Pan American Energy Corp. Announces Results of Summer Prospecting Program at the Big Mack Lithium Project

Samples graded up to 3.21 % Li2O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00% Li2O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones

Vancouver, British Columbia

CALGARY, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce assay results from its surface sampling program on the Big Mack Lithium Project. The results from the sampling program have provided valuable geochemical insight into the high-grade lithium mineralization observed at the Big Mack Pegmatite and Eleven Zone, as well as confirmed that high-grade lithium exists on the surface at the 6059 Pegmatite. The sampling program also identified other LCT pegmatites within the project area which are prospective for lithium, tantalum, and tin. The Company intends to continue its exploration efforts on the Big Mack Lithium Project with the aim of to delineating the full extent of the lithium-rich mineralized zones at the Project.

The program was carried out by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd (“Axiom”) from May 18th, 2023 to June 7th, 2023, and consisted of sampling historically mapped surface exposed pegmatite occurrences across the Big Mack Lithium Project, as well as both known showings and other outcropping pegmatites along strike of the Big Mack and Sprinkler Zones. Channel sampling was used as a prospecting tool to obtain samples over pegmatites which were too flat and, therefore, difficult to acquire representative samples with a rock hammer/sledge. The program was designed to further refine drill targets and to test numerous surface mapped pegmatite occurrences that have not been historically analyzed for lithium.

Highlights of the 2023 Prospecting Program

  • A total of 342 grab/channel samples were collected. Following analysis (described below under the heading “Sampling, analytical methods and QA\QC protocols”), 98 of the samples collected were shown to be above determined background threshold lithium values in the pegmatites and host rocks.
  • Samples graded up to 3.21 % Li2O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00% Li2O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones. All three of these pegmatites have visible petalite on surface.
  • Assays appear to show a geochemical trend (>1 km) continuing along strike between the Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites, indicated by showings of anomalous lithium and other rare earth indicator elements.
  • Channel sampling results returned 1.06 % Li2O over 19.30 m across the Eleven Zone, and 1.72 % Li2O over 6.30 m at the 6059 Pegmatite.
  • Assays showed anomalous tantalum, tin, and rubidium, associated with the complex-type petalite bearing LCT pegmatites, including assays up to 150 ppm tantalum and 4200 ppm tin.

“We are excited about these promising surface sampling results, which help to validate our understanding of the Big Mack Lithium Project. Axiom Exploration’s work has helped to further refine the Company’s drill targeting and we look forward to continuing to advance exploration at the Big Mack Lithium Project to build on these results” said Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American Energy Corp.

2023 Big Mack Property Wide Surface Sample Locations and Li ppm

Figure 1: 2023 Big Mack Property Wide Surface Sample Locations and Li ppm

Big Mack Lithium Property Surface Sample Highlights

Figure 2: Big Mack Lithium Property Surface Sample Highlights

Table 1: 2023 Big Mack Project Select Sample Assay Highlights

2023 Big Mack Project Select Sample Assay Highlights

The program was successful in further evidencing the extent of the high-grade lithium mineralization on the surface at the Big Mack, Eleven Zone, and 6059 Zone pegmatites, as well as identifying anomalous values in nearby previously unsampled pegmatites. Samples graded up to 3.21% Li2O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00 % Li2O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones. All three of these pegmatites have visible petalite on surface. A channel sample over the Eleven Zone graded 1.06 % Li2O over 19.30 m, and a channel sample over the 6059 Zone graded 1.72 % Li2O over 6.30 m. Anomalous tin and tantalum values (up to 150 ppm tantalum and 4200 ppm tin) were identified in aplitic dykes located outside the main zones of the high-grade lithium showings. The anomalous assay values from rare earth indicator elements (Ta, Nb, Sn, Be, Rb) observed across the Big Mack Lithium Project appear to outline a highly-fractionated geochemical trend that stretches over a kilometer along strike between the Eleven/Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites. See all assay results in attached Appendix I: 2023 Surface Sampling Program - Assay Results to this news release

Four rock samples were taken from the Big Mack Pegmatite and delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council’s Advanced Microanalysis Centre in Saskatoon, SK for QEMSCAN (Quantitative Evaluation of Materials by Scanning Electron Microscope) analysis. This analysis provided detailed information regarding the quantitative mineralogy of the petalite-bearing pegmatites on the Big Mack Lithium Project.

QEMSCAN results from Sample SRC198159 (figure 4) from the high-grade zone of the Big Mack Pegmatite showed the sample contained 75.87% petalite (LiAlSi₄O₁₀), the main ore mineral responsible for identifying the Big Mack Lithium Project as being prospective for high-grade lithium mineralization.

