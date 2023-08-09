Societal CDMO Reschedules Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Reporting to August 14, 2023

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO” or “Societal”; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, announced today that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2023 financial results reporting to Monday, August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET and that the company intends to file its Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2023 on or before August 14, 2023.



A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Events” page in the Investor section of the company’s website: https://ir.societalcdmo.com/events. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.