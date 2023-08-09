Pan American Energy Corp. Announces Results of Summer Prospecting Program at the Big Mack Lithium Project

CALGARY, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce assay results from its surface sampling program on the Big Mack Lithium Project. The results from the sampling program have provided valuable geochemical insight into the high-grade lithium mineralization observed at the Big Mack Pegmatite and Eleven Zone, as well as confirmed that high-grade lithium exists on the surface at the 6059 Pegmatite. The sampling program also identified other LCT pegmatites within the project area which are prospective for lithium, tantalum, and tin. The Company intends to continue its exploration efforts on the Big Mack Lithium Project with the aim of to delineating the full extent of the lithium-rich mineralized zones at the Project.



The program was carried out by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd (“Axiom”) from May 18th, 2023 to June 7th, 2023, and consisted of sampling historically mapped surface exposed pegmatite occurrences across the Big Mack Lithium Project, as well as both known showings and other outcropping pegmatites along strike of the Big Mack and Sprinkler Zones. Channel sampling was used as a prospecting tool to obtain samples over pegmatites which were too flat and, therefore, difficult to acquire representative samples with a rock hammer/sledge. The program was designed to further refine drill targets and to test numerous surface mapped pegmatite occurrences that have not been historically analyzed for lithium.

Highlights of the 2023 Prospecting Program

A total of 342 grab/channel samples were collected. Following analysis (described below under the heading “Sampling, analytical methods and QA\QC protocols”), 98 of the samples collected were shown to be above determined background threshold lithium values in the pegmatites and host rocks.

Samples graded up to 3.21 % Li 2 O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00% Li 2 O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones. All three of these pegmatites have visible petalite on surface.

O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00% Li O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones. All three of these pegmatites have visible petalite on surface. Assays appear to show a geochemical trend (>1 km) continuing along strike between the Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites, indicated by showings of anomalous lithium and other rare earth indicator elements.

Channel sampling results returned 1.06 % Li 2 O over 19.30 m across the Eleven Zone, and 1.72 % Li 2 O over 6.30 m at the 6059 Pegmatite.

O over 19.30 m across the Eleven Zone, and 1.72 % Li O over 6.30 m at the 6059 Pegmatite. Assays showed anomalous tantalum, tin, and rubidium, associated with the complex-type petalite bearing LCT pegmatites, including assays up to 150 ppm tantalum and 4200 ppm tin.



“We are excited about these promising surface sampling results, which help to validate our understanding of the Big Mack Lithium Project. Axiom Exploration’s work has helped to further refine the Company’s drill targeting and we look forward to continuing to advance exploration at the Big Mack Lithium Project to build on these results” said Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer of Pan American Energy Corp.

Figure 1: 2023 Big Mack Property Wide Surface Sample Locations and Li ppm

Figure 2: Big Mack Lithium Property Surface Sample Highlights

Table 1: 2023 Big Mack Project Select Sample Assay Highlights

The program was successful in further evidencing the extent of the high-grade lithium mineralization on the surface at the Big Mack, Eleven Zone, and 6059 Zone pegmatites, as well as identifying anomalous values in nearby previously unsampled pegmatites. Samples graded up to 3.21% Li 2 O, with 25 samples reporting lithium assays above 1.00 % Li 2 O from the Eleven, Big Mack, and 6059 zones. All three of these pegmatites have visible petalite on surface. A channel sample over the Eleven Zone graded 1.06 % Li 2 O over 19.30 m, and a channel sample over the 6059 Zone graded 1.72 % Li 2 O over 6.30 m. Anomalous tin and tantalum values (up to 150 ppm tantalum and 4200 ppm tin) were identified in aplitic dykes located outside the main zones of the high-grade lithium showings. The anomalous assay values from rare earth indicator elements (Ta, Nb, Sn, Be, Rb) observed across the Big Mack Lithium Project appear to outline a highly-fractionated geochemical trend that stretches over a kilometer along strike between the Eleven/Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites. See all assay results in attached Appendix I: 2023 Surface Sampling Program - Assay Results to this news release

Four rock samples were taken from the Big Mack Pegmatite and delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council’s Advanced Microanalysis Centre in Saskatoon, SK for QEMSCAN (Quantitative Evaluation of Materials by Scanning Electron Microscope) analysis. This analysis provided detailed information regarding the quantitative mineralogy of the petalite-bearing pegmatites on the Big Mack Lithium Project.

QEMSCAN results from Sample SRC198159 (figure 4) from the high-grade zone of the Big Mack Pegmatite showed the sample contained 75.87% petalite (LiAlSi₄O₁₀), the main ore mineral responsible for identifying the Big Mack Lithium Project as being prospective for high-grade lithium mineralization.





Figure 3. - Sample 198159: (left) Sample Photo (right) QEMSCAN image

Table 2 - Modal Mineralogy of QEMSCAN Samples (weight percent) Sample ID Petalite (%) Spodumene (%) Plagioclase (%) Quartz (%) Muscovite (%) Biotite (%) Garnet (%) SRC198159 75.87 0.26 6.99 8.64 7.58 0.17 0.14 SRC198160 31.08 9.08 22.58 26.28 9.68 0.22 0.41 SRC198161 1.5 0.48 35.65 50.84 7.08 0.06 3.67 SRC198162 8.9 0.25 60.43 18.24 11.59 0.01 0.36

The positive results from the prospecting assays have reinforced the Company’s commitment to advancing the Big Mack Lithium Project and further understanding the potential of this project. The Company is actively working towards advancing exploration at the Big Mack Lithium Project and is preparing for the next stages of the program.

Sampling, analytical methods and QA\QC protocols

A thorough chain-of-custody and quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) program was carried out during the field program. Samples were obtained by rock hammer and rock saw. Sample locations were recorded by handheld Garmin GPS and samples were photographed with the documented number tags, then placed in poly sample bags and zip tied.

The Company’s implemented QA/QC procedures included the routine insertion of LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) pegmatite certified standard control samples, lab duplicates, and silica blanks in accordance with industry recommended practices. This was used to test for natural variability, sampling bias, and homogeneity during sample preparation processes within the lab as well as testing the precision of the sample and any possible contamination from the lab and ensure proper calibration of lab equipment. Analytical results of certified reference materials were verified graphically and determined to be within the allowable error of 2 standards deviations of the certified lithium values.