Sample 198159: (left) Sample Photo (right) QEMSCAN image

Figure 3. - Sample 198159: (left) Sample Photo (right) QEMSCAN image

Table 2 - Modal Mineralogy of QEMSCAN Samples (weight percent)
Sample IDPetalite (%)Spodumene (%)Plagioclase (%)Quartz (%)Muscovite (%)Biotite (%)Garnet (%)
SRC19815975.870.266.998.647.580.170.14
SRC19816031.089.0822.5826.289.680.220.41
SRC1981611.50.4835.6550.847.080.063.67
SRC1981628.90.2560.4318.2411.590.010.36

The positive results from the prospecting assays have reinforced the Company’s commitment to advancing the Big Mack Lithium Project and further understanding the potential of this project. The Company is actively working towards advancing exploration at the Big Mack Lithium Project and is preparing for the next stages of the program.

Sampling, analytical methods and QA\QC protocols

A thorough chain-of-custody and quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) program was carried out during the field program. Samples were obtained by rock hammer and rock saw. Sample locations were recorded by handheld Garmin GPS and samples were photographed with the documented number tags, then placed in poly sample bags and zip tied.

The Company’s implemented QA/QC procedures included the routine insertion of LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) pegmatite certified standard control samples, lab duplicates, and silica blanks in accordance with industry recommended practices. This was used to test for natural variability, sampling bias, and homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab as well as testing the precision of the sample and any possible contamination from the lab and ensure proper calibration of lab equipment. Analytical results of certified reference materials were verified graphically and determined to be within the allowable error of 2 standards deviations of the certified lithium values.

Samples were delivered to ALS Canada Geochemistry’s sample preparation laboratory in Winnipeg, MB. The rock samples were then crushed to 2 millimetres with a sub sample pulverized to 75 microns. Quality control testing of crushing efficiency and pulverizing fineness was conducted in-lab approximately every 50 samples. The prepared samples were then sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, BC. A subset of the sample weighing 0.2 grams was added to a sodium peroxide flux and dissolved in hydrochloric acid with the final solution analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma – Mass Spectrometry (ICPMS). ALS Canada is independent of the Company.

About the Big Mack Project

The Big Mack Lithium Project is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon Advanced Material Inc’s Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike. 

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lynde Guillaume, P.Geo. (Exploration Manager, Axiom), who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Guillaume is independent of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Latkowcer
CEO & Director

