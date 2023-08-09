New Research Shows Employees Still Face Mental Health Stigma

OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada has released new research examining the relationship between workplace attendance decisions and overall employee mental health. Mental illness costs the Canadian economy $50 billion annually, which is why it’s more important than ever to understand the link between mental health, physical health, and attendance at work. This is the second research project conducted by The Conference Board of Canada’s Workplace Mental Health Research Centre.



“Despite the progress that’s been made around mental health research and growing awareness, our research indicates that employees still see a significant stigmatization around mental health,” said Dr. Susan Black, President and CEO, The Conference Board of Canada. “It’s important that organizations prioritize programs and initiatives designed to reduce mental health-related stigma in the workplace and offer regular communication about the importance of mental wellness and the supports available to employees.”

The majority of the organizations surveyed from across Canada don’t monitor the effectiveness of their absence policies, nor the effect of absenteeism and presenteeism on productivity or profit, according to The Conference Board of Canada. Without proper monitoring in place, organizations can’t demonstrate whether any increases or reductions in absenteeism are the result of their workplace policies or other internal or external factors. Among Canadian organizations looking at ways to better monitor these rates, many stated that they plan to implement an attendance management or attendance support program.

“Understanding the relationship between employees’ mental and physical health and overall productivity is vitally important to today’s organizations,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group. “We’re proud to partner with The Conference Board of Canada to generate actionable insights that can help organizations foster a better work environment for their employees.”

Given that organizational attendance policies were the top-ranked influence on employee attendance decisions, organizations should place a higher emphasis on monitoring the impact of these policies on their workforce. This would allow organizations to tailor their workplace policies to the physical and mental health needs of their employees, fostering a better workplace environment.

“Organizations and executives play an important role in eliminating the slippery slope associated with declining mental health and well-being and time off from work,” said Michal Juul Sørensen, Vice President & General Manager, Lundbeck Canada. “We’re thrilled to contribute to research that can allow organizations to build a healthier, more sustainable, and prosperous workplace.”

The Workplace Mental Health Research Centre works with funding members Desjardins Insurance, Lundbeck Canada and Workplace Safety and Prevention Services on research related to workplace absenteeism and future-proofing investments in mental health as well as additional pressing topics related to mental health and wellbeing.

