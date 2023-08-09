Netreo Earns General Services Administration (GSA) Approval - Awarded Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM) and observability solutions, and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, announced today the company has been approved by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and awarded a five-year Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract (GS-35F-0511T). Federal, state and local agency customers now enjoy streamlined access to Netreo’s authorized, secure and innovative solutions for managing mission-critical IT infrastructure and application resources deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks.

The GSA Schedule, also known as the Federal Supply Schedule and MAS, is a long-term government-wide contract that simplifies procurement by connecting government buyers with vetted and approved vendor solutions and reseller companies. A MAS contract enables Netreo to leverage GSA’s online shopping and acquisition tools, SAM.gov, GSA Advantage and GSA eBuy, to instantly expand the company’s reach into the massive U. S. government agency market. Netreo can also leverage GSA approval to grow partnerships with approved resellers and take advantage of blanket purchase order opportunities, such as 2GIT, ESI and the ASCEND Cloud BPA. The initial five-year term of the Netreo MAS contract includes three extensions of five years each for extending the contract period to 20 years.

“While Netreo already provides IT management solutions to a number of FED and SLED customers, being awarded a MAS contract and listed on the GSA Schedule paves the way for other federal, state and local agencies to more easily access and experience the benefits of Netreo,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “We are also extremely excited that our MAS award provides direct support to our valued channel partners who specialize in serving government agencies.”

Netreo’s full-stack monitoring and observability platform provides comprehensive visibility, end-to-end management and actionable insights for federal IT personnel responsible for maximizing the performance of mission-critical infrastructure and application resources. With secure SaaS and on-premises solutions that deliver fully air-gapped monitoring, intelligent incident management and automation features for simplifying IT administration, Netreo is ideal for a variety of federal agency needs.

Comments from BEARCloud Inc, a Netreo enterprise and public sector implementation partner:

“Having Netreo on the GSA schedule and awarded a MAS contract enhances our partnership and enables BEARCloud to more aggressively pursue mutual opportunities in the public sector,” said Don James Jr, CEO BEARCloud, Inc. “BEARCloud is proud to partner with Netreo and provide smart and secure full-stack monitoring solutions and support to IT customers in government and private enterprises.”

Comments from 22nd Century Technologies, a Netreo public sector implementation partner with a presence in all 50 states:

“We are excited to offer Netreo’s smart and secure full-stack monitoring platform to the public sector as part of our portfolio. Our customers could take advantage of Netreo’s AIOps and observability capabilities to efficiently monitor and manage their organization’s entire infrastructure on one platform and potentially experience savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

