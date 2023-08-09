New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tea-Based Skincare Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483177/?utm_source=GNW

The Global tea-based skincare market is driven by growing demand for organic beauty products. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical skincare products is expected to fuel the growth of the global tea-based skincare market.

Various types of teas, such as green, white, oolong, spearmint, and hibiscus, are commonly used in the formulation of tea-based skincare products.White tea extract aids in the retention of moisture and the prevention of sun damage to the skin.



Hibiscus, oolong, and spearmint teas aid in the treatment of skin conditions such as eczema, clogged pores, and acne.Green tea is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that make it one of the most often utilized substances in the cosmetics sector.



Tea is one of the best ingredients for enhancing beauty that is used in supplements and skin care products, which is positively impacting the tea-based skincare market.

It is expected that rising consumer demand for organic or natural products will benefit the market for tea-based skincare products.A greater understanding of the harmful effects of synthetic cosmetics is fueling the demand even more.



Furthermore, factors such as the accelerated rate of urbanization and the growing purchasing power of the middle class in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to fuel demand for tea-based skincare products in the coming years.According to the Reserve Bank of India, India’s GDP will exceed USD16 trillion in purchasing power parity terms (up from USD10 trillion in 2021).



In terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), India is the world’s third-largest economy, accounting for 7% of global GDP after China (18 percent) and the United States (16 percent).

The growing popularity of beauty supplements to improve skin radiance and smoothness, and reduce aging-related problems, will increase the market demand.Manufacturers are also enhancing their formulae in order to release advanced skincare products.



For instance, in 2021, Ustawi declared the launch of the Green Tea Matte Finish Moisturizer.Similarly, in 2021, Nature’s Sunshine Products announced a new clean beauty line that would include green tea and calming algae under the l’amara brand.



In addition, the growing impact of social media, increasing demand for natural products, increasing advertising for tea-based skincare products, and expanding global e-commerce coverage positively impact the tea-based skincare market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Fueling the Market Growth

Consumer awareness of the negative effects of chemical skin care products is driving demand for natural products such as tea-based skin care products.Additionally, consumers in developing nations are using fewer chemical cosmetics, which is anticipated to accelerate market expansion over the next years.



Tea contains a high concentration of antioxidant properties.These ingredients enhance the appearance of the skin while delaying and preventing aging.



Vitamin E works to hydrate, regenerate cells, and nourish the body.The skin care formulations contain major ingredients such as tea extracts.



Also, the trend of skincare is rising worldwide. For instance, in 2022, According to the US Census and the Simmons National Consumer Survey, the average American spends USD322.88 per year on skin care. These factors are anticipated to boost the market demand.

Growing Consumer Preference for Vegan Products is Driving Market Growth.

The market for environment-friendly products is growing along with the growing interest in vegan cosmetics.As a result, consumer expectations have shifted dramatically, with customers making purchasing decisions based on sustainability and embracing goods with ingredients derived from organic sources.



For example, a company called Once Upon A Tea offers skincare products.Every one of their products, from serums and moisturizers to masks, toners, eye masks, and lip care, is vegan and has never been tested on animals.



Furthermore, the growing demand for vegan beauty products, the increasing frequency of skin issues, as well as increased awareness about the benefits of tea extracts in skin care products drive market growth.

Based on type, the market is further fragmented into facial care, body care, and others (lip care, eye care, etc.)). Based on end use, the market is divided into individual, fashion & entertainment industry, salons & parlors. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, exclusive stores, online, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others (pharmacies, direct sales, etc.).

Amorepacific Corporation., Natura &Co Holding S.A., L'Oréal S.A., Unilever Plc, SKINYOGA INTERNATIONAL LLP, Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd. Gipefi Cosmetics Inc, Virgin Scent, Inc (ArtNaturals), Avon Products, Inc., Origins Natural Resources Inc. are among the major market players in the global tea-based skincare market.



