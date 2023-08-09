Favorable Government Funds and Grants Boost Endosurgical Procedures in the Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market by Product (Cannulae, Catheters, Dialyzers), Application (Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics), End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market size was estimated at USD 9.96 billion in 2022, USD 10.96 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.49% to reach USD 22.14 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Cannulae, Catheters, Dialyzers, Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories, Fluid Management System, and Insufflators. The Fluid Management System is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Cardiology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, and Urology. The Urology is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics. The Specialty Clinics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Favorable government funds and grants for endosurgical procedures

Increasing number of hospitals and funding for laparoscopy and endoscopy procedures

Restraints

Dearth of consumer awareness and high cost of these procedures

Opportunities

Increasing technological advancements in fluid systems

Emerging development of single-use disposable devices

Challenges

Reduced number of surgeons globally

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