Samples were delivered to ALS Canada Geochemistry’s sample preparation laboratory in Winnipeg, MB. The rock samples were then crushed to 2 millimetres with a sub sample pulverized to 75 microns. Quality control testing of crushing efficiency and pulverizing fineness was conducted in-lab approximately every 50 samples. The prepared samples were then sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, BC. A subset of the sample weighing 0.2 grams was added to a sodium peroxide flux and dissolved in hydrochloric acid with the final solution analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma – Mass Spectrometry (ICPMS). ALS Canada is independent of the Company.

About the Big Mack Project

The Big Mack Lithium Project is located 2 km east of all-weather Snook Lake Road about 80 km north of Kenora, ON. The property is proximal (~1.3 km) to Avalon Advanced Material Inc’s Separation Rapids, Big Whopper deposit which hosts a measured and indicated resource. The property is within an Ontario registered mining lease, with over 30 years of exploration history. The property lies within the traditional land use area of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations of Whitedog, Ontario: an Aboriginal community located approximately 35 km southwest of the property.

The property hosts four known Li-bearing pegmatites including the Big Mack pegmatite, Eleven Zone, Sprinkler Zone, and 6095 pegmatite which are thought to be related to the Separation Rapids Pluton. They are interpreted as zoned Complex Type, Petalite Subtype LCT Pegmatites. The Big Mack pegmatite represents the largest petalite-bearing mass on the property and is exposed over an 80 by 225 m area. Historic drilling campaigns (1998, 1999, 2001) intersected mineralization extending along a strike length of ~150 meters and to a depth of 75 meters. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lynde Guillaume, P.Geo. (Exploration Manager, Axiom), who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Guillaume is independent of the Company.

To register for investor updates please visit https://panam-energy.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

Contact

Phone : (587) 885-5970

Email: info@panam-energy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s intention to continue its exploration efforts on the Big Mack Lithium Project with the aim of delineating the size, quality and economic viability of the lithium mineralization at the Big Mack Lithium Project; and the apparent highly-fractionated geochemical trend continuing along strike between the Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that: the Company will continue to explore the Big Mack Lithium Project to delineate the size, quality and economic viability of the lithium mineralization at the Big Mack Lithium Project; and that the anomalous assay values from rare earth indicator elements (Ta, Nb, Sn, Be, Rb) observed across the Big Mack Lithium Project are indicative of the existence of a highly-fractionated geochemical trend that stretches along strike between the Eleven/Big Mack and Sprinkler/6059 Pegmatites.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that the Company does not continue with its exploration of the Big Mack Lithium Project, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management or otherwise; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.





Appendix I: 2023 Surface Sampling Program - Assay Results SAMPLE_ID TYPE CHANNEL_NO FROM (m) TO_(m) EASTING NORTHING LITHOLOGY Li 2 O % Li