Appendix I: 2023 Surface Sampling Program - Assay Results
 
SAMPLE_IDTYPECHANNEL_NOFROM (m)TO_(m)EASTINGNORTHINGLITHOLOGYLi2O %Li
(ppm)		Rb (ppm)Sn (ppm)Ta (ppm)
632532Grab - Subcrop   3874275569649Pegmatite0.02310515551816.65
633236Grab - Subcrop   3863005569821Pegmatite0.06229037406313.6
633235Grab - Subcrop   3863015569819Pegmatite0.0251149531833.4
633232Grab - Outcrop   3864205569948Mafic Volcanic0.05224015.230.12
633231Grab - Outcrop   3864225569938Mafic Volcanic0.02310913.930.32
633230Grab - Outcrop   3864235569931Mafic Volcanic0.016768.330.21
633229Grab - Outcrop   3864285569924Mafic Volcanic0.017775.230.21
633228Grab - Outcrop   3864315569919Pegmatite0.019874.330.22
633227Grab - Outcrop   3864335569914Mafic Volcanic0.02511421.730.2
633226Grab - Outcrop   3864315569908Mafic Volcanic0.0231067.730.14
633225Grab - Outcrop   3864335569899Mafic Volcanic0.04521120.630.39
633224Grab - Outcrop   3864665569903Mafic Volcanic0.019885.930.25
633223Grab - Outcrop   3865235569862Mafic Volcanic0.17782030.830.31
633222Grab - Outcrop   3865255569852Mafic Volcanic0.088410211130.8
633221Grab - Outcrop   3865255569839Mafic Volcanic0.086400258290.28
633220Grab - Outcrop   3864425569971Pegmatite0.01047133.53810.7
633219Grab - Outcrop   3864575569969Pegmatite0.03214923305516.95
633218Grab - Outcrop   3864505569972Pegmatite0.019903758115.9
633217Grab - Outcrop   3863995569998Pegmatite0.03315332832347.1
633216Grab - Outcrop   3861975570003Pegmatite0.0115314751930104.5
633215Grab - Outcrop   3862005570004Pegmatite0.012549104200149.5
633214Grab - Outcrop   3864095570270Pegmatite0.0094120198.02
633213Grab - Outcrop   3864365570350Pegmatite0.00629120413.3
633212Grab - Outcrop   3864145570349Pegmatite0.0136035579.22
633211Grab - Outcrop   3862945570544Pegmatite0.00521499319.9
633210Grab - Outcrop   3862615570557Pegmatite0.01989762528.8
633209Grab - Outcrop   3861745570404Pegmatite0.01569891713.85
633208Grab - Outcrop   3859445570417Pegmatite0.015681070925.5
633207Grab - Outcrop   3859365570304Mafic Volcanic0.0073311.430.24
633205Grab - Outcrop   3871375569849Pegmatite0.01048989918.45
633204Grab - Outcrop   3872185569941Pegmatite0.012548441019.55
633203Grab - Outcrop   3872895569736Pegmatite0.009438521055.8
633202Grab - Outcrop   3873055569735Pegmatite0.0241115651123.8
633201Grab - Outcrop   3872215569668Pegmatite3.2081490051002212.35
633199Grab - Outcrop   3873935569714Pegmatite0.014656602019.65
633198Grab - Outcrop   3871525569700Pegmatite0.020912602113.15
633197Grab - Outcrop   3871315569736Pegmatite0.0125877.888943.7
633196Grab - Outcrop   3871065569726Pegmatite0.0231073524728.1
633195Grab - Outcrop   3871035569727Pegmatite0.011521125533.6
633194Grab - Outcrop   3868625569815Pegmatite0.00839188.53722.4
633193Grab - Outcrop   3868615569814Pegmatite0.00630114.52141.2
633192Grab - Outcrop   3868595569813Pegmatite0.00835135244.47
633191Grab - Outcrop   3868545569810Pegmatite0.012588053735.6
633190Grab - Outcrop   3867835570132Pegmatite0.006281195813.3
633189Grab - Outcrop   3867655570153Mafic Volcanic0.0177916.630.14
633188Grab - Outcrop   3867935570155Pegmatite0.0083915901314.85
633187Grab - Outcrop   3867875570194Pegmatite0.01778129592.46
633186Grab - Outcrop   3867785570210Pegmatite0.0167650134.18
633185Grab - Outcrop   3867795570233Mafic Volcanic0.0188528.830.23
633184Grab - Outcrop   3856825569876Mafic Volcanic0.0041712.331.18
633183Grab - Outcrop   3856815569901Pegmatite0.0073153230.99
633182Grab - Outcrop   3863255569663Mafic Volcanic0.012575.630.68
633181Grab - Outcrop   3863215569716Pegmatite0.2281060360058122.8
633179Grab - Outcrop   3864405570169Pegmatite0.00524156057.13
633178Grab - Outcrop   3864585570190Pegmatite0.0021091.5351.7
633177Grab - Outcrop   3864835570230Pegmatite0.0062898720.5
633176Grab - Outcrop   3864855570355Pegmatite0.017782571936.5
633175Grab - Outcrop   3864905570384Pegmatite0.00626990727
