Live Streaming Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Moreover, the rising penetration of the internet through a fast broadband connection and the growing connectivity without any physical presence is driving the global live streaming market demand.

As per the data provided by Data Report, there are approximately 5.31 billion smartphone users, which is about 67.1% of the total global population. Moreover, there are about 4.95 billion internet users with 4.62 billion active social media users. Thus, the rise in the increasing number of smartphone users and the internet is significantly boosting the demand for live streaming in several countries.

Live streaming is a social media tool that allows businesses and consumers to post unedited, live videos in real-time on websites such as Facebook and Instagram.Live streaming can teach an online lesson, launch and market new goods and services, and share important company news.



Through live streaming, brands can connect with and engage with millions of people worldwide.

Live streams can help brands and influencers reach a large audience base on social media platforms and are more similar to crowd-pullers. These live broadcasts allow viewers to witness the event in its authentic setting, which obtains additional interest.

Previously due to lockdown, this video format has also become an essential component of brand social media marketing.People now prefer to watch live sessions online from the comfort of their homes instead of going on outings.



Brands now have the chance to experiment with their content strategy.Nowadays, brands engage experts and influencers for live video since it improves the quality of the content and attracts more viewers.



Moreover, live streaming is being utilized for various ranges, including tutorials and Q&A sessions.

Expansion of E-Sports and Video Games Propelling the Market’s Expansion

The main factors anticipated to drive the growth of the live streaming market during the forecast period include the rising popularity of video games, increasing awareness of eSports among children, large-scale investments, and adoption of advanced gaming technologies, thanks to the growing number of gamers. There have been around 22,987 e-sports players in the United States, with a 29.6 million monthly viewership in 2022. Thus, with the increase in players, tournaments, and viewership, the live-streaming market is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted years.

Rising Broadband Penetration is Driving the Market Growth

As per the data provided by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in the year December 2021, fiber subscriptions grew by 18.6%, surpassing cable, which currently accounts for 32.4% of fixed broadband connections in OECD countries. Moreover, according to the report “US Telecom Industry Metrics & Trends 2020,” around 85% of households in the United States have a fixed broadband connection. Thus, the increasing penetration of broadband connections in different countries that provide high-speed internet will significantly drive the live streaming market in other countries.

Rise in Live Streaming Preference Over Social Posts to Fuel Market Growth

Since most people prefer watching a live video over reading blogs or social media posts, live streaming draws enormous viewers.Lockdowns were imposed in numerous nations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



As a result, several events and television programs were postponed, significantly increasing the amount of live-streaming activity worldwide. Live viewership on several OTT channels, including YouTube and Facebook games, has increased dramatically on a global scale.

Users’ increasing video streaming habits across all industries fuel market expansion.Additionally, the market is expanding due to the increased demand for more significant brand interaction and reach through live videos.



Along with the rising numbers of Internet and smartphone users, other factors anticipated to impact the growth of the live-streaming market include increased viewership of OTT platforms and live-streaming content.

Market Segmentation

The live streaming market is segmented into streaming types, streaming platforms, and applications.Based on streaming type, the market is divided into audio and video.



Further, based on application, the market is fragmented into media & entertainment, esports, events, and education. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Google LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc., Twitch Interactive, Inc., Discord Inc., Vimeo, Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Empire Video Productions, LLC, Huya Inc., Vidizmo LLC, AfreecaTV Co., Ltd. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global live streaming market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global live-streaming market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Live Streaming Market, By Streaming Type:

o Audio

o Video

• Global Live Streaming Market, By Application:

o Media & Entertainment

o Esports

o Events

o Education

• Global Live Streaming Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Vietnam

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global live-streaming market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

