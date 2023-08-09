New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Label-free Array Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483190/?utm_source=GNW



Label-free Array Systems Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028. This can be attributed to factors such as growing demand for personalized medicines, rapid drug delivery, biomarker identification, identification of specific protein markers in specific diseases or conditions, and increased usage of Label-free Array Systems Market as a research tool in drug discovery.

Without the use of fluorescent or radioactive labels, label-free array systems are analytical tools that are utilized to identify and quantify biomolecules in complicated samples. These devices work on the concept of Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), which enables the measurement of biomolecule binding to the array surface as well as changes in the reflected light.

Moreover, Label-free array systems are advantageous as there is no need for the use of hazardous or costly labeling agents, which makes them a safer and more affordable substitute compared to conventional labeling techniques. Label-free array devices can be used to analyze biomolecule interactions in real-time without the use of fluorescence or radioactivity, providing dynamic and quantitative data about the interacting molecules.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

In recent times, modern medicines are gradually moving towards precision medicine to eliminate individual dose dismissal.Label-free array systems eliminate the requirement for dyes, reagents, modified cells, and tags while providing data that is extremely sensitive for an endogenous target in live cell experiments.



Techniques such as Interference-based Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Scanning Kelvin Nanoprobe, Atomic Force Microscopy, etc., are utilized in label-free detection. Furthermore, installing even a few of the thousands of potential diagnostic biomarkers identified each year as part of personalized treatment workflows necessitates clinically efficient biosensor technologies to monitor multiple biomarkers in patients in real-time. In this way, the label-free array system is of great importance and is thereby adding to support the market growth driving personalized medicine demand.

Growing Demand for Label-Free Array Systems in Biomedical System

The growing demand for label-free array systems is highly observed in biomedical medicines along with biological sciences.Advancements and update in science, nanotechnology, and integrated computational configuration are promoting the development of label-free array systems such as microarrays, label-free biosensor arrays, etc.



These microarray, label-free biosensor techniques are helpful in getting efficient clarity of- disease signaling pathways, biomarker screening, drug discovery, protein profiling, drug target identification, etc., and are therefore aiding the diagnostic process, which is further adding to the market demand by propelling the market growth. Also, Manufacturers are focusing on developing efficient and accurate readout systems and cellular models with respect to launching mechanisms and functional studies on cellular and molecular levels.

Rising Focus on Drug Delivery Efficiency

Based on the Label-Free Array Systems and patient samples, the leading market players are generating biorelevant data, which further helps in improved drug development.The Label-free methods, like detection and measurement of a local change in refractive index, are utilized for studying distinct interactions comprising Leading market players are producing biorelevant data using Label-Free Array Systems and patient samples, which further aids in improved medication development drug molecules and their receptors.



For instance, Mass Spectroscopy is utilized as a label-free approach to drug delivery. For Instance, scientists from Merck matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry imaging (MALDI-MSI) to peptides to identify their absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) properties, thereby increasing the market growth with the rise in utilization for drug delivery practices.

Growing demand for Atomic Force Spectroscopy

Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) is in high demand due to its advanced applications, including diagnosis and carrying cancer research.The applications of AFM to carry crucial operations on cells, moreover, in physiological setups, help in the study of the mechanical characteristics of the living cells.



Also, Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) includes the involvement of minimum sample manipulation and is, therefore, an efficient tool for the research and study of biological materials such as bacteria, DNA, cells, and viruses in their native environments. Hence, the market demand for label-free array systems is enhanced by the utilization of AFM to be employed as a high-resolution research tool to examine and identify the mechanical properties and ultrastructure of tumor cells.

Market Segmentation

Label-free Array Systems Market is segmented based on the type, application, end-user, and region.Based on type, the market is segmented into surface plasmon resonance, bio-layer interferometry, cellular dielectric spectroscopy, and others.



Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, protein interface analysis, antibody characterization, and others.Based on end users, the market is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations, and others.



Based on the region, the Market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Market Players

Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Sartorius AG, etc.., are some of the major players operating in the Global Label-free Array Systems Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Label-free Array Systems Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Label-free Array Systems Market, By Type:

o Surface Plasmon Resonance

o Bio-layer Interferometry

o Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy

o Others

• Label-free Array Systems Market, By Mode:

o Automated ELISA Analyzers

o Semi-Automated Analyzers

• Label-free Array Systems Market, By Application:

o Drug Discovery

o Protein Interface Analysis

o Antibody Characterization

o Others

• Label-free Array Systems Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Academic and Research Institute

o Contract Research Organization

o Others

• Label-free Array Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Label-free Array Systems Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________