633174Grab - Outcrop   3865105570405Pegmatite0.00420818530.4
633173Grab - Outcrop   3865405570450Pegmatite0.0146478759.84
633172Grab - Outcrop   3865615570464Pegmatite0.007347091223
633171Grab - Outcrop   3865455570477Pegmatite0.0041897095.92
633170Grab - Outcrop   3865135570463Pegmatite0.0094432239.46
633169Grab - Outcrop   3864695570459Pegmatite0.0062812451027.8
633168Grab - Outcrop   3864145570450Mafic Volcanic0.009435.230.15
633167Grab - Outcrop   3864215570396Mafic Volcanic0.009426.530.2
633166Grab - Outcrop   3863235570331Pegmatite0.0167695763.95
633165Grab - Outcrop   3863285570313Mafic Volcanic0.018846.430.13
633164Grab - Outcrop   3862935570267Pegmatite0.025118253322
633163Grab - Subcrop   3867015569940Pegmatite0.0073327730.88
633162Grab - Outcrop   3867405569961Pegmatite0.00734185825
633161Grab - Outcrop   3867605570005Pegmatite0.004182560174.09
633159Grab - Outcrop   3867495569920Pegmatite0.0452113011522.1
633158Grab - Outcrop   3860165569743Pegmatite0.0052429031.38
633157Grab - Outcrop   3861285569584Mafic Volcanic0.004197.730.32
633156Grab - Outcrop   3860745569717Mafic Volcanic0.009406.830.18
633155Grab - Outcrop   3860745569717Pegmatite0.03616943389.11
633154Grab - Outcrop   3860685569752Mafic Volcanic0.006289.330.48
633153Grab - Outcrop   3860575569826Pegmatite0.020923691623
633152Grab - Outcrop   3860705569874Mafic Volcanic0.00420530.43
633151Grab - Outcrop   3861045569903Mafic Volcanic0.03817865.560.64
633128Grab - Outcrop   3867905569893Pegmatite0.011494891829.7
633049Grab - Outcrop   3861235569900Pegmatite0.0331543351862.8
633048Grab - Subcrop   3862365569885Mafic Volcanic0.0094412.530.38
633046Grab - Outcrop   3862675569867Pegmatite0.05626010354233.6
633045Grab - Outcrop   3862945569811Pegmatite0.011502270162.92
633044Grab - Outcrop   3863535569771Mafic Volcanic0.03415825.430.54
633043Grab - Outcrop   3863835569774Pegmatite0.0167611351910.4
633042Grab - Outcrop   3859435570168Pegmatite0.00836139.5540.3
633041Grab - Outcrop   3859805570334Mafic Volcanic0.0136215.830.12
633039Grab - Outcrop   3861175570392Pegmatite0.0041962.330.45
633038Grab - Outcrop   3860695570356Pegmatite0.007341215519.45
633037Grab - Outcrop   3861185570275Mafic Volcanic0.014649.430.33
633036Grab - Subcrop   3860555570281Pegmatite0.0062824530.93
633035Grab - Outcrop   3859995570206Mafic Volcanic0.005224.830.3
633034Grab - Outcrop   3859665570139Pegmatite0.010486411013.65
633033Grab - Outcrop   3858975570162Pegmatite0.01675842618.35
633032Grab - Outcrop   3859165570237Mafic Volcanic0.003148.530.41
633031Grab - Outcrop   3858565570288Pegmatite0.00627135584.05
633030Grab - Outcrop   3858155570213Pegmatite0.019883351335.4
633029Grab - Outcrop   3858065570380Mafic Volcanic0.006277.530.63
633028Grab - Outcrop   3858105570428Pegmatite0.0104615251318.15
633027Grab - Outcrop   3857065570538Pegmatite0.01884100637.5
633026Grab - Outcrop   3857795570487Mafic Volcanic0.007343.130.36
633025Grab - Outcrop   3857225570413Mafic Volcanic0.0219811.630.24
633024Grab - Outcrop   3856905570374Pegmatite0.0073230331.02
633023Grab - Outcrop   3857165570346Pegmatite0.013601125119.38
633022Grab - Outcrop   3857485570253Pegmatite0.0125811601010.85
633021Grab - Outcrop   3857755570201Pegmatite0.0251152491920.8
633019Grab - Outcrop   3857525570158Mafic Volcanic0.02310679.3150.8
633018Grab - Outcrop   3858175570014Pegmatite0.025117259012818.15
632989Grab - Outcrop   3873175569701Pegmatite0.018831145199.11
632987Grab - Outcrop   3873215569893Pegmatite0.0291355132012.7
632985Grab - Outcrop   3872585569913Pegmatite0.02093784814.8
632983Grab - Outcrop   3872865569687Mafic Volcanic0.037172492160.23
632977Grab - Outcrop   3866475569909Pegmatite0.0391833958101.5
632976Grab - Outcrop   3866475569909Mafic Volcanic0.05224093.330.28
632975Grab - Outcrop   3866435569907Pegmatite0.02611922505414.4
632972Grab - Subcrop   3865045569984Pegmatite0.005218151022
