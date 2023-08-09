Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market Expands in Marine, Aerospace, and Oil & Gas Sectors

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market by Products, Polymer Type, End-Use Industry - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market size was estimated at USD 19.56 billion in 2022, USD 21.36 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.67% to reach USD 40.96 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Products, the market is studied across Coaxial Cable and Fiber Optic Cable. The Coaxial Cable is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Polymer Type, the market is studied across Polyvinyl Chloride, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermoplastic Olefin, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use Industry, the market is studied across Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Healthcare, Power, and Telecommunication. The Automotive is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Wire & Cable Compounds Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing urbanization, and rapidly growing building infrastructure

Increased investments in smart grids and upgrading power transmission and distribution systems

Demand for non-halogenated flame retardant additives

Restraints

Increasing prices of cable filling compounds

Opportunities

Integration of advancements in cable compounds for fiber optic communication

Rising demand for advanced wires & cables in marine, aerospace, and oil & gas sectors

Challenges

Surging demand for wireless solutions and technologies