(ppm) Rb (ppm) Sn (ppm) Ta (ppm) 632532 Grab - Subcrop 387427 5569649 Pegmatite 0.023 105 1555 18 16.65 633236 Grab - Subcrop 386300 5569821 Pegmatite 0.062 290 3740 63 13.6 633235 Grab - Subcrop 386301 5569819 Pegmatite 0.025 114 953 18 33.4 633232 Grab - Outcrop 386420 5569948 Mafic Volcanic 0.052 240 15.2 3 0.12 633231 Grab - Outcrop 386422 5569938 Mafic Volcanic 0.023 109 13.9 3 0.32 633230 Grab - Outcrop 386423 5569931 Mafic Volcanic 0.016 76 8.3 3 0.21 633229 Grab - Outcrop 386428 5569924 Mafic Volcanic 0.017 77 5.2 3 0.21 633228 Grab - Outcrop 386431 5569919 Pegmatite 0.019 87 4.3 3 0.22 633227 Grab - Outcrop 386433 5569914 Mafic Volcanic 0.025 114 21.7 3 0.2 633226 Grab - Outcrop 386431 5569908 Mafic Volcanic 0.023 106 7.7 3 0.14 633225 Grab - Outcrop 386433 5569899 Mafic Volcanic 0.045 211 20.6 3 0.39 633224 Grab - Outcrop 386466 5569903 Mafic Volcanic 0.019 88 5.9 3 0.25 633223 Grab - Outcrop 386523 5569862 Mafic Volcanic 0.177 820 30.8 3 0.31 633222 Grab - Outcrop 386525 5569852 Mafic Volcanic 0.088 410 211 13 0.8 633221 Grab - Outcrop 386525 5569839 Mafic Volcanic 0.086 400 258 29 0.28 633220 Grab - Outcrop 386442 5569971 Pegmatite 0.010 47 133.5 38 10.7 633219 Grab - Outcrop 386457 5569969 Pegmatite 0.032 149 2330 55 16.95 633218 Grab - Outcrop 386450 5569972 Pegmatite 0.019 90 375 81 15.9 633217 Grab - Outcrop 386399 5569998 Pegmatite 0.033 153 328 323 47.1 633216 Grab - Outcrop 386197 5570003 Pegmatite 0.011 53 1475 1930 104.5 633215 Grab - Outcrop 386200 5570004 Pegmatite 0.012 54 910 4200 149.5 633214 Grab - Outcrop 386409 5570270 Pegmatite 0.009 41 201 9 8.02 633213 Grab - Outcrop 386436 5570350 Pegmatite 0.006 29 120 4 13.3 633212 Grab - Outcrop 386414 5570349 Pegmatite 0.013 60 355 7 9.22 633211 Grab - Outcrop 386294 5570544 Pegmatite 0.005 21 499 3 19.9 633210 Grab - Outcrop 386261 5570557 Pegmatite 0.019 89 762 5 28.8 633209 Grab - Outcrop 386174 5570404 Pegmatite 0.015 69 891 7 13.85 633208 Grab - Outcrop 385944 5570417 Pegmatite 0.015 68 1070 9 25.5 633207 Grab - Outcrop 385936 5570304 Mafic Volcanic 0.007 33 11.4 3 0.24 633205 Grab - Outcrop 387137 5569849 Pegmatite 0.010 48 989 9 18.45 633204 Grab - Outcrop 387218 5569941 Pegmatite 0.012 54 844 10 19.55 633203 Grab - Outcrop 387289 5569736 Pegmatite 0.009 43 852 10 55.8 633202 Grab - Outcrop 387305 5569735 Pegmatite 0.024 111 565 11 23.8 633201 Grab - Outcrop 387221 5569668 Pegmatite 3.208 14900 5100 22 12.35 633199 Grab - Outcrop 387393 5569714 Pegmatite 0.014 65 660 20 19.65 633198 Grab - Outcrop 387152 5569700 Pegmatite 0.020 91 260 21 13.15 633197 Grab - Outcrop 387131 5569736 Pegmatite 0.012 58 77.8 889 43.7 633196 Grab - Outcrop 387106 5569726 Pegmatite 0.023 107 352 47 28.1 633195 Grab - Outcrop 387103 5569727 Pegmatite 0.011 52 112 55 33.6 633194 Grab - Outcrop 386862 5569815 Pegmatite 0.008 39 188.5 37 22.4 633193 Grab - Outcrop 386861 5569814 Pegmatite 0.006 30 114.5 21 41.2 633192 Grab - Outcrop 386859 5569813 Pegmatite 0.008 35 135 24 4.47 633191 Grab - Outcrop 386854 5569810 Pegmatite 0.012 58 805 37 35.6 633190 Grab - Outcrop 386783 5570132 Pegmatite 0.006 28 1195 8 13.3 633189 Grab - Outcrop 386765 5570153 Mafic Volcanic 0.017 79 16.6 3 0.14 633188 Grab - Outcrop 386793 5570155 Pegmatite 0.008 39 1590 13 14.85 633187 Grab - Outcrop 386787 5570194 Pegmatite 0.017 78 1295 9 2.46 633186 Grab - Outcrop 386778 5570210 Pegmatite 0.016 76 501 3 4.18 633185 Grab - Outcrop 386779 5570233 Mafic Volcanic 0.018 85 28.8 3 0.23 633184 Grab - Outcrop 385682 5569876 Mafic Volcanic 0.004 17 12.3 3 1.18 633183 Grab - Outcrop 385681 5569901 Pegmatite 0.007 31 532 3 0.99 633182 Grab - Outcrop 386325 5569663 Mafic Volcanic 0.012 57 5.6 3 0.68 633181 Grab - Outcrop 386321 5569716 Pegmatite 0.228 1060 3600 581 22.8 633179 Grab - Outcrop 386440 5570169 Pegmatite 0.005 24 1560 5 7.13 633178 Grab - Outcrop 386458 5570190 Pegmatite 0.002 10 91.5 3 51.7 633177 Grab - Outcrop 386483 5570230 Pegmatite 0.006 28 98 7 20.5 633176 Grab - Outcrop 386485 5570355 Pegmatite 0.017 78 257 19 36.5 633175 Grab - Outcrop 386490 5570384 Pegmatite 0.006 26 990 7 27 633174 Grab - Outcrop 386510 5570405 Pegmatite 0.004 20 818 5 30.4 633173 Grab - Outcrop 386540 5570450 Pegmatite 0.014 64 787 5 9.84 633172 Grab - Outcrop 386561 5570464 Pegmatite 0.007 34 709 12 23 633171 Grab - Outcrop 386545 5570477 Pegmatite 0.004 18 970 9 5.92 633170 Grab - Outcrop 386513 5570463 Pegmatite 0.009 44 322 3 9.46 633169 Grab - Outcrop 