632971Grab - Subcrop   3864485569993Mafic Volcanic0.012574.830.15
632969Grab - Outcrop   3865225569896Mafic Volcanic0.08439012.530.98
632968Grab - Outcrop   3863575569970Mafic Volcanic0.15974071.130.51
632967Grab - Outcrop   3863475569969Pegmatite1.3866440207019126.3
632966Grab - Outcrop   3863635569969Pegmatite0.06530061932721.4
632965Grab - Outcrop   3864475569885Pegmatite0.04119114455922.1
632964Grab - Subcrop   3864645569890Pegmatite1.6367600176013958.1
632963Grab - Outcrop   3864715569889Pegmatite0.03315314255641.7
632962Grab - Subcrop   3864705569885Pegmatite0.069320396017526.1
632961Grab - Subcrop   3864825569888Pegmatite1.167542015903637.3
632959Grab - Subcrop   3865155569885Pegmatite2.8851340019854614.5
632958Grab - Subcrop   3865255569866Pegmatite1.492693033501549.9
632957Grab - Subcrop   3865205569869Pegmatite1.948905045804131.2
632954Grab - Subcrop   3862895569824Pegmatite0.0281282460325.58
632953Grab - Outcrop   3868525569810Pegmatite0.011493623415.05
632952Grab - Outcrop   3867985569808Mafic Volcanic0.054250615680.21
632951Grab - Outcrop   3868015569810Pegmatite0.0136226613532.3
632908Grab - Outcrop   3867945569786Pegmatite0.0188487.96110.3
632907Grab - Outcrop   3868185569807Pegmatite0.010474451525.9
632533Grab - Subcrop   3874225569621Pegmatite0.056260804325117.5
632901ChannelBMC23-010.01.03865755569876Mafic Volcanic0.05224036.830.07
632902ChannelBMC23-011.02.03865745569875Mafic Volcanic0.10348074.130.12
632903ChannelBMC23-012.03.03865735569874Mafic Volcanic0.14266074.130.24
632904ChannelBMC23-013.04.03865735569873Pegmatite0.05023015057021.4
632905ChannelBMC23-014.05.03865725569872Pegmatite0.325151020509622
632906ChannelBMC23-015.06.03865725569871Pegmatite2.2171030015505921.8
632909ChannelBMC23-020.01.03865665569881Mafic Volcanic0.14668092840.16
632910ChannelBMC23-021.02.03865665569880Mafic Volcanic0.13864029931.11
632911ChannelBMC23-022.03.03865655569879Pegmatite0.385179018856930.2
632912ChannelBMC23-023.04.03865655569878Pegmatite1.01046907435915.25
632913ChannelBMC23-030.01.03865745569859Pegmatite0.03214766821122.1
632914ChannelBMC23-031.02.03865745569860Pegmatite0.02712449126321.3
632915ChannelBMC23-032.03.03865745569861Pegmatite0.0177974318343.8
632916ChannelBMC23-033.04.03865745569862Mafic Volcanic0.18988016606247.1
632917ChannelBMC23-034.05.03865745569863Mafic Volcanic0.25611901550246.51
632918ChannelBMC23-040.01.53864095569896Mafic Volcanic0.04018830.130.35
632919ChannelBMC23-041.52.03864095569895Pegmatite0.031142188.531.16
632921ChannelBMC23-042.03.03864085569895Pegmatite0.034157416102.1
632922ChannelBMC23-043.04.03864085569894Pegmatite0.04320282941.98
632923ChannelBMC23-044.05.03864085569893Mafic Volcanic0.08841090.870.27
632924ChannelBMC23-045.06.03864075569892Mafic Volcanic0.0432023.730.41
632925ChannelBMC23-050.01.03864255569891Mafic Volcanic0.0693205.630.28
632926ChannelBMC23-051.02.03864255569892Mafic Volcanic0.153710335160.86
632927ChannelBMC23-052.03.03864255569893Pegmatite0.0452112260135.35
632928ChannelBMC23-053.04.03864255569894Pegmatite0.060280229065.71
632929ChannelBMC23-060.01.03864455569887Mafic Volcanic0.325151040530.35
632930ChannelBMC23-061.02.03864455569888Pegmatite0.03817714903732.6
632931ChannelBMC23-062.03.03864455569889Pegmatite1.074499038309440.7
632932ChannelBMC23-070.01.03863615569975Pegmatite1.0985100242033627.1
632933ChannelBMC23-071.02.03863615569974Pegmatite1.0724980175524024.2
632934ChannelBMC23-072.03.53863615569973Mafic Volcanic0.2281060271103.61
632935ChannelBMC23-073.54.53863615569972Pegmatite0.03114418857924.4
632936ChannelBMC23-074.55.53863615569971Pegmatite0.071330300025532.1
632534ChannelBMC23-080.01.03863555569977Pegmatite1.7017900148012125.8
632535ChannelBMC23-081.02.03863555569978Pegmatite1.268589021707933
632536ChannelBMC23-082.03.03863555569979Pegmatite1.3486260210012633.3
