In-Vitro Fertilization Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

In-Vitro Fertilization Market will see impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. This growth is accounted for by increasing infertility rates, advancements in IVF technology, and a growing trend toward delaying childbirth.



In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure that involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory dish and then transferring the embryo to the uterus. It is a widely used assisted reproductive technology (ART) that has helped millions of couples worldwide to conceive.



The infertility rate has been increasing globally.This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IVF market.



Several factors, including lifestyle changes, pollution, and an increase in age-related infertility, have contributed to the rising infertility rates.

Technological advancements in IVF have made the procedure safer, more effective, and less invasive. The use of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) to screen embryos for genetic abnormalities, for example, has increased the success rates of IVF and reduced the risk of genetic disorders.



Medical tourism has emerged as a key driver of the IVF market in recent years.Patients from countries where IVF treatment is either expensive or unavailable are increasingly traveling to other countries to undergo treatment.



This has helped to boost demand for IVF in countries with advanced IVF infrastructure and expertise.



The growing trend of fertility preservation, particularly among cancer patients, is driving demand for IVF services. As more people seek to preserve their fertility before undergoing treatments that could potentially harm their reproductive capacity, in such cases, IVF is becoming an increasingly important option.



A growing trend towards delaying childbirth has contributed to the growth of the IVF market.Women are now focusing on their careers and delaying pregnancy until later in life.



This has led to a higher demand for IVF services, as women over the age of 35 are more likely to experience infertility.



However, with any rapidly growing industry, the IVF market faces challenges that could impact its long-term sustainability and success.One of the primary challenges the IVF market is facing is the cost of treatment.



IVF is an expensive procedure, and even in countries with universal healthcare, access to IVF is often limited to those who can afford it. This has led to concerns about the affordability of IVF, particularly as demand for the treatment continues to rise.



Another challenge being faced by the IVF market is the ethical and moral considerations associated with the procedure.There are concerns that IVF could be used to create designer babies or that embryos may be discarded or used for research purposes without consent.



As a result, there is a need for clear guidelines and regulations to ensure that IVF is used ethically and responsibly.

The procedure’s high rate of multiple births will also impede market expansion in the coming years.To improve the probability of success, IVF frequently involves the transfer of numerous embryos, but this can lead to multiple pregnancies, which are linked to a higher risk of issues like early birth and low birth weight.



To lower the probability of multiple births, more efficient embryo selection techniques are required.



Rising Infertility Rates



Rising infertility rates are one of the key drivers of the market for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the forecast period.Infertility is becoming more prevalent worldwide due to a range of factors, including changing lifestyles, delayed childbearing, and increasing incidence of conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).



As a result, there is a growing demand for IVF as a solution to infertility, which is expected to drive growth in the IVF market.

As infertility rates continue to rise, more people are turning to IVF as a solution to their fertility problems. IVF is particularly useful for couples who have been trying to conceive for a long time without success or who have other medical conditions that prevent them from conceiving naturally.



The rising demand for IVF services is expected to drive growth in the IVF market in the forecast period.This growth is expected to be particularly strong in developing countries, where access to IVF services is limited, but the need for infertility treatments is high.



In these countries, the market for IVF services is expected to grow as more people become aware of the benefits of IVF and as healthcare systems become more advanced.



Furthermore, advancements in technology have made IVF more accessible and affordable.For example, improvements in embryo culture, cryopreservation, and laboratory techniques have all contributed to higher success rates and lower costs, making IVF more accessible to a wider population.



This has further increased the demand for IVF services and is expected to drive the growth of the IVF Market in the forecast period.



Rising infertility rates are expected to be a key driver of the global market for in-vitro fertilization in the forecast period. As more people struggle with infertility, the demand for IVF services is expected to increase, particularly in developing countries where access to infertility treatments is limited.



Advancements in IVF Technology



IVF demand has increased as an outcome of advancements in IVF technology.Since the first birth made possible by IVF in 1978, much has been accomplished.



Today, IVF is a highly sophisticated procedure that involves multiple steps and advanced technologies.



One of the most significant advances in IVF technology is Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT).PGT allows embryos to be screened for genetic disorders before they are implanted into the uterus.



PGT can improve the success rates of IVF and reduce the risk of genetic disorders in offspring.



Another advancement in IVF technology is the use of time-lapse imaging. Time-lapse imaging allows embryologists to monitor the development of embryos in real time, providing more detailed information about their viability and quality.



In addition to these advances, IVF clinics are now offering a range of services, including egg freezing, sperm banking, and surrogacy. These services provide more options for couples struggling with infertility and have contributed to the growth of the IVF market.



Shift Towards Delayed Childbirth



The shift towards delayed childbirth is another factor responsible for the growth of the global market of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the forecast period.With changing social and economic factors, people are choosing to delay having children until later in life.



This delay in childbearing has been associated with an increased risk of infertility due to age-related factors, such as decreased ovarian reserve and an increased incidence of conditions like endometriosis.



As more people choose to delay having children, the demand for IVF services is expected to increase.IVF has become a viable option for couples who are struggling with infertility due to age-related factors.



IVF treatment can help women to conceive using their own eggs, even if their ovarian reserve has declined. This means that women who are past their natural fertility window can conceive.

Moreover, the advancements in IVF technology, including improved embryo culture and cryopreservation techniques, have increased the chances of successful conception using IVF treatment. These advancements have resulted in higher success rates and lower costs, making IVF more accessible and affordable for couples who are looking to conceive.

The shift towards delayed childbirth is expected to drive the growth of the IVF market in the forecast period.This growth is expected to be particularly strong in developing countries, where the trend towards delayed childbirth is most pronounced.



In these countries, IVF treatment has become an increasingly popular option for couples who are struggling with infertility due to age-related factors.

The shift towards delayed childbirth is expected to be a key driver of the global market for in vitro fertilization in the forecast period. As more people delay having children, the demand for IVF services is expected to increase, particularly in developed countries where the trend is most pronounced.



Market Segmentation

Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market can be segmented based on technique, product, egg donor, infertility, application, and region.Based on technique, the market can be divided into ICSI IVF and non-ICSI/ traditional IVF.



Based on product, the market is divided into IVF culture media, ICSI machines, IVF incubators, cryo-system, and others.Based on egg donors, the market is divided into frozen non-donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donors, and fresh donors.



Based on infertility, the market can be divided into male and female.Based on application, the market is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, and others.



Regionally, the In-Vitro Fertilization Market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Players

The Fertility Center of Las Vegas, Overlake Reproductive Health, Gennet City Fertility, Zita West Clinic, Fertility Plus Clinic, Nova IVF Centre and Fertility Clinic, Bloom IVF Centre, Progenesis Fertility Center, Medicana IVF Center, Medical Park Hospitals, ART Fertility Clinics, Millennium Medical Center (MMC) IVF Fertility Center, Tambre Fertility Clinic, Medical Park Hospitals, Hisar Hospital among others are the leading players operating in the Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Technique:

o ICSI IVF

o Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF

• In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Product:

o IVF Culture Media

o ICSI Machine

o IVF Incubators

o Cryo-System

o Others

• In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Egg Donor:

o Frozen Non-donor

o Fresh Non-donor

o Frozen Donor

o Fresh Donor

• In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Infertility:

o Male

o Female

• In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Application:

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