386469 5570459 Pegmatite 0.006 28 1245 10 27.8 633168 Grab - Outcrop 386414 5570450 Mafic Volcanic 0.009 43 5.2 3 0.15 633167 Grab - Outcrop 386421 5570396 Mafic Volcanic 0.009 42 6.5 3 0.2 633166 Grab - Outcrop 386323 5570331 Pegmatite 0.016 76 957 6 3.95 633165 Grab - Outcrop 386328 5570313 Mafic Volcanic 0.018 84 6.4 3 0.13 633164 Grab - Outcrop 386293 5570267 Pegmatite 0.025 118 253 3 22 633163 Grab - Subcrop 386701 5569940 Pegmatite 0.007 33 277 3 0.88 633162 Grab - Outcrop 386740 5569961 Pegmatite 0.007 34 185 8 25 633161 Grab - Outcrop 386760 5570005 Pegmatite 0.004 18 2560 17 4.09 633159 Grab - Outcrop 386749 5569920 Pegmatite 0.045 211 301 15 22.1 633158 Grab - Outcrop 386016 5569743 Pegmatite 0.005 24 290 3 1.38 633157 Grab - Outcrop 386128 5569584 Mafic Volcanic 0.004 19 7.7 3 0.32 633156 Grab - Outcrop 386074 5569717 Mafic Volcanic 0.009 40 6.8 3 0.18 633155 Grab - Outcrop 386074 5569717 Pegmatite 0.036 169 433 8 9.11 633154 Grab - Outcrop 386068 5569752 Mafic Volcanic 0.006 28 9.3 3 0.48 633153 Grab - Outcrop 386057 5569826 Pegmatite 0.020 92 369 16 23 633152 Grab - Outcrop 386070 5569874 Mafic Volcanic 0.004 20 5 3 0.43 633151 Grab - Outcrop 386104 5569903 Mafic Volcanic 0.038 178 65.5 6 0.64 633128 Grab - Outcrop 386790 5569893 Pegmatite 0.011 49 489 18 29.7 633049 Grab - Outcrop 386123 5569900 Pegmatite 0.033 154 335 18 62.8 633048 Grab - Subcrop 386236 5569885 Mafic Volcanic 0.009 44 12.5 3 0.38 633046 Grab - Outcrop 386267 5569867 Pegmatite 0.056 260 1035 42 33.6 633045 Grab - Outcrop 386294 5569811 Pegmatite 0.011 50 2270 16 2.92 633044 Grab - Outcrop 386353 5569771 Mafic Volcanic 0.034 158 25.4 3 0.54 633043 Grab - Outcrop 386383 5569774 Pegmatite 0.016 76 1135 19 10.4 633042 Grab - Outcrop 385943 5570168 Pegmatite 0.008 36 139.5 5 40.3 633041 Grab - Outcrop 385980 5570334 Mafic Volcanic 0.013 62 15.8 3 0.12 633039 Grab - Outcrop 386117 5570392 Pegmatite 0.004 19 62.3 3 0.45 633038 Grab - Outcrop 386069 5570356 Pegmatite 0.007 34 1215 5 19.45 633037 Grab - Outcrop 386118 5570275 Mafic Volcanic 0.014 64 9.4 3 0.33 633036 Grab - Subcrop 386055 5570281 Pegmatite 0.006 28 245 3 0.93 633035 Grab - Outcrop 385999 5570206 Mafic Volcanic 0.005 22 4.8 3 0.3 633034 Grab - Outcrop 385966 5570139 Pegmatite 0.010 48 641 10 13.65 633033 Grab - Outcrop 385897 5570162 Pegmatite 0.016 75 842 6 18.35 633032 Grab - Outcrop 385916 5570237 Mafic Volcanic 0.003 14 8.5 3 0.41 633031 Grab - Outcrop 385856 5570288 Pegmatite 0.006 27 1355 8 4.05 633030 Grab - Outcrop 385815 5570213 Pegmatite 0.019 88 335 13 35.4 633029 Grab - Outcrop 385806 5570380 Mafic Volcanic 0.006 27 7.5 3 0.63 633028 Grab - Outcrop 385810 5570428 Pegmatite 0.010 46 1525 13 18.15 633027 Grab - Outcrop 385706 5570538 Pegmatite 0.018 84 100 6 37.5 633026 Grab - Outcrop 385779 5570487 Mafic Volcanic 0.007 34 3.1 3 0.36 633025 Grab - Outcrop 385722 5570413 Mafic Volcanic 0.021 98 11.6 3 0.24 633024 Grab - Outcrop 385690 5570374 Pegmatite 0.007 32 303 3 1.02 633023 Grab - Outcrop 385716 5570346 Pegmatite 0.013 60 1125 11 9.38 633022 Grab - Outcrop 385748 5570253 Pegmatite 0.012 58 1160 10 10.85 633021 Grab - Outcrop 385775 5570201 Pegmatite 0.025 115 249 19 20.8 633019 Grab - Outcrop 385752 5570158 Mafic Volcanic 0.023 106 79.3 15 0.8 633018 Grab - Outcrop 385817 5570014 Pegmatite 0.025 117 2590 128 18.15 632989 Grab - Outcrop 387317 5569701 Pegmatite 0.018 83 1145 19 9.11 632987 Grab - Outcrop 387321 5569893 Pegmatite 0.029 135 513 20 12.7 632985 Grab - Outcrop 387258 5569913 Pegmatite 0.020 93 784 8 14.8 632983 Grab - Outcrop 387286 5569687 Mafic Volcanic 0.037 172 492 16 0.23 632977 Grab - Outcrop 386647 5569909 Pegmatite 0.039 183 395 8 101.5 632976 Grab - Outcrop 386647 5569909 Mafic Volcanic 0.052 240 93.3 3 0.28 632975 Grab - Outcrop 386643 5569907 Pegmatite 0.026 119 2250 54 14.4 632972 Grab - Subcrop 386504 5569984 Pegmatite 0.005 21 815 10 22 632971 Grab - Subcrop 386448 5569993 Mafic Volcanic 0.012 57 4.8 3 0.15 632969 Grab - Outcrop 386522 5569896 Mafic Volcanic 0.084 390 12.5 3 0.98 632968 Grab - Outcrop 386357 5569970 Mafic Volcanic 0.159 740 71.1 3 0.51 632967 Grab - Outcrop 386347 5569969 Pegmatite 1.386 6440 2070 191 26.3 632966 Grab - Outcrop 386363 5569969 Pegmatite 0.065 300 619 327 21.4 632965 Grab - Outcrop 386447 5569885 Pegmatite 0.041 191 1445 59 22.1 632964 Grab - Subcrop 386464 5569890 Pegmatite 1.636 7600 1760 139 58.1 632963 Grab - Outcrop 386471 5569889 Pegmatite 