632537ChannelBMC23-083.04.03863555569980Pegmatite0.9024190111513548.4
632538ChannelBMC23-084.05.03863555569981Pegmatite1.533712010757928.9
632539ChannelBMC23-085.06.03863555569982Pegmatite0.2761280172023530.5
632541ChannelBMC23-086.07.03863555569983Pegmatite0.5142390234043042.4
632542ChannelBMC23-087.08.33863555569984Pegmatite0.4281990211013739.5
632543ChannelBMC23-088.39.43863555569966Mafic Volcanic0.3141460425104.44
632544ChannelBMC23-089.410.33863555569967Pegmatite1.817844013908629.8
632545ChannelBMC23-0810.311.33863555569968Pegmatite1.1095150174020030.7
632546ChannelBMC23-0811.312.33863555569969Pegmatite1.8178440199012636.6
632547ChannelBMC23-0812.313.33863555569970Pegmatite1.8418550169512133.7
632937ChannelBMC23-0813.314.33863545569976Pegmatite1.1395290227025831.3
632938ChannelBMC23-0814.315.33863545569975Pegmatite0.6262910298022049.7
632939ChannelBMC23-0815.316.33863545569974Mafic Volcanic0.299139053.930.38
632941ChannelBMC23-0816.317.33863545569973Mafic Volcanic0.21399031.530.66
632942ChannelBMC23-0817.318.33863545569972Pegmatite1.7268020149512736.7
632943ChannelBMC23-0818.319.33863545569971Pegmatite1.634759015859325
632944ChannelBMC23-090.01.03863715569982Mafic Volcanic0.441205021350.69
632945ChannelBMC23-091.02.03863715569981Pegmatite0.033154187014629.2
632946ChannelBMC23-092.03.03863715569980Pegmatite0.065300157017732.5
632947ChannelBMC23-100.01.03863745569971Pegmatite0.624290031718617.75
632948ChannelBMC23-101.02.03863745569970Pegmatite0.062290109020325.6
632949ChannelBMC23-102.03.03863745569969Mafic Volcanic0.405188055970.22
633002ChannelBMC23-103.04.03863745569968Mafic Volcanic0.11453010834.42
633003ChannelBMC23-110.01.03863705569966Mafic Volcanic0.200930388150.22
633004ChannelBMC23-111.02.03863695569965Mafic Volcanic0.3361560799200.84
633005ChannelBMC23-112.03.03863695569964Pegmatite0.073340608203.18
633006ChannelBMC23-113.04.03863685569964Pegmatite0.080370166.53395.12
633007ChannelBMC23-120.01.03873255569706Pegmatite0.016768311927.8
633008ChannelBMC23-121.02.03873255569707Pegmatite0.021975442224.4
633009ChannelBMC23-122.03.03873265569708Mafic Volcanic0.03516497.160.68
633010ChannelBMC23-123.04.03873275569708Mafic Volcanic0.03215031.130.18
633011ChannelBMC23-130.01.03873005569693Pegmatite0.03315310555123
633012ChannelBMC23-131.02.03873015569694Pegmatite0.03014015954715.05
633013ChannelBMC23-132.03.03873015569695Pegmatite0.0381789443025
633014ChannelBMC23-133.04.03873025569695Pegmatite0.03114212903219.75
633015ChannelBMC23-134.05.03873025569696Pegmatite0.0251169222933.2
633016ChannelBMC23-135.06.03873025569697Mafic Volcanic0.033154158.530.48
633017ChannelBMC23-136.07.03873035569698Mafic Volcanic0.03214914.930.42
632992ChannelBMC23-140.01.03872725569722Mafic Volcanic0.03315516690.13
632993ChannelBMC23-141.02.03872715569723Pegmatite0.017779841620.2
632994ChannelBMC23-142.03.03872705569724Pegmatite0.0136115151710.35
632995ChannelBMC23-143.04.03872705569724Pegmatite0.014668211220.8
632996ChannelBMC23-144.05.03872695569725Mafic Volcanic0.030138172150.34
632997ChannelBMC23-150.01.03872995569726Pegmatite0.01258139511843.5
632998ChannelBMC23-151.02.03872995569727Pegmatite0.0125596417348.8
632999ChannelBMC23-152.03.03872995569728Mafic Volcanic0.054250808424.8
633051ChannelBMC23-153.04.03873005569728Mafic Volcanic0.02812833.931.32
633052ChannelBMC23-160.01.03872905569727Pegmatite0.008374831026.1
633053ChannelBMC23-161.02.03872905569728Pegmatite0.0063056.31164.3
633054ChannelBMC23-162.03.03872905569729Mafic Volcanic0.028132192100.45
633055ChannelBMC23-163.04.03872915569730Mafic Volcanic0.029134131.530.19
633056ChannelBMC23-170.01.03873025569735Mafic Volcanic0.033155555270.85
633057ChannelBMC23-171.02.03873025569736Pegmatite0.0073213551544
633058ChannelBMC23-172.03.03873035569737Pegmatite0.0104712051342.7
633059ChannelBMC23-173.03.83873035569737Pegmatite0.0062955410127
