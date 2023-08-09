New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcatheter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483191/?utm_source=GNW



Global Microcatheter Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as the rising number of cases of cardiovascular diseases along with neurovascular issues prevalent across the globe.

Microcatheter is a device with a diameter of around 0.7-1.30 mm diameters which is utilized for guidewire support, accessing distal anatomy, delivering therapeutic inject contrast media, exchanges, and other procedures involved in complex endovascular procedures.

Other factors, such as the growing inclusion of microcatheters in minimally invasive diagnosis and therapeutic treatments along with rising research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, etc., are factors supporting the market growth and are expected to propel in the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The growing prevalence of the disease among the population is propelling the market demand for Microcatheter among the population.Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence is growing worldwide, causing a huge health concern among people around the world; for instance, according to the World Health Organization, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading causes of death globally.



In 2019, around 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, of which 85% were due to heart attacks and strokes. Also, over three-quarters of cardiovascular deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries. Cardiologists over the world are increasingly using microcatheters as a coronary interventional tool to treat complex coronary interventions like bifurcation lesions, ostial location, tortuous anatomy, angled takeoffs, coronary calcification, and chronic total occlusion (CTO) percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The increased usage of microcatheters in the diagnosis and treatment procedures is thus bolstering the demand for the microcatheters market and is anticipated to increase with increased CVDs in the forecast period.

Growing Demand in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Growing demand for Microcatheter is required in multiple fields of life sciences due to the wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications.Microcatheters are tiny, hollow tubes used in a variety of interventional procedures put into blood vessels.



They are utilized in different diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and are designed to deliver various interventional devices into the blood arteries.Common usage of microcatheter is in urinary microcatheters, arterial microcatheters, peripheral microcatheters, and neurovascular microcatheters.



Microcatheters have the capability to reach even the most complex network of veins; thus, they can be widely utilized and is in high demand for minimally invasive therapies and treatment, driving the market growth and is anticipated to bolster the market demand in the forecast period.

Technological Advancement

Several technological advancements have been introduced in microcatheters to improve deliverability and reduce deformations and mishandling.Technological advancement, such as, the addition of a feature to developed microcatheters which offer additional options for guidewire support during CTO Chronic total occlusion) and PCI(Percutaneous Coronary Interventions).



Also, meanwhile using microsensing devices, the bending characteristics of the microcatheter can be controlled for an effective transit through the convoluted vasculature.To create an outstanding control mechanism for accurate layer bending, actuators such as pressure sensors, CMOS circuitry, and polymer conducting layers are used.



Also, to improve result efficacy and precise control approaches, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are some viable tools.

Recent Developments

• Boston Scientific Corporation got FDA approval in April 2022 for its EMBOLD Fibered Detachable Coil, which is intended to impede or slow blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. The option to use many catheters offers flexibility in choosing a catheter and helps reduce the possibility of device exchanges, which increases operation productivity and allows for better patient outcomes.

• In 2021, Terumo medical corporation launched its recent microcatheter named PG Pro Peripheral Microcatheter.

Market Segmentation

Global Microcatheter Market is segmented based on type, design, application, end-user, and region.Based on the type, the market is segmented into delivery, diagnostic, aspiration, and steerable.



Based on the design, the market is segmented into Single and Dual.Based on application, the market is further fragmented into cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and oncology.



Depending on the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & ambulatory surgical centers, vascular, and oncology. Based on the region, the market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Market Players

Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Group, Becton Dickinson and Company, Asahi Intecc Co. ltd., Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated., etc., are some of the major players operating in the global Microcatheter Market.



