Hydration Backpack Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global hydration backpack market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period with the rising popularity of recreational and outdoor activities and an increasing number of running events.

A hydration pack is a specific type of hydration system consisting of a backpack that houses or stores a reservoir known as a "bladder," typically built of rubber or flexible plastic.The reservoir has a cap on the mouth for adding liquid and a hose so the user can drink hands-free.



To prevent the water from freezing or warming up, certain hydration packs have insulation.Depending on its usage, the volume of the reservoir and its pack can significantly change.



While some packs are compact and minimalist, made to contribute the least amount of weight and stay secure while running or cycling, others are better suited for backpacking and long excursions, with significantly larger bladders.

The participation rate recorded 53% of Americans aged six and over engaged in outdoor recreation in 2020.As the COVID-19 pandemic decimated cities and forced a state-wide shutdown, outdoor spaces transformed into safe places for people to securely mingle, enhance their physical and mental health, connect with family, and recover from screen fatigue.



It’s incredible that 7.1 million more Americans engaged in outdoor leisure in 2020 than in 2019. Therefore, the increasing participation in outdoor & recreational activities drives the growth and demand of the hydration backpack market globally.

Airtight hydration backpacks are widely used in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) protective situations as full-face respirators.This allows full movement and fluid/nutrient supply.



There are also models designed that are acid- and chemical-resistant for use by the military and law enforcement, like the "Camelbak Chem-Bio." Military troops are now more likely to use hydration packs during war and training exercises due to the availability of rain coverings and camouflage textiles.

Hydration backpacks are becoming more popular among outdoor enthusiasts and in military training because they are simple to use and offer optimal hydration.Hikers tend to either delay water consumption or drink a lot of water at once to avoid the trouble of fetching water bottles from the backpack.



Hydration backpacks, on the other hand, solve this problem by enabling frequent little sips throughout the journey.These backpacks may be used both in the summer and the winter due to advanced features like temperature control.



Consequently, the advantages of hydration backpacks will fuel the global market.

Increasing Consumer Interest in Outdoor Sports

Because hydration backpacks are in high demand from hikers, trekkers, cyclists, and athletes, especially in developing nations, the rise in participation in sports and leisure activities has fueled a surge in demand for recreational equipment.A growing rate of adaptation has been observed in sports items over the past several years due to increased knowledge of the importance of physical fitness, adventure experiences, and developing skills and talents.



The first NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, completed in 2022 by 19,297 runners, was held on Brooklyn’s iconic streets.Participants in the most recent international road running competition in New York City came from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 37 other countries, and they varied in age, skill level, and background.



However, there are numerous organizations dedicated to mountaineering and sports, educating people about the value of proper hydration and its associated advantages. This is further supporting the rising popularity of outdoor sports-related products, fueling the market for hydration backpacks globally.

Increasing the Number of Product Launches Fuels the Market Growth

Companies are launching new products to attract customers, which will increase the demand and growth of the Hydration Backpack market globally. For instance, in 2022, Leatt launched the Moto Lite 1.5 Hydration backpack with 10 liters of storage capacity. The 1.5-liter hydration bladder, a mouthpiece, and a magnetic attachment to keep the tube in place are all included with this backpack model. The new chest harness system on the Lite 1.5 hydration pack, which comes in one size that fits all, ensures that the pack will stay in place while riding. Additionally, it has an AirLine ventilation system to lessen sweating in the contact area at the back. Therefore, to remain competitive in the market, the innovation of new product launches is crucial to drive the global hydration backpack market globally during the forecast period.

Strategic Collaborations & Partnerships among Companies Drive the Market Growth

Companies are collaborating and acquiring other companies in order to increase their revenue share and satisfy the need of the consumers.For instance, the UTMB World Series and CamelBak, a leader in personal hydration solutions, have established multi-year global cooperation in 2022.



CamelBak will offer its best-in-class innovation to the Series as the official provider of hydration packs, filtration systems, sports bottles, and drinkware for those looking to perform at their best. The collaboration demonstrates CamelBak’s continuous dedication to the running community and sport.

The global hydration backpack market is segmented into application, capacity, distribution channel, and region.Based on the application, the market is segmented into sports (running, cycling, trekking & hiking), military, and others.



Based on capacity, the market is segmented into 1 to 3 liters, 3.1 to 6 liters, 6.1 to 10 liters, and above 10 liters. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online & others. The market analysis also studies regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (CamelBak), Columbia Sportswear Company, Osprey Packs, Inc. (Helen of Troy Limited), Samsonite International S.A. (High Sierra), Source Vagabond Systems Ltd., Mazama Designs, Inc., USWE Sports AB, C&S Holmes, Inc. (TETON Sports), Hydrapak, LLC., Callaway Golf Company are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market of the hydration backpack.