633061ChannelBMC23-173.85.03873035569738Mafic Volcanic0.037171597918.24
633062ChannelBMC23-175.05.63873045569739Mafic Volcanic0.043201415250.48
633063ChannelBMC23-175.66.03873045569740Pegmatite0.015698921830.7
633064ChannelBMC23-176.07.03873045569740Pegmatite0.018826161622.3
633065ChannelBMC23-177.08.03873055569741Pegmatite0.0261226521618.9
633066ChannelBMC23-180.01.03872835569741Pegmatite0.0167510051334.3
633067ChannelBMC23-181.02.03872835569742Pegmatite0.01674430718.35
633068ChannelBMC23-182.03.03872845569743Pegmatite0.0177711001028.6
633069ChannelBMC23-183.04.03872845569743Pegmatite0.015688571230.3
633070ChannelBMC23-184.05.03872845569744Pegmatite0.025114637931.2
633071ChannelBMC23-190.01.03872555569732Mafic Volcanic0.02411312.730.29
633072ChannelBMC23-191.02.03872555569732Mafic Volcanic0.029137255281.41
633073ChannelBMC23-192.03.03872565569732Pegmatite0.0115091728333
633074ChannelBMC23-193.04.03872575569732Pegmatite0.0177720405527.5
633075ChannelBMC23-194.05.03872585569733Pegmatite0.0167515504125.1
633076ChannelBMC23-195.06.53872605569733Pegmatite0.012569853225.7
633077ChannelBMC23-196.57.53872615569733Mafic Volcanic0.056260967791.96
633078ChannelBMC23-200.01.03872335569667Mixed Peg+MV0.2321080210031212.9
633079ChannelBMC23-201.02.03872335569668Mixed Peg+MV0.32915301650153.81
633081ChannelBMC23-202.03.53872335569669Pegmatite2.196102006952114.4
633082ChannelBMC23-203.54.53872335569671Mafic Volcanic0.34716101355910.1
633083ChannelBMC23-204.56.03872335569672Mixed Peg+MV0.2761280272032740.9
633084ChannelBMC23-210.00.83872165569667Mafic Volcanic0.215100065050.78
633085ChannelBMC23-210.81.53872165569667Pegmatite1.37864004150266.72
633086ChannelBMC23-211.53.03872165569668Mixed Peg+MV0.9584450343011017.35
633087ChannelBMC23-213.04.03872165569669Pegmatite3.143146003460528.02
633088ChannelBMC23-214.05.03872165569670Pegmatite2.34610900274018514.85
633089ChannelBMC23-215.06.03872165569671Pegmatite2.21710300396011249.9
633090ChannelBMC23-216.07.03872165569672Mafic Volcanic0.562261018204020.9
633091ChannelBMC23-220.01.03866085569859Mafic Volcanic0.082380831313.45
633092ChannelBMC23-221.02.03866085569860Pegmatite0.011491120977
633093ChannelBMC23-222.03.03866085569861Mafic Volcanic0.0994609297619.8
633094ChannelBMC23-230.01.03866225569847Mafic Volcanic0.04119068.150.84
633095ChannelBMC23-231.02.03866225569848Pegmatite0.0219612302014.1
633096ChannelBMC23-232.03.03866225569849Mafic Volcanic0.07133023260.5
633097ChannelBMC23-240.01.03866535569846Mafic Volcanic0.060280259120.48
633098ChannelBMC23-241.02.03866535569847Pegmatite0.0188512901624.5
633099ChannelBMC23-242.03.03866545569848Pegmatite0.0209110353012.55
633102ChannelBMC23-243.04.03866545569849Pegmatite0.0198713352714.5
633103ChannelBMC23-244.05.03866545569850Pegmatite0.03013911701621.4
633104ChannelBMC23-250.01.03867015569854Pegmatite0.020918013529.5
633105ChannelBMC23-251.02.03867015569855Pegmatite0.0241127522320.2
633106ChannelBMC23-252.03.03867015569856Mafic Volcanic0.07736010151217.1
633107ChannelBMC23-253.04.03867025569856Mafic Volcanic0.0391809.930.29
633108ChannelBMC23-260.01.03867525569861Mafic Volcanic0.0622901250451.17
633109ChannelBMC23-261.02.03867535569862Pegmatite0.02812913553928.9
633110ChannelBMC23-262.03.63867545569863Pegmatite0.007327312222.8
633111ChannelBMC23-263.65.03867555569864Mafic Volcanic0.031146366451.31
633112ChannelBMC23-270.01.03867455569878Mafic Volcanic0.054250795421.45
633113ChannelBMC23-271.02.03867455569879Pegmatite0.0115283213842.9
633114ChannelBMC23-272.03.03867455569880Pegmatite0.006267343113.9
633115ChannelBMC23-273.03.83867455569881Pegmatite0.006268353514.9
633116ChannelBMC23-273.85.03867465569882Mafic Volcanic0.038176428150.16
633117ChannelBMC23-275.06.03867465569883Mafic Volcanic0.031146197161.73
633118ChannelBMC23-280.01.03867475569915Pegmatite0.06731012254652.3
633119ChannelBMC23-281.02.03867465569915Pegmatite0.0452082821520.2
