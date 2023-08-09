High-Quality Video, Audio, and Data Transmissions Propel Growth of Global Fiber Optic Cables Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Cables Market by Type (Multi-Mode, Single-Mode), End Use (Commercial, Military, Space), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fiber Optic Cables Market size was estimated at USD 11.78 billion in 2022, USD 13.29 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.19% to reach USD 31.75 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Multi-Mode and Single-Mode. The Multi-Mode commanded largest market share of 66.71% in 2022, followed by Single-Mode.

Based on End Use, the market is studied across Commercial, Military, and Space. The Commercial is further studied across General Aviation, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Wide-Body Aircraft. The Military is further studied across Airborne, Land, and Marine. The Space is further studied across Satellites and Space Launch Vehicles. The Commercial commanded largest market share of 49.53% in 2022, followed by Military.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Avionics, Communication Systems, Electronic Warfare, and Radar Systems. The Avionics is further studied across Cabin Interiors, Flight Management Systems, and In-Flight Entertainment Systems. The Communication Systems commanded largest market share of 58.12% in 2022, followed by Avionics.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific commanded largest market share of 39.43% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Fiber Optic Cables Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.

This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand in Fiber to the x (FTTx) and Telecommunication Industry

Growing Demand for High-Quality Video, Audio, and Data Transmissions

Restraints

Higher Initial Cost for Installation Compared to Coaxial or Copper Cable

Opportunities

Integration of Advancements in Fiber Optic Communication

Widespread Implementation of 5G

Challenges

Surging Demand for Wireless Solutions and Complex Installation Process

