Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030

The Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market size was estimated at USD 28.31 billion in 2022, USD 33.46 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.67% to reach USD 111.39 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Environmental Services Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Core Cleaning Services, Enhanced Cleaning Technology, Front-of-house Cleaning & Brand Experience, Infection Control & Prevention Consultation Services, Infection Control & Prevention Services, and Specialized Cleaning Services. The Infection Control & Prevention Consultation Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Facility Type, the market is studied across Academic Medical Centers, Acute-Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Children's Hospital, Long-Term Acute Facility, Military Treatment facility, Non-Acute Care Facilities, Other Post-Acute Care Facilities, Physician Office & Clinics, Post-Acute Facilities, and Skilled Nursing Facility. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

Growing number of hospital admissions and surgeries

Growing healthcare expenditure worldwide

Restraints

Loosely defined stringent regulations for medical waste management in developing countries

Opportunities

Emergence of new surface disinfectants & green cleaning products

Advancement in the monitoring tools for cleaning quality assessment in hospitals

Challenges

Shortage of workers in providing environmental services

Companies Mentioned

ABM Industries Incorporated

Aramark

AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Bravo Group Services

Corvus Capital LLC

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

HHS, LLC

Jani-King International, Inc.

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc.

Powerlink Environmental Services, LLC

Servicon Systems, Inc.

Sodexo

Stathakis

The ServiceMaster Company