633121ChannelBMC23-282.03.03867465569916Pegmatite0.0381753182315.15
633122ChannelBMC23-283.04.03867465569917Pegmatite0.0341575521819.35
633123ChannelBMC23-284.05.03867465569919Pegmatite0.0351639042021.5
633124ChannelBMC23-290.01.03867475569927Pegmatite0.0653007194827.4
633125ChannelBMC23-291.02.03867465569928Pegmatite0.0823806062832.5
633126ChannelBMC23-292.03.03867465569929Pegmatite0.0673104682249.9
633127ChannelBMC23-293.04.03867465569930Pegmatite0.0622906414427.9
633129ChannelBMC23-300.01.03868435569875Pegmatite0.0542509538429.2
633130ChannelBMC23-301.02.03868435569875Pegmatite0.0733408524630.1
633131ChannelBMC23-302.03.03868435569876Pegmatite0.04018410857046.1
633132ChannelBMC23-303.04.03868435569877Pegmatite0.0452087412333.3
633133ChannelBMC23-310.01.03867905569810Pegmatite0.04721912104833.9
633134ChannelBMC23-311.02.03867895569811Pegmatite0.03114612404518.35
633135ChannelBMC23-312.03.03867895569812Pegmatite0.0198610702923.5
633136ChannelBMC23-313.04.03867885569812Pegmatite0.0146413252116.8
633137ChannelBMC23-314.05.03867885569813Pegmatite0.0157012102221.5
633138ChannelBMC23-315.06.03867875569814Pegmatite0.0209413302233.6
633139ChannelBMC23-316.07.03867875569815Mafic Volcanic0.036167267493.69
633141ChannelBMC23-320.01.03867535569801Mafic Volcanic0.1406501720585.91
633142ChannelBMC23-321.02.03867545569801Pegmatite0.027126166.54929.6
633143ChannelBMC23-322.03.03867545569802Pegmatite0.02210110355318.5
633144ChannelBMC23-323.04.03867555569803Pegmatite0.031146102520227.2
633145ChannelBMC23-324.05.03867555569804Mafic Volcanic0.062290159.5130.68
633146ChannelBMC23-330.01.03867665569899Pegmatite0.015721201815.9
633147ChannelBMC23-331.02.03867665569900Pegmatite0.0271242633617.25
633148ChannelBMC23-332.03.03867675569901Pegmatite0.0219811203430.1
633149ChannelBMC23-333.04.03867675569902Mafic Volcanic0.041192156370.86
632502ChannelBMC23-340.01.03868065569817Mafic Volcanic0.02210312.830.1
632503ChannelBMC23-341.02.03868065569816Mafic Volcanic0.032149119.530.22
632504ChannelBMC23-342.03.03868075569816Pegmatite0.02310711302617.7
632505ChannelBMC23-343.04.03868085569815Pegmatite0.0291346443933
632506ChannelBMC23-344.05.03868095569815Pegmatite0.02411319004124.1
632507ChannelBMC23-345.06.03868105569815Pegmatite0.0178017603114.65
632508ChannelBMC23-346.07.03868115569814Mixed Peg+MV0.0219913003915.7
632509ChannelBMC23-350.01.03868445569794Mixed Peg+MV0.0431999927534
632510ChannelBMC23-351.02.03868445569795Pegmatite0.0311458297026.7
632511ChannelBMC23-352.03.03868445569796Pegmatite0.0241136584710.65
632512ChannelBMC23-353.04.03868455569797Mixed Peg+MV0.040184880447.57
632513ChannelBMC23-354.05.03868455569798Mixed Peg+MV0.06229022409918.75
632514ChannelBMC23-355.06.03868455569799Pegmatite0.02210413606038.1
632515ChannelBMC23-356.07.03868465569800Mixed Peg+MV0.03717096911728.7
632516ChannelBMC23-357.08.03868465569801Pegmatite0.0062815452325.8
632517ChannelBMC23-358.09.03868465569802Mixed Peg+MV0.03315414059612.6
632518ChannelBMC23-359.010.03868475569803Mixed Peg+MV0.06028018359111.2
632519ChannelBMC23-3510.011.03868475569803Mafic Volcanic0.05023017505711.45
632521ChannelBMC23-3511.012.03868475569804Pegmatite0.0281296362937.7
632522ChannelBMC23-3512.013.03868475569805Mixed Peg+MV0.031146727298.64
632523ChannelBMC23-3513.014.03868485569806Mixed Peg+MV0.0301418696515.9
632524ChannelBMC23-3514.015.03868485569807Pegmatite0.02210010957321.4
632525ChannelBMC23-3515.016.23868495569808Pegmatite0.007311472827.1
632526ChannelBMC23-360.01.03870415569734Pegmatite0.0261194484924.4
632527ChannelBMC23-361.02.03870415569736Pegmatite0.05626017009133.3
632528ChannelBMC23-362.02.53870415569736Pegmatite0.0221017614819.05
632529ChannelBMC23-370.00.63870415569732Mafic Volcanic0.11453021401518.6
632530ChannelBMC23-370.62.13870415569731Pegmatite0.02612114458433
632531ChannelBMC23-372.12.73870415569730Mafic Volcanic0.07133014455311.6

