Utility and Energy Analytics Market Size 2023 Top manufacturers Entry, Industry Outlook | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2030

PUNE, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Utility and Energy Analytics Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Utility and Energy Analytics Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global Utility and Energy Analytics Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Utility and Energy Analytics Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Utility and Energy Analytics market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Utility and Energy Analytics Market and current trends in the enterprise

The major players include - ORACLE CORPORATION, CAPGEMINI SE, ABB CORPORATION, IBM CORPORATION, CA TECHNOLOGIES, SAS INSTITUTE INC., SIEMENS AG, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE, SAP SE, BUILDINGIQ, and TERADATA CORPORATION, amongst other.

Utility and Energy Analytics Market Segmentation: -

The global utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 3.95 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). With the increase in the usage of microgrid control system, and other smart grid systems which enables companies to monitor, control, and analyze grid functioning from a central control center, there is a vast untapped potential of advanced analytics tools and techniques, such as the big data platform and cloud computing.



The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players including providers of software, professional services in meter operation, load forecasting, demand response, demand response, and distribution planning. The study also emphasizes on different types of deployment, such as cloud, on-premise, and hybrid.



Rising Demand for Energy is the Major Market Driver



Global energy needs are expected to grow, with fossil fuels remaining the major source of energy in the forecast period. Developed countries continue to consume large amounts of energy while the demand is increasing in the developing countries. Over 70% of the increased energy demand is from developing countries, led by China and India. Europe and North America use 70 % of the world energy, although this is only 20% of the world’s population. Oil powered 92% of the vehicles in 2014, but that is expected to fall to between 78% and 60% as electric vehicles are expected to become more popular by 2030. It has been estimated that companies around the world spend around USD 7 billion on big data and analytics. Oil, coal, and gas are collectively expected to account for the majority of global primary energy consumption.



North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and technology advancement in developed economies, like Canada and the United States, and this growth is also supported by its large consumption of energy. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the total energy consumption is expected to increase by 5% between 2016 and 2040. With such less growth, it is important for companies to efficiently deliver energy and reduce downtime in order to maintain profitability. This drives the market for data analytics in utilities and energy.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Utility and Energy Analytics Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Utility and Energy Analytics Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Utility and Energy Analytics Market: -

ORACLE CORPORATION

CAPGEMINI SE

ABB CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

CA TECHNOLOGIES

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

SIEMENS AG

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

SAP SE

BUILDINGIQ

and TERADATA CORPORATION

Detailed TOC of Global Utility And Energy Analytics Market - Segmented by Deployment, Type (Software, Services), Applications (Meter Operation, Load Forecasting, Demand Response, Distribution Planning), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 - 2030)

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Rising demand for Energy

4.2.2 Increasing Emphasis on a Greener Environment

4.2.3 Growing Consumer focus on Energy Consumption pattern analysis

4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.1 Compatibility Issues & Lack of a Common Standards

4.3.2 Technological Limitations

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global Utility and Energy Analytics Market Segmentation

5.1 Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.1.3 Hybird

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Software

5.2.2 Services

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Meter Operation

5.3.2 Load Forecasting

5.3.3 Demand Response

5.3.4 Distribution Plannin

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6. Vendor Market Share

7. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

7.1 Oracle Corporation

7.2 Capgemini SE

7.3 ABB Corporation

7.4 IBM Corporation

7.5 CA Technologies

7.6 SAS Institute Inc

7.7 Siemens AG

7.8 Schneider Electric SE

7.9 SAP SE

7.10 BuildingIQ

7.11 Teradata Corporation

*List not exhaustive

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Outlook of Global Utility and Energy Analytics market

