in making accurate diagnostic and therapeutic decisions.



So rapid diagnostic tests are used for rapid and faster results with improving prescribed and reduced time for hospitalization which will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in November 2021, over 1 million sexually transmitted infections (S.T.I.s) are acquired every day across the world. These tests are necessary for accurate results by the collection of blood, urine, or other samples from patients to diagnose their specific medical condition and determine the most likely course of treatment.



Also, some other important clinical laboratory tests are used for virus detection, such as clinical chemistry, hematology, D.N.A. testing, reproductive biology tests, complete blood count (C.B.C.), comprehensive metabolic panel, basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid panel, HbA1c, HGB/HCT, urinalysis, and thyroid-stimulating hormone. Hence, the Global Virology Specimen Collection Market will grow with different laboratory tests available, which are increasingly accepted by clinicians to navigate through highly contagious infections that include Ebola, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and hantavirus. This is expected to enhance the usage rate of viral specimen collection products for rapid diagnostic tests across the globe in the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of viral diseases and the emergence of newer pathogens



The growing prevalence of viral diseases, such as outbreaks of the Zika virus and Babesia, will enhance the demand for the virology specimen collection market during the forecast period.Also, the growing demand for innovative virology specimen collection technology, consumables, and instruments will further drive the growth of the market over the years.



Other countries have started initiatives to check for new and emerging diseases, such as the prevalence of malaria in African regions and the possibility of mosquito-borne transfer of Zika, resulting in mandates for Zika virus screening in the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in November 2021, an estimated 37.7 million people were affected by H.I.V. at the end of 2020. Out of these, over two-thirds, (25.4 million) of the population were residing in the WHO African Region. In 2020, approximately 680,000 people died from HIV-related causes and 1.5 million (1.0–2.0 million) people acquired the disease. In addition, as per the data published by World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2021, there were an estimated 7 million new syphilis infections in 2020 across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to further boost the demand for the Virology Specimen Collection Market over the years.



Global Virology Specimen Collection Market can be segmented by product type, sample, and by region.Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Viral Transport Media, Specimen Collection Tubes, Swabs, and Blood Collection Kits.



Based on the sample, the market can be segmented into Blood Samples, Cervical Samples, Nasal Samples, Nasopharyngeal Samples, Throat Samples, Oral Samples, and Other Samples.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global Virology Specimen Collection market on account of the growing well-developed laboratories in the country.



Recent Development

• In November 2020, Mybiopassport (Switzerland) launched its e-Commerce platform for online ordering of the “COVID-19 & Immunity Profile” test, an at-home blood collection test. The test helps determine if the individual has been previously infected by COVID-19 through the development of specific antibodies.

• In April 2020, the University of Rochester Medical Center Rochester (U.S.) developed a finger-stick test for detecting more than 50 strains of the flu from just a few blood drops.

• In February 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) announced its collaboration with NanoPin Technologies, Inc. for developing highly sensitive liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) based workflows to advance the detection technology for blood-based infectious diseases.

Market Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scintific Inc., Trinity Biotech P.L.C., Titan Biotech Ltd., Diasorin SA., Vircell S.L., Copan Italia S.P.A., Puritan Medical Products Co., Hardy Diagnostics Inc are some of the leading players operating in the Global Virology Specimen Collection Market.