0.033 153 1425 56 41.7 632962 Grab - Subcrop 386470 5569885 Pegmatite 0.069 320 3960 175 26.1 632961 Grab - Subcrop 386482 5569888 Pegmatite 1.167 5420 1590 36 37.3 632959 Grab - Subcrop 386515 5569885 Pegmatite 2.885 13400 1985 46 14.5 632958 Grab - Subcrop 386525 5569866 Pegmatite 1.492 6930 3350 15 49.9 632957 Grab - Subcrop 386520 5569869 Pegmatite 1.948 9050 4580 41 31.2 632954 Grab - Subcrop 386289 5569824 Pegmatite 0.028 128 2460 32 5.58 632953 Grab - Outcrop 386852 5569810 Pegmatite 0.011 49 362 34 15.05 632952 Grab - Outcrop 386798 5569808 Mafic Volcanic 0.054 250 615 68 0.21 632951 Grab - Outcrop 386801 5569810 Pegmatite 0.013 62 266 135 32.3 632908 Grab - Outcrop 386794 5569786 Pegmatite 0.018 84 87.9 61 10.3 632907 Grab - Outcrop 386818 5569807 Pegmatite 0.010 47 445 15 25.9 632533 Grab - Subcrop 387422 5569621 Pegmatite 0.056 260 804 325 117.5 632901 Channel BMC23-01 0.0 1.0 386575 5569876 Mafic Volcanic 0.052 240 36.8 3 0.07 632902 Channel BMC23-01 1.0 2.0 386574 5569875 Mafic Volcanic 0.103 480 74.1 3 0.12 632903 Channel BMC23-01 2.0 3.0 386573 5569874 Mafic Volcanic 0.142 660 74.1 3 0.24 632904 Channel BMC23-01 3.0 4.0 386573 5569873 Pegmatite 0.050 230 1505 70 21.4 632905 Channel BMC23-01 4.0 5.0 386572 5569872 Pegmatite 0.325 1510 2050 96 22 632906 Channel BMC23-01 5.0 6.0 386572 5569871 Pegmatite 2.217 10300 1550 59 21.8 632909 Channel BMC23-02 0.0 1.0 386566 5569881 Mafic Volcanic 0.146 680 928 4 0.16 632910 Channel BMC23-02 1.0 2.0 386566 5569880 Mafic Volcanic 0.138 640 299 3 1.11 632911 Channel BMC23-02 2.0 3.0 386565 5569879 Pegmatite 0.385 1790 1885 69 30.2 632912 Channel BMC23-02 3.0 4.0 386565 5569878 Pegmatite 1.010 4690 743 59 15.25 632913 Channel BMC23-03 0.0 1.0 386574 5569859 Pegmatite 0.032 147 668 211 22.1 632914 Channel BMC23-03 1.0 2.0 386574 5569860 Pegmatite 0.027 124 491 263 21.3 632915 Channel BMC23-03 2.0 3.0 386574 5569861 Pegmatite 0.017 79 743 183 43.8 632916 Channel BMC23-03 3.0 4.0 386574 5569862 Mafic Volcanic 0.189 880 1660 62 47.1 632917 Channel BMC23-03 4.0 5.0 386574 5569863 Mafic Volcanic 0.256 1190 1550 24 6.51 632918 Channel BMC23-04 0.0 1.5 386409 5569896 Mafic Volcanic 0.040 188 30.1 3 0.35 632919 Channel BMC23-04 1.5 2.0 386409 5569895 Pegmatite 0.031 142 188.5 3 1.16 632921 Channel BMC23-04 2.0 3.0 386408 5569895 Pegmatite 0.034 157 416 10 2.1 632922 Channel BMC23-04 3.0 4.0 386408 5569894 Pegmatite 0.043 202 829 4 1.98 632923 Channel BMC23-04 4.0 5.0 386408 5569893 Mafic Volcanic 0.088 410 90.8 7 0.27 632924 Channel BMC23-04 5.0 6.0 386407 5569892 Mafic Volcanic 0.043 202 3.7 3 0.41 632925 Channel BMC23-05 0.0 1.0 386425 5569891 Mafic Volcanic 0.069 320 5.6 3 0.28 632926 Channel BMC23-05 1.0 2.0 386425 5569892 Mafic Volcanic 0.153 710 335 16 0.86 632927 Channel BMC23-05 2.0 3.0 386425 5569893 Pegmatite 0.045 211 2260 13 5.35 632928 Channel BMC23-05 3.0 4.0 386425 5569894 Pegmatite 0.060 280 2290 6 5.71 632929 Channel BMC23-06 0.0 1.0 386445 5569887 Mafic Volcanic 0.325 1510 405 3 0.35 632930 Channel BMC23-06 1.0 2.0 386445 5569888 Pegmatite 0.038 177 1490 37 32.6 632931 Channel BMC23-06 2.0 3.0 386445 5569889 Pegmatite 1.074 4990 3830 94 40.7 632932 Channel BMC23-07 0.0 1.0 386361 5569975 Pegmatite 1.098 5100 2420 336 27.1 632933 Channel BMC23-07 1.0 2.0 386361 5569974 Pegmatite 1.072 4980 1755 240 24.2 632934 Channel BMC23-07 2.0 3.5 386361 5569973 Mafic Volcanic 0.228 1060 271 10 3.61 632935 Channel BMC23-07 3.5 4.5 386361 5569972 Pegmatite 0.031 144 1885 79 24.4 632936 Channel BMC23-07 4.5 5.5 386361 5569971 Pegmatite 0.071 330 3000 255 32.1 632534 Channel BMC23-08 0.0 1.0 386355 5569977 Pegmatite 1.701 7900 1480 121 25.8 632535 Channel BMC23-08 1.0 2.0 386355 5569978 Pegmatite 1.268 5890 2170 79 33 632536 Channel BMC23-08 2.0 3.0 386355 5569979 Pegmatite 1.348 6260 2100 126 33.3 632537 Channel BMC23-08 3.0 4.0 386355 5569980 Pegmatite 0.902 4190 1115 135 48.4 632538 Channel BMC23-08 4.0 5.0 386355 5569981 Pegmatite 1.533 7120 1075 79 28.9 632539 Channel BMC23-08 5.0 6.0 386355 5569982 Pegmatite 0.276 1280 1720 235 30.5 632541 Channel BMC23-08 6.0 7.0 386355 5569983 Pegmatite 0.514 2390 2340 430 42.4 632542 Channel BMC23-08 7.0 8.3 386355 5569984 Pegmatite 0.428 1990 2110 137 39.5 632543 Channel BMC23-08 8.3 9.4 386355 5569966 Mafic Volcanic 0.314 1460 425 10 4.44 632544 Channel BMC23-08 9.4 10.3 386355 5569967 Pegmatite 1.817 8440 1390 86 29.8 632545 Channel BMC23-08 10.3 11.3 386355 5569968 