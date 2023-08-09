5G Emergence Drives Demand for Cable Blowing Equipment - Global Market Insights 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power (Drill-Driven, Electric-Driven, Hydraulically Powered), Cable Type (Micro-Duct, Normal Duct) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 240.99 million in 2022, USD 265.08 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.47% to reach USD 534.70 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Cable Blowing Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Power, the market is studied across Drill-Driven, Electric-Driven, Hydraulically Powered, and Pneumatically Powered. The Pneumatically Powered is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Cable Type, the market is studied across Micro-Duct and Normal Duct. The Normal Duct is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for throughput and reliable connectivity

Increase in demand cable installation tools due to emergence of 5G

Expansion of telecommunication infrastructure worldwide

Restraints

High cost of installation and lack of skilled workforce

Opportunities

Increasing penetration of FTTH/FTTB

Government funding projects to improve connectivity in rural locations

Challenges

Environmental issues causing delays in fiber optic deployments

Companies Mentioned

Adishwar Tele Networks

Anfkom Telecom

Condux International, Inc.

Fremco A/S

Gabe's Construction Company, Inc.

General Machine Products (KT), LLC

Genius Engineers

Jakob Thaler GmbH

JETTING AB

Lancier Cable GmbH

Plumettaz S.A.

Prayaag Technologies

Skyfiber TECG

Stanlay

Upcom Telekomunikasyon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpqult

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment