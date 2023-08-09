National CASA/GAL Association for Children Recognizes Jewelers for Children with Children's Champion Award

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem Association [CASA/GAL] for Children, a long-time charity partner of Jewelers for Children, presented the charity with its Children's Champion Award at their awards gala during their annual conference in St. Louis, MO on June 12, 2023.

“The Children's Champion Award recognizes efforts critical to the growth and advancement of our work to serve America's children in greatest need. The recipient of this award exemplifies National CASA/GAL's organizational values and a steadfast commitment to our mission," said Sally Erny, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National CASA/GAL Association. "This award is reserved for a time when we have an occasion to honor an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution at the national level to improve the lives of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. It is, therefore, not awarded every year."

2023 marks 20 years of support to National CASA/GAL from the jewelry industry through Jewelers for Children (JFC). JFC has supported the mission of the National CASA/GAL Association since 2002, with contributions totaling more than $ 12 million. The funding is used for state and local member programs to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.

“JFC is honored to be recognized by the National CASA/GAL Association with this very meaningful award," said Katherine Bodoh, Board Member of Jewelers for Children. "To know that JFC makes an impact and supports the critical work being done by CASA is humbling. We are proud of the passion and generosity of the jewelry industry. Both JFC and CASA strive to make an impact and will continue to look for ways to collaborate and make a difference for years to come."

About Jewelers for Children

Jewelers for Children was founded in 1999 by the U.S. jewelry industry to enhance children's lives. Since its inception, JFC has donated more than $ 61 million to programs to enhance the lives of children.

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 939 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can have a safe, permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram.

