Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Named ‘Top Lender’ in Cannabis Industry Finance Awards

DENVER, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (“SLMC” or “Sweet Leaf Madison”), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, was recently named “Top Lender” in the 2023 Green Market Report Cannabis Financial Awards , which recognize exceptional achievements and contributions to the cannabis industry.



The awards honor individuals and companies who play critical roles in navigating the complicated financial world of the cannabis industry. Award categories cover the gamut of finance positions including CEO, CFO, Top Lender, Investment Analyst, Accountant, Fintech Leader, Investment Firm (PE/VC), Banker, Top Woman in Finance and Innovative Financing. Recipients were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of industry insiders.

“It is indeed an honor for Sweet Leaf Madison Capital to be recognized in this way, particularly when we know it comes from our peers in the industry,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer of SLMC. “The cannabis industry can be challenging, exhausting and fun but it is never dull. We feel privileged to work with the pioneers who are shaping this exciting industry and look forward to doing so for many years to come.”

Since 2016, Sweet Leaf Madison and its predecessor have been an industry leader providing tailored lending solutions to help hundreds of cannabis businesses fund growth opportunities. Rather than investing in one business or one market, Sweet Leaf Madison spreads its asset-based debt financing across a wide range of cannabis businesses in all medical and adult-use states. This allows SLMC to diversify its investments and to provide non-dilutive financing to cultivators, processors, retail and ancillary cannabis businesses. The company announced the closing of a new $100MM debt facility in March that is enabling SLMC to further narrow the gap between cannabis businesses and capital needs.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has an office in West Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

