Smart Water Bottle Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The Global Smart Water Bottle Market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and increasing standard of living. Using technologically advanced smart features is a prominent trend anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

Technologically advanced bottles called "smart bottles" feature wireless communication capabilities for establishing connections with electronic devices, such as wearables or smartphones, and a simulated memory that may provide alarms via a sound system or display.The human body’s hydration level can be updated using smart water bottles, also called interactive water bottles.



A smart water bottle has an electronic sheet that records the user’s age and weight. Using this data, the bottle may track the water consumed over time and notify the user to drink more water before dehydrating.

According to the lay press, 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated.While this is not supported by medical literature, dehydration is common in elderly patients.



It has been reported to occur in 17% to 28% of older adults in the United States. Dehydration is a frequent cause of hospital admission.

Increasing Health Consciousness Will Fuel the Market Growth

A hectic lifestyle, decreased physical activity, and unhealthy eating habits all contribute to an increase in health-related problems.The primary factor affecting the demand for smart bottles in gyms and sports clubs is also thought to be their use as a workout accessory.



The health and fitness sector has undergone ongoing upheaval since the COVID-19 epidemic and has strived to remain viable and essential. The fact that 66.5 million people aged six and older, or more than one in five Americans, were members of a health club or fitness studio in 2021 clearly shows that the active population can’t give up their in-person fitness routines. This data from International Health, Racquet, and Sports Club Association (IHRSA) demonstrate a 3.6% rise over the last two years and the demand for consumers to experience a sense of community. The market for smart water bottles will grow as customers continue to place a high priority on health and invest heavily in fitness centers and other services.

Advancements in Technology Will Boost Market Growth

Exercise trackers, smart bands, hydration-tracking apps, and other developing technologies are being used more frequently due to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts.The fitness and health sector has grown at an incredible rate owing to sensor technology’s rapid growth.



Companies are launching various products with technology to remain competitive in the market.For instance, two new HidrateSpark intelligent water bottles that let users connect their water intake with the Apple Health app are being sold by tech giant Apple.



Design-wise, these water bottles have a stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated bottom that preserves liquids’ coolness for up to 24 hours.The bottom of the Apple water bottle houses an ED smart sensor that notifies Apple Health over Bluetooth and measures and logs customers’ water intake.



These characteristics of smart water bottles are anticipated to increase demand for these bottles over the projected period.

Increasing Internet Penetration Will Fuel the Market Growth

The use of smart water bottles is being encouraged by the growing global adoption of the internet and smartphone technology.In addition, all forms of mobile data are getting more affordable.



The number of people using mobile internet is rising across the globe.Using PCs, tablets, or cellphones connected to the internet, it can be remotely managed.



Trends indicate that Internet users are growing at a 4% annual rate, meaning that 196 million new people access the Internet every year. As of 2022, 4.9 billion individuals, or 69% of the world’s population, were actively using the Internet. Thus, internet penetration will increase the demand for smart water bottles through online sales channels.

Market Segmentation

The smart water bottle market is segmented by type, component, and by distribution channel. Based on type, the market is segmented into metal, polymer, and others (glass, steel, etc.). The market is further divided into Inbuilt, hardware, and hydration tracking application based on components. Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-branded, exclusive stores, online, and others (direct sales and distributor/dealers, etc.). The region’s market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Company Profiles

Hidrate Inc, Ecomo Inc., LifeFuels, Koninklijke Philips N.V., UBO-Technologies, LLC (CrazyCap), TYLT Inc., LARQ, Thermos L.L.C., SDI Technologies Inc. (Aquio), and Monos Travel Ltd., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global smart water bottle market.



