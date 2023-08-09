New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Grooming Products Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483175/?utm_source=GNW

)) By Region, Competition



The Global Pet Grooming Products Market is driven by the growing adoption of pets among the young population, growing pet humanization, and increasing spending on pet products.

The demand for pet grooming goods is driven by pet owners’ eagerness to register and make their pets participate in pet grooming events like Groom Expo and the Atlanta Pet Expo.The pet grooming market is expanding rapidly due to easy access to goods, premium pet food, upscale accessories, and an increasing range of pet grooming services that are becoming more widely available.



The owners have easier access to boarding, grooming, and training facilities.

Europe held the highest portion of the global pet grooming products market in 2021.The European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF) estimates that pets exist in 88 million European homes.



Households in this region owned more than 90 million dogs and 110.1 million cats in 2020. The humanization of pets is the primary trend driving the expansion of the pet grooming goods industry. Financial stability, a preference for adopting dogs, and a growing interest in ensuring their pets’ appropriate nutrition, help drive the growth of the European market for pet grooming goods. In addition, The European Pet Food Industry estimates that there were 14.2 million cats and 7.6 million dogs in France in 2019. More and more pet owners have started caring for their animals. Increased pet health concerns and high pet ownership are driving the rise of France’s pet grooming products market.

Increasing Expenditure on Pet Products is Fueling the Market Growth

Consumers lavishly spend money on their dogs because they consider them as family members.The United States is home to one of the biggest spenders.



The American Pet Product Association estimates that Americans have spent around USD124 billion on pet products and services in 2021.This is the same as purchasing 2,638,298 brand-new cars.



The average cost per dog owner was USD1,480, and the average cost per cat owner was USD902.Spending on pets increased by 17% from 2020 to 2021 and 30% from 2018 to 2019.



In the grooming sector, Americans spend USD31 on cats and USD46 on dogs per month.

Growing Pet Ownership is Driving the Market Growth

The number of pet owners is increasing each year, especially during COVID-19.People across the globe reported that due to loneliness, they adopted or bought a pet.



According to the report published by American Veterinary Medical Association, dog ownership in households increased from 38% at the end of 2016 to 45% in 2020. According to their estimates, in 2020, there were between 83.7 million to 88.9 million dogs owned as pets, which is an increase from 9% to 16% since 2016. Pet cat ownership increased from 60 million in 2019 to 61.9 million in 2020, which is around 26% of households that have cats as a pet. ,. In 2020, more people had pets but were also more likely to have small pets. For instance, in 2020, 65% of dog-owning families had just one dog, compared to 60% in 2016. And in 2020, 56% of homes with cats had just one cat, compared to 53% in 2016. Due to the increase in the ownership of various pets, the market will increase as consumers will spend more on their pets in the forecast years.

Product Advancement Aiding the Market Growth

Product innovation, product line extension, and personalization are just a few marketing techniques manufacturers and retailers use.The pet grooming industry’s expansion is driven by an increase in innovation in pet grooming products.



For instance, Dyson introduced a pet grooming kit in 2022.This kit includes all the tools required to make grooming less arduous.



The cost of this grooming kit is around USD70.The attachment comes with a brush, quick-release adaptor, and extension hose that extends up to three feet and is compatible with cordless Dyson vacuums.



It roughly compares to the Dyson hairdryer. The vacuum can even be turned off while the animal is being groomed, then turned back on when it’s time for the brush to pull the hair straight into the vacuum. These product innovations are fueling the market as pet owners are shifting towards new and innovative products to groom their pets.

Consumer Shift towards Organic Products is Driving the Market Growth

The issue with most pet grooming and skin care products is that they contain many harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates, which are hard on the body and skin of the pets.As a result, several dogs had rashes, dry fur, and dandruff on their skin.



Customers are turning to organic grooming products as a result of this concern.Because of this, many firms are creating organic items to compete in the market.



For instance, the Indian company HUFT offers a moisturizing balm for dogs designed to relieve itchy, dry paws and rough skin and cure small injuries. It contains calendula, frankincense oil, neem (Indian lilac), tulsi (holy basil), ghee (clarified butter), and ashwagandha (Indian Winter cherry).

Market Segmentation

The global pet grooming products market is segmented based on Pet Type, Product, Distribution Channel, Region, and Competitional Landscape. Based on Pet Type, the market is further fragmented into Dogs, Cats, Horses, and Others (Rabbits, Birds, etc.). Based on product, the market is segmented into Shampoo & Conditioner, Clippers & Scissors, Brushes & Combs, Blades, and Others (Dental Care Tools, Dryers, etc.). In terms of distribution channels, the market is divided into Grooming Service Providers, Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pet Specialty Stores, and Others (Veterinary Clinics, Direct Sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Boss Pet Products Inc., Ancol Pet Product Limited, Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd., Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Wahl Clipper Corporation., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Beaphar Group, EBOS Group Limited, Ryan’s Pet Supplies, and Spectrum Brands, Inc. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global pet grooming products market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global pet grooming products market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Pet Grooming Products Market, By Pet Type:

o Dogs

o Cats

o Horses

o Others

• Pet Grooming Products Market, By Product:

o Shampoo & Conditioner

o Clippers & Scissors

o Brushes & Combs

o Blades

o Others

• Pet Grooming Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Grooming Service Providers

o Supermarkets

o E-Commerce

o Pet Specialty Stores

o Others

• Pet Grooming Products Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global pet grooming products market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________