Pegmatite 1.109 5150 1740 200 30.7 632546 Channel BMC23-08 11.3 12.3 386355 5569969 Pegmatite 1.817 8440 1990 126 36.6 632547 Channel BMC23-08 12.3 13.3 386355 5569970 Pegmatite 1.841 8550 1695 121 33.7 632937 Channel BMC23-08 13.3 14.3 386354 5569976 Pegmatite 1.139 5290 2270 258 31.3 632938 Channel BMC23-08 14.3 15.3 386354 5569975 Pegmatite 0.626 2910 2980 220 49.7 632939 Channel BMC23-08 15.3 16.3 386354 5569974 Mafic Volcanic 0.299 1390 53.9 3 0.38 632941 Channel BMC23-08 16.3 17.3 386354 5569973 Mafic Volcanic 0.213 990 31.5 3 0.66 632942 Channel BMC23-08 17.3 18.3 386354 5569972 Pegmatite 1.726 8020 1495 127 36.7 632943 Channel BMC23-08 18.3 19.3 386354 5569971 Pegmatite 1.634 7590 1585 93 25 632944 Channel BMC23-09 0.0 1.0 386371 5569982 Mafic Volcanic 0.441 2050 213 5 0.69 632945 Channel BMC23-09 1.0 2.0 386371 5569981 Pegmatite 0.033 154 1870 146 29.2 632946 Channel BMC23-09 2.0 3.0 386371 5569980 Pegmatite 0.065 300 1570 177 32.5 632947 Channel BMC23-10 0.0 1.0 386374 5569971 Pegmatite 0.624 2900 317 186 17.75 632948 Channel BMC23-10 1.0 2.0 386374 5569970 Pegmatite 0.062 290 1090 203 25.6 632949 Channel BMC23-10 2.0 3.0 386374 5569969 Mafic Volcanic 0.405 1880 559 7 0.22 633002 Channel BMC23-10 3.0 4.0 386374 5569968 Mafic Volcanic 0.114 530 108 3 4.42 633003 Channel BMC23-11 0.0 1.0 386370 5569966 Mafic Volcanic 0.200 930 388 15 0.22 633004 Channel BMC23-11 1.0 2.0 386369 5569965 Mafic Volcanic 0.336 1560 799 20 0.84 633005 Channel BMC23-11 2.0 3.0 386369 5569964 Pegmatite 0.073 340 608 20 3.18 633006 Channel BMC23-11 3.0 4.0 386368 5569964 Pegmatite 0.080 370 166.5 339 5.12 633007 Channel BMC23-12 0.0 1.0 387325 5569706 Pegmatite 0.016 76 831 19 27.8 633008 Channel BMC23-12 1.0 2.0 387325 5569707 Pegmatite 0.021 97 544 22 24.4 633009 Channel BMC23-12 2.0 3.0 387326 5569708 Mafic Volcanic 0.035 164 97.1 6 0.68 633010 Channel BMC23-12 3.0 4.0 387327 5569708 Mafic Volcanic 0.032 150 31.1 3 0.18 633011 Channel BMC23-13 0.0 1.0 387300 5569693 Pegmatite 0.033 153 1055 51 23 633012 Channel BMC23-13 1.0 2.0 387301 5569694 Pegmatite 0.030 140 1595 47 15.05 633013 Channel BMC23-13 2.0 3.0 387301 5569695 Pegmatite 0.038 178 944 30 25 633014 Channel BMC23-13 3.0 4.0 387302 5569695 Pegmatite 0.031 142 1290 32 19.75 633015 Channel BMC23-13 4.0 5.0 387302 5569696 Pegmatite 0.025 116 922 29 33.2 633016 Channel BMC23-13 5.0 6.0 387302 5569697 Mafic Volcanic 0.033 154 158.5 3 0.48 633017 Channel BMC23-13 6.0 7.0 387303 5569698 Mafic Volcanic 0.032 149 14.9 3 0.42 632992 Channel BMC23-14 0.0 1.0 387272 5569722 Mafic Volcanic 0.033 155 166 9 0.13 632993 Channel BMC23-14 1.0 2.0 387271 5569723 Pegmatite 0.017 77 984 16 20.2 632994 Channel BMC23-14 2.0 3.0 387270 5569724 Pegmatite 0.013 61 1515 17 10.35 632995 Channel BMC23-14 3.0 4.0 387270 5569724 Pegmatite 0.014 66 821 12 20.8 632996 Channel BMC23-14 4.0 5.0 387269 5569725 Mafic Volcanic 0.030 138 172 15 0.34 632997 Channel BMC23-15 0.0 1.0 387299 5569726 Pegmatite 0.012 58 1395 118 43.5 632998 Channel BMC23-15 1.0 2.0 387299 5569727 Pegmatite 0.012 55 964 173 48.8 632999 Channel BMC23-15 2.0 3.0 387299 5569728 Mafic Volcanic 0.054 250 808 42 4.8 633051 Channel BMC23-15 3.0 4.0 387300 5569728 Mafic Volcanic 0.028 128 33.9 3 1.32 633052 Channel BMC23-16 0.0 1.0 387290 5569727 Pegmatite 0.008 37 483 10 26.1 633053 Channel BMC23-16 1.0 2.0 387290 5569728 Pegmatite 0.006 30 56.3 11 64.3 633054 Channel BMC23-16 2.0 3.0 387290 5569729 Mafic Volcanic 0.028 132 192 10 0.45 633055 Channel BMC23-16 3.0 4.0 387291 5569730 Mafic Volcanic 0.029 134 131.5 3 0.19 633056 Channel BMC23-17 0.0 1.0 387302 5569735 Mafic Volcanic 0.033 155 555 27 0.85 633057 Channel BMC23-17 1.0 2.0 387302 5569736 Pegmatite 0.007 32 1355 15 44 633058 Channel BMC23-17 2.0 3.0 387303 5569737 Pegmatite 0.010 47 1205 13 42.7 633059 Channel BMC23-17 3.0 3.8 387303 5569737 Pegmatite 0.006 29 554 10 127 633061 Channel BMC23-17 3.8 5.0 387303 5569738 Mafic Volcanic 0.037 171 597 91 8.24 633062 Channel BMC23-17 5.0 5.6 387304 5569739 Mafic Volcanic 0.043 201 415 25 0.48 633063 Channel BMC23-17 5.6 6.0 387304 5569740 Pegmatite 0.015 69 892 18 30.7 633064 Channel BMC23-17 6.0 7.0 387304 5569740 Pegmatite 0.018 82 616 16 22.3 633065 Channel BMC23-17 7.0 8.0 387305 5569741 Pegmatite 0.026 122 652 16 18.9 633066 Channel BMC23-18 0.0 1.0 387283 5569741 Pegmatite 0.016 75 1005 13 34.3 633067 Channel BMC23-18 1.0 2.0 387283 5569742 Pegmatite 0.016 74 430 7 18.35 633068 