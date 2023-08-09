New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laptop Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483172/?utm_source=GNW



The global laptop market is expected to grow during the forecast period because the rising working population has led to an increase in demand for laptops for business as well as personal use. Moreover, the rising disposable income of the consumer is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

A growing number of consumers nowadays want cross-functional devices with integrated features and capabilities.This has prompted the creation of multifunctional devices.



Laptops have a wide range of applications, including several usages from business and education to entertainment.Furthermore, increasing internet penetration, high investments in advanced technology devices, the availability of low-cost devices because of mass production, and a wide range of diverse applications are expected to boost the market.



For instance, in 2022, according to broadband search .net, Social media usage, in particular, is 15% from laptops or desktops.

The increasing adoption of multifunctional devices, such as laptops, in various industries to improve work, such as educational processes, automobile, manufacturing, medical, and logistics, as well as the growing trend of bringing own device (BYOD), are the major growth drivers for the laptop market.

The sale of laptops is expected to rise because of government policies promoting a digital economy and improving internet infrastructure, which are expected to drive market growth.Increased government initiatives such as Make in India, Made in China 2025, and Digital India, as well as increased foreign direct investment in retail and e-commerce, are expected to boost regional laptop sales.



Furthermore, government policies aimed at lowering import duties on spare parts are expected to have a positive impact on the country’s market.

Other factors that are expected to drive market demand, such as rising consumer expenditure capacities and an increasing preference for gaming laptops, particularly among millennials, are expected to drive market growth. The thriving gaming industry and widespread use of laptop computers for leisure purposes are also driving market growth.

Advancements in Technology Boost the Market Demand

The introduction of new product technologies is expected to create an opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.The various technological advancements, such as the creation of smart batteries that offer continuous power supply for an extended period, which is functioning as another growth-inducing driver.



The batteries have the ability to regulate their voltage and current for greater operating effectiveness.For instance, in 2022, Dell launched new series of laptops that is XPS 13 in the Indian market that is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel EVO processors.



The new laptop series offers ’Eyesafe’ technology, which intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining visual quality.

Growing Innovation in Laptop Designing Boosts Market Growth

This may be attributable to ongoing design advances that are resulting in reduced size. Furthermore, this type combines the functionality of a laptop and a tablet into a single device, providing advantages such as energy-efficient processors, an increased number of connectivity options such as wirelessly, with an ethernet cable, networking card, and tethering by cell phones, growing demand for new generation processors which are based on new core architectures that significantly improve performance for gaming and business applications, and the latest hardware and software are becoming more prevalent with advanced features, in which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Easy Portable Devices Boosts Market Growth

Increased demand for portable systems such as laptops to enhance performance drives market growth.For instance, in 2021, Apple launched MacBook Pro 16 with features such as a lightweight and non-removable battery.



In comparison to traditional desktop computers, laptops are less expensive and can be folded flat for easy transportation.It combines all of the desktop computer’s input/output components into a single unit.



A display screen, small speakers, a keyboard, a data storage device, a processor, and memory cards are among the components. Furthermore, laptops are rapidly getting popular in the corporate sector because they can handle most of the work done by powerful desktop computers while also providing mobility, ease of use, and increased desk space.

Market Segmentation

The laptop market is segmented based on product type, screen size, price, application, and distribution channel.Based on product type, the market is divided into traditional laptops and 2-in-1 laptops.



Based on screen size, the market is further segmented into Up to 11 Inches, 11.1 Inches to 14 Inches, 14.1 Inches to 17 Inches, and more than 17.1 Inches. Based on price, the market is divided into up to USD 500, USD 501 to USD 1000, USD 1001 to USD 1500, USD 1501 to USD 2000, and more than USD 2001. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal, business, and gaming. Based on distribution channels, the market is split into specialty stores, exclusive stores, multi-branded stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online, and others (direct sales, distributors & dealers).

Company Profiles

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI), Razer Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are among the major players in the driving the global laptop market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global laptop market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Laptop Market, By Product Type:

o Traditional Laptop

o 2-in-1 Laptop

• Global Laptop Market, By Screen Size:

o Up to 11 Inch

o 11.1 Inch to 14 Inch

o 14.1 Inch to 17 Inch

o More Than 17.1 Inch

• Global Laptop Market, By Price:

o Up to USD 500

o USD501 to USD 1000

o USD1001 to USD 1500

o USD1501 to USD 2000

o More Than USD 2001

• Global Laptop Market, By Application:

o Personal

o Business

o Gaming

• Global Laptop Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Specialty Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Global Laptop Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global laptop market are:



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

