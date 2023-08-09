Sandwich Panels Market Predicted to Reach USD 28.8 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sandwich panels market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 28.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for sandwich panels is expected to close at US$ 18.05 billion .



With growing urban populations, the need for residential and commercial buildings also increases, creating a demand for efficient construction materials like sandwich panels, boosting the market for sandwich panels during the forecast

Sandwich panels are widely used in the construction industry due to their numerous advantages and insulation properties. Demand for sandwich panels is increasing among real estate developers and architects across the globe.

Obtain Sample PDF Copy of Sandwich Panels Market Study at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78991

Competitive Landscape

The sandwich panels market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global sandwich panels market report:

ArcelorMittal

Areco Group

Assan Panels A.S.

DANA Group of Companies

Tata Steel

Kingspan Group

Manni Group

Nucor Corporation

Metecno Group

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

Key Developments in the Sandwich Panels Market

ArcelorMittal , a global steel and mining company, has been collaborating with various partners to develop advanced sandwich panel solutions. Their focus is on producing panels with lightweight yet durable materials that offer excellent thermal insulation properties.

, a global steel and mining company, has been collaborating with various partners to develop advanced sandwich panel solutions. Their focus is on producing panels with lightweight yet durable materials that offer excellent thermal insulation properties. TATA Steel has been working on introducing sandwich panels with enhanced acoustic insulation capabilities. These panels are designed to improve indoor comfort by reducing noise levels in buildings.

has been working on introducing sandwich panels with enhanced acoustic insulation capabilities. These panels are designed to improve indoor comfort by reducing noise levels in buildings. Kingspan Group, a prominent player in the sandwich panels market, has been focusing on sustainable solutions. They have introduced high-performance insulation materials and panels designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint in buildings.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the sandwich panel market was valued at US$ 17.03 billion

By core material, the polyurethane (PUR) segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the industrial building segment held the major share of the global sandwich panels market in 2021.

Based on application, the commercial buildings segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Sandwich Panels: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing industries such as manufacturing, cold storage, and logistics have increased the demand for warehouses, industrial facilities, and storage spaces, driving the demand for sandwich panels., and contributing to the growth of the sandwich panels market.

The rising demand for speedy installation, reduced labor costs, and energy savings contribute to overall cost savings for construction projects, making sandwich panels an attractive option for builders and contractors

Growth in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries is also expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.



Get Exclusive Discount on Sandwich Panels Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=78991

Sandwich Panels Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global sandwich panels market during the forecast period, owing to the increase in construction activities in industrial and commercial sectors in the region. The construction of commercial spaces, warehouses, and industrial buildings is driving the demand for efficient building solutions, including sandwich panels in the region. The increasing adoption of green building practices is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

North America is anticipated to offer a lucrative opportunity for the sandwich panel market during the forecast period. The demand for sandwich panels in commercial, residential, and industrial construction projects is driven by the need to meet stringent building codes and regulations related to insulation and energy conservation.

Sandwich Panels Market – Key Segments

By Core Material

Polyurethane (PUR)

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

Others (Glass Wool Fiber, Rock Wool, etc.)



By Application

Wall

Roof

Floor



By Thickness

Below 50 mm

50 - 100 mm

101 - 150 mm

151 - 200 mm

Above 200 mm



By End-use

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Cold Storage

Others (Power Plant, Agricultural and Husbandry Buildings, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of Sandwich Panels Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78991<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com