Channel BMC23-18 2.0 3.0 387284 5569743 Pegmatite 0.017 77 1100 10 28.6 633069 Channel BMC23-18 3.0 4.0 387284 5569743 Pegmatite 0.015 68 857 12 30.3 633070 Channel BMC23-18 4.0 5.0 387284 5569744 Pegmatite 0.025 114 637 9 31.2 633071 Channel BMC23-19 0.0 1.0 387255 5569732 Mafic Volcanic 0.024 113 12.7 3 0.29 633072 Channel BMC23-19 1.0 2.0 387255 5569732 Mafic Volcanic 0.029 137 255 28 1.41 633073 Channel BMC23-19 2.0 3.0 387256 5569732 Pegmatite 0.011 50 917 283 33 633074 Channel BMC23-19 3.0 4.0 387257 5569732 Pegmatite 0.017 77 2040 55 27.5 633075 Channel BMC23-19 4.0 5.0 387258 5569733 Pegmatite 0.016 75 1550 41 25.1 633076 Channel BMC23-19 5.0 6.5 387260 5569733 Pegmatite 0.012 56 985 32 25.7 633077 Channel BMC23-19 6.5 7.5 387261 5569733 Mafic Volcanic 0.056 260 967 79 1.96 633078 Channel BMC23-20 0.0 1.0 387233 5569667 Mixed Peg+MV 0.232 1080 2100 312 12.9 633079 Channel BMC23-20 1.0 2.0 387233 5569668 Mixed Peg+MV 0.329 1530 1650 15 3.81 633081 Channel BMC23-20 2.0 3.5 387233 5569669 Pegmatite 2.196 10200 695 21 14.4 633082 Channel BMC23-20 3.5 4.5 387233 5569671 Mafic Volcanic 0.347 1610 1355 9 10.1 633083 Channel BMC23-20 4.5 6.0 387233 5569672 Mixed Peg+MV 0.276 1280 2720 327 40.9 633084 Channel BMC23-21 0.0 0.8 387216 5569667 Mafic Volcanic 0.215 1000 650 5 0.78 633085 Channel BMC23-21 0.8 1.5 387216 5569667 Pegmatite 1.378 6400 4150 26 6.72 633086 Channel BMC23-21 1.5 3.0 387216 5569668 Mixed Peg+MV 0.958 4450 3430 110 17.35 633087 Channel BMC23-21 3.0 4.0 387216 5569669 Pegmatite 3.143 14600 3460 52 8.02 633088 Channel BMC23-21 4.0 5.0 387216 5569670 Pegmatite 2.346 10900 2740 185 14.85 633089 Channel BMC23-21 5.0 6.0 387216 5569671 Pegmatite 2.217 10300 3960 112 49.9 633090 Channel BMC23-21 6.0 7.0 387216 5569672 Mafic Volcanic 0.562 2610 1820 40 20.9 633091 Channel BMC23-22 0.0 1.0 386608 5569859 Mafic Volcanic 0.082 380 831 31 3.45 633092 Channel BMC23-22 1.0 2.0 386608 5569860 Pegmatite 0.011 49 1120 9 77 633093 Channel BMC23-22 2.0 3.0 386608 5569861 Mafic Volcanic 0.099 460 929 76 19.8 633094 Channel BMC23-23 0.0 1.0 386622 5569847 Mafic Volcanic 0.041 190 68.1 5 0.84 633095 Channel BMC23-23 1.0 2.0 386622 5569848 Pegmatite 0.021 96 1230 20 14.1 633096 Channel BMC23-23 2.0 3.0 386622 5569849 Mafic Volcanic 0.071 330 232 6 0.5 633097 Channel BMC23-24 0.0 1.0 386653 5569846 Mafic Volcanic 0.060 280 259 12 0.48 633098 Channel BMC23-24 1.0 2.0 386653 5569847 Pegmatite 0.018 85 1290 16 24.5 633099 Channel BMC23-24 2.0 3.0 386654 5569848 Pegmatite 0.020 91 1035 30 12.55 633102 Channel BMC23-24 3.0 4.0 386654 5569849 Pegmatite 0.019 87 1335 27 14.5 633103 Channel BMC23-24 4.0 5.0 386654 5569850 Pegmatite 0.030 139 1170 16 21.4 633104 Channel BMC23-25 0.0 1.0 386701 5569854 Pegmatite 0.020 91 801 35 29.5 633105 Channel BMC23-25 1.0 2.0 386701 5569855 Pegmatite 0.024 112 752 23 20.2 633106 Channel BMC23-25 2.0 3.0 386701 5569856 Mafic Volcanic 0.077 360 1015 121 7.1 633107 Channel BMC23-25 3.0 4.0 386702 5569856 Mafic Volcanic 0.039 180 9.9 3 0.29 633108 Channel BMC23-26 0.0 1.0 386752 5569861 Mafic Volcanic 0.062 290 1250 45 1.17 633109 Channel BMC23-26 1.0 2.0 386753 5569862 Pegmatite 0.028 129 1355 39 28.9 633110 Channel BMC23-26 2.0 3.6 386754 5569863 Pegmatite 0.007 32 731 22 22.8 633111 Channel BMC23-26 3.6 5.0 386755 5569864 Mafic Volcanic 0.031 146 366 45 1.31 633112 Channel BMC23-27 0.0 1.0 386745 5569878 Mafic Volcanic 0.054 250 795 42 1.45 633113 Channel BMC23-27 1.0 2.0 386745 5569879 Pegmatite 0.011 52 832 138 42.9 633114 Channel BMC23-27 2.0 3.0 386745 5569880 Pegmatite 0.006 26 734 31 13.9 633115 Channel BMC23-27 3.0 3.8 386745 5569881 Pegmatite 0.006 26 835 35 14.9 633116 Channel BMC23-27 3.8 5.0 386746 5569882 Mafic Volcanic 0.038 176 428 15 0.16 633117 Channel BMC23-27 5.0 6.0 386746 5569883 Mafic Volcanic 0.031 146 197 16 1.73 633118 Channel BMC23-28 0.0 1.0 386747 5569915 Pegmatite 0.067 310 1225 46 52.3 633119 Channel BMC23-28 1.0 2.0 386746 5569915 Pegmatite 0.045 208 282 15 20.2 633121 Channel BMC23-28 2.0 3.0 386746 5569916 Pegmatite 0.038 175 318 23 15.15 633122 Channel BMC23-28 3.0 4.0 386746 5569917 Pegmatite 0.034 157 552 18 19.35 633123 Channel BMC23-28 4.0 5.0 386746 5569919 Pegmatite 0.035 163 904 20 21.5 633124 Channel BMC23-29 0.0 1.0 386747 5569927 Pegmatite 0.065 300 719 48 27.4 633125 Channel BMC23-29 1.0 2.0 386746 5569928 Pegmatite 0.082 380 606 28 32.5 633126 Channel BMC23-29 2.0 3.0 386746 5569929 Pegmatite 