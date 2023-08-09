New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Webcam Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483178/?utm_source=GNW

Segmented By Type (External and Embedded), By Technology (Analog and Digital), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Entertainment, Videoconference and Others (Live events, Visual marketing etc.)), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)), By Region



The global webcam market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period due to the increasing usage in the healthcare sector, increasing standard of living, increasing remote working, and increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet. Using smart connected technology is a prominent trend anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

A webcam is a video camera that records and sends real-time images and video to computers through networks.The purpose of a webcam is to record or broadcast video to a computer or computer network.



They are mostly utilized in security, live streaming, and social networking.Webcams are typically connected to a device through USB or wireless protocols.



They can be built-in computer hardware or peripheral devices.The computer’s software operating system and the processor being utilized both significantly impact the characteristics of a webcam.



Additional functions available on webcams include motion detection, image archiving, automation, and even customized coding.

The Growing Need for Security and Surveillance Will Fuel the Market Growth

The rising crime rate and privacy intrusion have heightened people’s and organizations’ concerns about protecting their assets and personal information.For instance, the Delhi Police statistics revealed a 30–40% increase in street crimes like theft, robbery, snatching, and rape in 2021, according to the Indian media source Times Now.



The market for webcams is expanding significantly due to the rising demand for security and monitoring.Monitoring efforts for crime prevention, information collecting, and crime investigation are all included in security and surveillance.



The adoption of cameras for security purposes is being driven by the growing desire for home security and monitoring, which is driving the expansion of the webcam market. Consequently, the market for webcams is expanding as a result of the rising demand for security and monitoring.

Adoption of Internet Services due to Increasing Connectivity Will Boost Market Growth.

The market is expanding because more webcams are being used for video conferencing, visual marketing, and other purposes.In the corporate sector, webcams are the most valuable business communication tools.



As of 2022, 69% of the world’s population, or 4.9 billion people, were actively using the Internet. During the forecast period, there will be a rise in professional trends toward virtual office communication, which will enhance demand for webcams. The increasing use of webcams for video conferencing and remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive the market’s expansion globally. Additionally, webcam demand is rising in the corporate sector post-COVID-19 as video conferencing becomes the new standard for conducting business and client meetings and as remote working and hybrid work models become more prevalent. Webcam manufacturers are being compelled to provide cameras with the newest technology and features due to shifting consumer needs as well as improved internet access.

Escalation in Technology Will Fuel the Market Growth

The market is further influenced by the use of webcams to record live pictures or movies as digital or analog data.Modern webcams are renowned for offering features like better frame rate, noise cancellation, resolution, streaming quality, and built-in microphones, among others.



The webcam market is being shaped by technological breakthroughs.To expand their consumer base, the leading webcam players are creating smart cameras with advanced technology like artificial intelligence.



For instance, Facecam Pro, the first webcam to feature 4K capture at 60 frames per second, was launched by Elgato, a renowned supplier of hardware and software for content creators.The premium plug-and-play webcam enables creators to produce ultra-high-definition video without the need for a complex camera setup owing to its big area Sony sensor, wide-angle lens with variable focus, cutting-edge image processing, and onboard flash memory.



Facecam Pro is the new industry standard for webcams owing to this innovative technology and Elgato’s robust Camera Hub software.

Market Segmentation

The global webcam market is segmented based on type, technology, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is segmented into external and embedded.



The market is further divided into analog and digital based on technology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, entertainment, videoconference, and others (live events, visual marketing, etc.). Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into online and offline. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., D-Link Corporation, Lenovo, Logitech, Razer Inc., Microsoft, Sony Group Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, and HP Inc. are among the major market players in the global webcam market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global webcam market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Webcam Market, By Type:

o External

o Embedded

• Webcam Market, By Technology:

o Analog

o Digital

• Webcam Market, By Application:

o Security & Surveillance

o Entertainment

o Videoconference

o Others

• Webcam Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Webcam Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global webcam market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

