Urinalysis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028.

Urinalysis Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as growing chronic disease prevalence, such as diabetes, kidney disease, etc.

Urinalysis is a test that examines the visual, chemical, and microscopic characteristics of urine.This test is utilized to detect and manage syndromes of diseases, such as kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and diabetes.



Further, urinalysis being informative and a non-invasive diagnostic method for the identification of kidney disease propels the market demand for urinalysis and adds to the market growth.

Moreover, rising awareness of kidney and urinary tract infections among the population and increasing government initiatives, along with growing healthcare investments for the identification and management of the growing burden of kidney diseases, are some factors adding to the market growth and is anticipated to bolster the Global Urinalysis Market in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising chronic disease prevalence such as diabetes is increasing worldwide, causing a huge health concern among the population around the world; for instance, according to the National Diabetes Statistical Report, in 2020, approximately 34.2 million people aged 18 yrs. And above were affected with diabetes. Also, around one-third of the population was suffering some kind of kidney complication due to constant elevated blood pressure and blood sugar. The sedentary lifestyle, including consumption of unhealthy foods, alcohol consumption, increased processed food intake, lack of exercise, etc., is leading to the rising prevalence of diabetes around the world. To identify the glucose level in diabetic people or to confirm the diabetes occurrence in an individual, urinalysis is an important step and is frequently performed across the globe.

Growing Burden of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Urinalysis is a commonly utilized diagnostic procedure in the identification of a Urinary Tract infection (UTI).The diagnostic procedure examines the urine by detecting and identifying cells, bacteria, viruses, proteins, creatinine, and substances present in abnormal concentration.



The most common cause of UTIs is when bacteria enter the urinary tract via the urethra and start flourishing in the bladder.The most common type of urine infection is bladder infection (cystitis).



It can be used for the diagnosis of kidney infection (polynephritis). The rising risk of commonly observed UTI can be due to a previous UTI, pregnancy, age (older adults have increased UTI prevalence), menopause, poor hygiene, etc., and this is, in turn, supporting the market growth anticipated to boost in the forecast period.

The popularity of at-home Urine Testing Kits

At-home urine test kits are available for testing the presence of urinary tract infections at home.The UTI test kits commonly work as pregnancy test kits, which indicate the presence of a urinary infection in a few minutes at home.



Also, these test kits are highly beneficial for testing the reoccurrence of a urinary tract infection, thereby taking further measures to get it cured.Furthermore, these test kits provide at-home screening for urine drug tests with 100% privacy.



Kits are designed to diagnose marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines, etc. This urine drug test kit is available for home-based tests suitable for home drug testing, workplace testing, school, college, and university drug testing, law enforcement testing, substantial drug abuse testing, etc.

Recent Development

In November 2021, Vivoo- a wellness and nutrition guidance startup, raised $6 million in investment for the creation of at-home urine testing that offers dietary and lifestyle advice. Middle-low-income countries are investing in these inexpensive but similarly functional analyzers.

Market Segmentation

Global Urinalysis Market is segmented based on the product, test type, application, end-user, and region.Based on the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments.



Based on the test type, the market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis.Based on application, the market is fragmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility.



Depending on the end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. Based on the region, the Market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Market Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG., Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Coorporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., EKF Diagnostic s Holdings plc, etc.., are some of the major players operating in the global Urinalysis Market.