0.067 310 468 22 49.9 633127 Channel BMC23-29 3.0 4.0 386746 5569930 Pegmatite 0.062 290 641 44 27.9 633129 Channel BMC23-30 0.0 1.0 386843 5569875 Pegmatite 0.054 250 953 84 29.2 633130 Channel BMC23-30 1.0 2.0 386843 5569875 Pegmatite 0.073 340 852 46 30.1 633131 Channel BMC23-30 2.0 3.0 386843 5569876 Pegmatite 0.040 184 1085 70 46.1 633132 Channel BMC23-30 3.0 4.0 386843 5569877 Pegmatite 0.045 208 741 23 33.3 633133 Channel BMC23-31 0.0 1.0 386790 5569810 Pegmatite 0.047 219 1210 48 33.9 633134 Channel BMC23-31 1.0 2.0 386789 5569811 Pegmatite 0.031 146 1240 45 18.35 633135 Channel BMC23-31 2.0 3.0 386789 5569812 Pegmatite 0.019 86 1070 29 23.5 633136 Channel BMC23-31 3.0 4.0 386788 5569812 Pegmatite 0.014 64 1325 21 16.8 633137 Channel BMC23-31 4.0 5.0 386788 5569813 Pegmatite 0.015 70 1210 22 21.5 633138 Channel BMC23-31 5.0 6.0 386787 5569814 Pegmatite 0.020 94 1330 22 33.6 633139 Channel BMC23-31 6.0 7.0 386787 5569815 Mafic Volcanic 0.036 167 267 49 3.69 633141 Channel BMC23-32 0.0 1.0 386753 5569801 Mafic Volcanic 0.140 650 1720 58 5.91 633142 Channel BMC23-32 1.0 2.0 386754 5569801 Pegmatite 0.027 126 166.5 49 29.6 633143 Channel BMC23-32 2.0 3.0 386754 5569802 Pegmatite 0.022 101 1035 53 18.5 633144 Channel BMC23-32 3.0 4.0 386755 5569803 Pegmatite 0.031 146 1025 202 27.2 633145 Channel BMC23-32 4.0 5.0 386755 5569804 Mafic Volcanic 0.062 290 159.5 13 0.68 633146 Channel BMC23-33 0.0 1.0 386766 5569899 Pegmatite 0.015 72 120 18 15.9 633147 Channel BMC23-33 1.0 2.0 386766 5569900 Pegmatite 0.027 124 263 36 17.25 633148 Channel BMC23-33 2.0 3.0 386767 5569901 Pegmatite 0.021 98 1120 34 30.1 633149 Channel BMC23-33 3.0 4.0 386767 5569902 Mafic Volcanic 0.041 192 156 37 0.86 632502 Channel BMC23-34 0.0 1.0 386806 5569817 Mafic Volcanic 0.022 103 12.8 3 0.1 632503 Channel BMC23-34 1.0 2.0 386806 5569816 Mafic Volcanic 0.032 149 119.5 3 0.22 632504 Channel BMC23-34 2.0 3.0 386807 5569816 Pegmatite 0.023 107 1130 26 17.7 632505 Channel BMC23-34 3.0 4.0 386808 5569815 Pegmatite 0.029 134 644 39 33 632506 Channel BMC23-34 4.0 5.0 386809 5569815 Pegmatite 0.024 113 1900 41 24.1 632507 Channel BMC23-34 5.0 6.0 386810 5569815 Pegmatite 0.017 80 1760 31 14.65 632508 Channel BMC23-34 6.0 7.0 386811 5569814 Mixed Peg+MV 0.021 99 1300 39 15.7 632509 Channel BMC23-35 0.0 1.0 386844 5569794 Mixed Peg+MV 0.043 199 992 75 34 632510 Channel BMC23-35 1.0 2.0 386844 5569795 Pegmatite 0.031 145 829 70 26.7 632511 Channel BMC23-35 2.0 3.0 386844 5569796 Pegmatite 0.024 113 658 47 10.65 632512 Channel BMC23-35 3.0 4.0 386845 5569797 Mixed Peg+MV 0.040 184 880 44 7.57 632513 Channel BMC23-35 4.0 5.0 386845 5569798 Mixed Peg+MV 0.062 290 2240 99 18.75 632514 Channel BMC23-35 5.0 6.0 386845 5569799 Pegmatite 0.022 104 1360 60 38.1 632515 Channel BMC23-35 6.0 7.0 386846 5569800 Mixed Peg+MV 0.037 170 969 117 28.7 632516 Channel BMC23-35 7.0 8.0 386846 5569801 Pegmatite 0.006 28 1545 23 25.8 632517 Channel BMC23-35 8.0 9.0 386846 5569802 Mixed Peg+MV 0.033 154 1405 96 12.6 632518 Channel BMC23-35 9.0 10.0 386847 5569803 Mixed Peg+MV 0.060 280 1835 91 11.2 632519 Channel BMC23-35 10.0 11.0 386847 5569803 Mafic Volcanic 0.050 230 1750 57 11.45 632521 Channel BMC23-35 11.0 12.0 386847 5569804 Pegmatite 0.028 129 636 29 37.7 632522 Channel BMC23-35 12.0 13.0 386847 5569805 Mixed Peg+MV 0.031 146 727 29 8.64 632523 Channel BMC23-35 13.0 14.0 386848 5569806 Mixed Peg+MV 0.030 141 869 65 15.9 632524 Channel BMC23-35 14.0 15.0 386848 5569807 Pegmatite 0.022 100 1095 73 21.4 632525 Channel BMC23-35 15.0 16.2 386849 5569808 Pegmatite 0.007 31 147 28 27.1 632526 Channel BMC23-36 0.0 1.0 387041 5569734 Pegmatite 0.026 119 448 49 24.4 632527 Channel BMC23-36 1.0 2.0 387041 5569736 Pegmatite 0.056 260 1700 91 33.3 632528 Channel BMC23-36 2.0 2.5 387041 5569736 Pegmatite 0.022 101 761 48 19.05 632529 Channel BMC23-37 0.0 0.6 387041 5569732 Mafic Volcanic 0.114 530 2140 151 8.6 632530 Channel BMC23-37 0.6 2.1 387041 5569731 Pegmatite 0.026 121 1445 84 33 632531 Channel BMC23-37 2.1 2.7 387041 5569730 Mafic Volcanic 0.071 330 1445 53 11.6

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9053eaf9-5fc1-4d61-acd0-32bfc62a124c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3583b925-8229-4880-817c-0b1b58e01338

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e35d1e-7f38-4b31-8266-84344ad2b907

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7db4de-f9a3-4dd0-bd36-47ce4eed669c