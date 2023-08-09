Sports Hydration Market to Hit US$ 5.3 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, Sports Hydration Market were estimated at US$ 3 billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion. North America accounted for the largest market with over 38% share in 2023.



The key drivers influencing the Sports Hydration Market expansion include increasing awareness of health and wellness, growing demand for sports drinks, rising interest in outdoor activities, innovations in product formulations, expansion of distribution channels, and increasing participation in various sports.

Sports hydration can be achieved through various means, including water, sports drinks, electrolyte tablets, and other specialized hydration products. The goal of sports hydration is to improve performance, prevent fatigue, and enhance recovery during and after physical activity. Pre-sport hydration products are also included in the sports nutrition market, which includes products consumed before, during, and after exercise or sports activities.

In 2020, the global sales of sports nutrition were around US$ 18.9 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow to around 26.1 billion by the end of the forecasted year. The growth of the sports nutrition market is driven by increasing health awareness, growing interest in fitness and sports activities, and the availability of a wide range of specialized products catering to different consumer needs. The growing need for sports drinks and sports nutrition is expected to increase the demand for sports hydration products in upcoming years.

PepsiCo Inc. announced a US$ 400 million investment in basketball superstar LeBron James' SpringHill Company in 2020, which includes a focus on creating better access to healthy food and drink options. With the rise in investment and funding by venture capital firms, the market for sports hydration is projected to expand during the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are:-

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company,

Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd,

Red Bull GmbH,

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.,

AJE Group,

Abbott,

Biosteel Nordics,

Britivic Plc,

GNC Holdings Inc. and GoodSport Nutrition.

A few of the recent developments in the Sports Hydration are:

In May 2021 , PepsiCo launched a new sports drink called Driftwell, which is designed to help consumers relax and sleep better. The drink contains magnesium, which is known to promote relaxation, as well as L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to reduce stress.





, PepsiCo launched a new sports drink called Driftwell, which is designed to help consumers relax and sleep better. The drink contains magnesium, which is known to promote relaxation, as well as L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to reduce stress. In February 2021, Red Bull announced that it had signed a multi-year partnership agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to become the official energy drink of the NHL in the United States. The partnership includes branding and activation opportunities at NHL events and digital platforms.



Segmentation of the Sports Hydration Market

By Type: Pre-sport Hydration During Sports Hydration Post-sports Hydration

By Form: Fluids Tablets Powder

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Sprouts Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Sports Hydration by Type (Pre-sport Hydration, During Sports Hydration, Post-sports Hydration), by Form (Fluids, Tablets, Powder), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

