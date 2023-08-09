Proliferation of Smart Devices and Expanding Fiber Networks Fuel Global Optical Transceiver Market Growth to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form, Data Rate, Fiber Type, Distance, Wavelength, Connector, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Transceiver Market size was estimated at USD 8.84 billion in 2022, USD 9.77 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.18% to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Optical Transceiver Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Smart Devices for Personal and Commercial Applications

Rapid Expansion of Optical Fiber Networks

Burgeoning Demand for Data Centers all Across the World

Restraints

High Deployment and Upgradation Cost of Optical Transceivers

Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion of 5G Network and Infrastructure

Technological Advancements in Optical Transceivers

Challenges

Design and Functional Complexities of Optical Transceivers

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Optical Transceiver Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Form, the market is studied across Cfp, Cfp2, And Cfp4, Cxp, Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, And Qsfp28, Sff And Sfp, Sfp+ And Sfp28, and Xfp. The Sfp+ And Sfp28 commanded largest market share of 22.14% in 2022, followed by Sff And Sfp.

Based on Data Rate, the market is studied across 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps, 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps, Less Than 10 Gbps, and More Than 100 Gbps. The 41 Gbps To 100 Gbps commanded largest market share of 35.27% in 2022, followed by 10 Gbps To 40 Gbps.

Based on Fiber Type, the market is studied across Multimode Fiber and Single-mode Fiber. The Multimode Fiber commanded largest market share of 53.92% in 2022, followed by Single-mode Fiber.

Based on Distance, the market is studied across 1 To 10 Km, 11 To 100 Km, Less Than 1 Km, and More Than 100 Km. The 1 To 10 Km commanded largest market share of 28.38% in 2022, followed by 11 To 100 Km.

Based on Wavelength, the market is studied across 1310 Nm Band, 1550 Nm Band, and 850 Nm Band. The 850 Nm Band commanded largest market share of 34.05% in 2022, followed by 1550 Nm Band.

Based on Connector, the market is studied across Lc Connector, Mpo Connector, Rj-45, and Sc Connector. The Lc Connector commanded largest market share of 31.51% in 2022, followed by Mpo Connector.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Data Center, Enterprise, and Telecommunication. The Data Center is further studied across Data Center Interconnect and Intra-data Center Connection. The Telecommunication is further studied across Long-haul Network, Metro Network, and Ultra-long-haul Network. The Telecommunication commanded largest market share of 40.24% in 2022, followed by Data Center.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 35.45% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EFFECT Photonics

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett-Packard Company

Hisense Broadband, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

InnoLight Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

NEC Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Perle Systems Limited

Smartoptics Group AS

Smiths Interconnect, Inc.

Solid Optics LLC

Source Photonics, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kc5cg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment