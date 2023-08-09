New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Laundry Services Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483174/?utm_source=GNW

The online laundry services market is witnessing robust growth for different factors, such as the rise in the shift of consumers towards a luxurious lifestyle and continuous advancement in commercial sectors like hotels, restaurants, hospitals, etc., which are holding a significant share in online laundry services on the global level. Also, the increase in disposable income and spending on apparel consumers are positively influencing the demand for online laundry services.

Online laundry services offer a different range of services, such as dry cleaning, washing, woolens cleaning, duvet cleaning, ironing, etc., at a certain time. As laundry service companies are offering solution whereby clients can contact them through communication apps or laundry apps, the laundry service provider then picks up the dirty clothes and deliver them after washing them wherever and whenever the client requests. Additionally, consumers have the option of scheduling pick-up and delivery of clothing by contacting laundry services.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is observed that United States consumers wash over 660 million loads of laundry every week, totaling about 35 billion loads annually. Due to it, the market for online laundry services is increasing as consumers are not willing to wash their clothes by themselves and opt for laundry services.

Rising Working Population Fuels the Market Growth

Laundry is a time-consuming activity that has become difficult for people, particularly among those who are employed.Over the past few years, the working-class population has grown tremendously, which has fueled a surge in demand for online laundry services because of their convenience.



Time constraints due to increasing work pressure & hours obstruct people from doing their laundry.Additionally, the growing number of working women around the world is majorly affecting online laundry services.



Therefore, the rise in the working population across the globe is driving The Online Laundry Service Market.

Expansion in Hospitality Industry Fueling the Market Growth

With the rise in the hospitality sector online laundry services market is also growing as the hospitality sector is opting for online laundry services to maintain hygiene in rooms of hotels, resorts, etc.Online laundry services are being adopted by hospitality as part of their service improvement strategy for better laundry management & hygiene.



Online service providers offer washing services for all different kinds of linens, including bed linen, tablecloths for food and beverages, uniforms for employees, and other random items.They provide delivery of all linen goods, ironing, folding, and dry cleaning in addition to washing and dry cleaning.



More hotel guests are becoming interested in these expanded facilities. Hence, maintaining hygiene and laundry management by the hospitality sector surges the demand for online laundry services globally.

Growing Consumer Consciousness Towards Hygiene & Healthy Lifestyle Boost the Market Growth

Rising consumer awareness regarding the need to live a healthy lifestyle has resulted in high demand for laundry services.Online laundry service providers use high-quality laundry care solutions to clean delicate materials, thus extending the lifespan of fabrics and preserving cleanliness along with doorstep services.



Cleaning used and dirty clothes, as well as other laundry products, takes a large amount of clean water, washing machines, detergents & soaps, as well as a suitable washing location.Therefore, to avoid this hassle, consumers are adapting laundry services providing a convenient solution for cleaning their clothes and products, which in turn drives the growth of the online laundry services market.



For instance, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense label, washing products or services use 20% less water than at-home cleaning. Therefore, these factors are driving the online laundry services market globally.

Market Segmentation

The online laundry services market is segmented based on Service type, end-user, and by payment. The market is divided into laundry care, dry cleaning, duvet cleaning, steam/electric pressing, and others (shoe cleaning, accessories cleaning, bags cleaning, etc.) based on Service type. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into residential, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and others (industrial, etc.). Based on payment, the market is fragmented into mobile wallets, card payment, cash on delivery & net banking. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

CLEANLY, Inc.; Laundryheap Limited; Rinse, Inc.; The Procter & Gamble Company (Tide Cleaners); Lapels Dry Cleaning; Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt Limited; ZipJet Ltd; Mulberrys Franchising, LLC; PML Solutions Pvt Ltd.; ByNext, Inc.; are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of global online laundry services market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global online laundry services market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Online Laundry Services, By Service Type:

o Laundry Care,

o Dry Cleaning,

o Duvet Cleaning,

o Steam/Electric Pressing,

o Others

• Global Online Laundry Services, By End User:

o Residential

o hospitality

o Healthcare

o Institutional

o Others

• Global Online Laundry Services, By Payment:

o Mobile Wallet

o Card Payment

o Cash On Delivery

o Net Banking

• Global Online Laundry Services, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global online laundry services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

